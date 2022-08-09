Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság
  News
  Summary
    MTELEKOM   HU0000073507

MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MTELEKOM)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
315.00 HUF   +2.27%
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : MakTel acquired 5G frequency usage rights
PU
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Capital decrease
PU
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Articles of Association of Magyar Telekom Plc. as of June 2, 2022
PU
Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022

08/09/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
Dodonova Daria Aleksandrovna

Rékasi Tibor

MAGYAR TELEKOM

HALF-YEAR REPORT

ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Budapest - August 9, 2022 - Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, today reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the EU (hereinafter: half-year report). The half- year report contains unaudited figures for each reporting period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

HIGHLIGHTS ...........................................................................................................................................................................................................

3

2.

MANAGEMENT REPORT ......................................................................................................................................................................................

5

2.1.

Consolidated IFRS Group Results ...........................................................................................................................................................

5

2.1.1 Group Profit and Loss ...........................................................................................................................................................................

5

2.1.2

Group Cash Flows..................................................................................................................................................................................

7

2.1.3 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ..............................................................................................................................

9

2.1.4

Related party transactions ..................................................................................................................................................................

9

2.1.5

Contingencies and commitments....................................................................................................................................................

10

2.1.6

Significant events................................................................................................................................................................................

10

2.2.

Segment reports.......................................................................................................................................................................................

10

2.2.1

MT-Hungary .........................................................................................................................................................................................

11

2.2.2

North Macedonia.................................................................................................................................................................................

12

3.

APPENDIX .............................................................................................................................................................................................................

14

3.1.

Basis of preparation .................................................................................................................................................................................

14

3.2. Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - quarterly year-on-year

comparison................................................................................................................................................................................................................

16

3.3.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - year-to-date comparison............

17

3.4.

Revenue breakdown - quarterly year-on-year comparison ............................................................................................................

18

3.5.

Revenue breakdown - year-to-date comparison ..............................................................................................................................

18

3.6.

Operating expenses breakdown - quarterly year-on-year comparison .......................................................................................

19

3.7.

Operating expenses breakdown - year-to-date comparison..........................................................................................................

19

3.8.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Assets......................................................................................................

20

3.9.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Equity ...........................................................................

21

3.10.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.................................................................................................................................

22

3.11.

Net debt reconciliation to changes in Statement of Cash Flows....................................................................................................

23

3.12.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ....................................................................................................................

24

3.13.

Exchange rate information .....................................................................................................................................................................

25

3.14.

Segment information...............................................................................................................................................................................

25

3.15.

Fair value of financial instruments - financial assets........................................................................................................................

26

3.16.

Fair value of financial instruments - financial liabilities...................................................................................................................

26

3.17.

EBITDA reconciliation..............................................................................................................................................................................

27

3.18.

Capex from Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..........................................................................................................

27

3.19.

Capex from Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ...............................................................................................

27

4. DECLARATION .....................................................................................................................................................................................................

28

2

Company name:

Magyar Telekom Plc.

Company address:

H-1097 Budapest Könyves Kálmán krt. 36.

e-mail address:

investor.relations@telekom.hu

IR contacts:

Position:

Telephone:

E-mail address:

Diana Várkonyi

Head of Investor Relations

+36-1-481-7676

varkonyi.diana.annamaria@telekom.hu

Rita Walfisch

Investor Relations manager

+36-1-457-6084

walfisch.rita@telekom.hu

Gabriella Pászti

Investor Relations manager

+36-1-458-0332

paszti.gabriella@telekom.hu

1.

HIGHLIGHTS

Financial highlights:

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Change

1-6 months 2021

1-6 months 2022

Change

(HUF millions, except ratios)

(%)

(%)

Revenue

166,141

184,234

10.9%

328,440

360,098

9.6%

Operating profit

22,595

22,686

0.4%

37,661

49,463

31.3%

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

13,504

10,570

(21.7%)

22,406

29,023

29.5%

Non-controlling interests

1,011

1,158

14.5%

2,170

2,047

(5.7%)

14,515

11,728

(19.2%)

24,576

31,070

26.4%

Gross profit

96,471

105,491

9.3%

189,602

206,389

8.9%

EBITDA

59,273

57,905

(2.3%)

109,467

120,051

9.7%

EBITDA AL

53,239

51,395

(3.5%)

97,390

107,210

10.1%

Free cash flow

10,331

(11,851)

n.m.

Free cash flow excl. spectrum licenses

10,331

32,429

213.9%

Capex after lease

23,163

29,559

27.6%

126,291

52,560

(58.4%)

Capex after lease excl. spectrum licenses

23,163

29,559

27.6%

43,216

52,560

21.6%

Number of employees (closing full equivalent)

6,972

6,730

(3.5%)

Dec 31, 2021

June 30, 2022

Change

(%)

Net debt

472,886

483,491

2.2%

Net debt / EBITDA

1.96

1.92

n.a.

  • Group revenue grew by 10.9% year-on-year in Q2 2022, mainly due to continued strong demand for mobile data, high bandwidth broadband packages and mobile equipment in both countries of operation
  • Gross profit improved in line with revenue expansion, growing by 9.3% year-on-year in Q2 2022
  • Supplementary telecommunication tax, recently imposed by the Government of Hungary on the actual annual net sales of electronic telecommunication services was booked in the amount of HUF 12.4 billion in Q2 2022, in relation to revenue generated during the first six months of 2022
  • EBITDA AL declined by 3.5% year-on-year to HUF 51.4 billion in Q2 2022, as the improvement in gross profit was offset by the supplementary telecommunication tax
  • Capex AL excluding spectrum licenses rose to HUF 52.6 billion in the first six months of 2022, driven primarily by the accelerated mobile network modernization in both countries of operation and strong pace of fiber roll-out in Hungary
  • Free cash flow, excluding spectrum license fees, amounted to HUF 32.4 billion in the first six months of 2022, improving by HUF 21.1 billion year-on-year; the positive underlying results coupled with one-off cash inflow from the sale of Pan-Inform LLC offset higher income tax payment settlements and losses incurred due to the weakening of the forint, whilst payment of the new supplementary telecommunication tax will be due only in Q4 2022.
  • Payment of HUF 44.3 billion related to the acquisition of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands was made at the beginning of April 2022, increasing payments for other liability, and as such reducing overall free cash flow to a negative HUF 11.9 billion for the first six months of 2022

3

Operational highlights

  • Strong focus on investment in fixed and mobile networks, vital to maintaining superior customer experience, continued in both countries of operation with accelerated fiber roll-out and RAN modernization and the switch-off of Hungarian 3G service allowing for more efficient frequency and energy utilization
  • Customer base expansion in Hungary continued into Q2 2022: fixed broadband subscriptions rose by 7.3%, TV customers increased by 6.1% while the mobile postpaid SIM base rose by 5.1% year-on-year
  • Hungarian fiber network penetration continued to rise in parallel with the expansion of the coverage; the number of fiber customers rose by 27% year-on-year by the end of June 2022
  • Growth in mobile data usage was sustained with average monthly usage reaching 9.1 GB in Q2 2022

Tibor Rékasi, Magyar Telekom CEO commented:

"Magyar Telekom maintained positive momentum into the second quarter despite strongly increasing macroeconomic pressure. We leveraged our superior customer experience and focus on investment into our fixed and mobile networks to meet continued strong demand for mobile data, broadband and TV services. The retirement of our 3G network was an important event in our transition from legacy technology towards more energy efficient infrastructure, and allowing the Group to increase throughput capacities by redeploying relevant frequency bands to deliver 4G and 5G services. Our operational achievements are reflected in year-on-year revenue growth of 10.9% and gross profit growth of 9.3% in Q2 2022.

The supplementary telecommunication tax levied by the Hungarian Government affected our profitability, reducing H1 2022 EBITDA AL by around 10%. For the second quarter the impact on EBITDA AL was even stronger, supplementary telecommunication tax reduced EBITDA AL by 19% resulting in 3.5% year-on-year decrease of our profitability.

Looking ahead, we expect the inflationary environment and the weakening of the forint to put increasing pressure on our costs, while a potential economic downturn could negatively impact our top line performance. Yet we remain committed to focusing on the delivery of our strategic objectives in line with the guidance modified following announcement on supplementary telecommunication tax."

Public targets

2021 Actual

Public guidance for 2022

Outlook for 2023-2024

Revenue

HUF 700.1 billion

1%-3% growth

moderate annual growth

EBITDA AL

HUF 216.3 billion

moderate decline2

moderate annual growth

Capex AL1

HUF 109.3 billion

broadly stable

-

FCF1

HUF 56.2 billion

moderate decline2

moderate annual growth

1

Excluding spectrum licenses

2

Modified following announcement on temporary supplementary telecommunication tax

4

2. MANAGEMENT REPORT

2.1.

Consolidated IFRS Group Results

2.1.1 Group Profit and Loss

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Change

Change

1-6 months

1-6 months

Change

Change

(HUF millions)

(%)

2021

2022

(%)

Mobile revenue

93,364

104,764

11,400

12.2%

183,755

205,909

22,154

12.1%

Fixed line revenue

55,093

59,337

4,244

7.7%

108,905

116,918

8,013

7.4%

SI/IT revenue

17,684

20,133

2,449

13.8%

35,780

37,271

1,491

4.2%

Revenue

166,141

184,234

18,093

10.9%

328,440

360,098

31,658

9.6%

Direct costs

(69,670)

(78,743)

(9,073)

(13.0%)

(138,838)

(153,709)

(14,871)

(10.7%)

Gross profit

96,471

105,491

9,020

9.3%

189,602

206,389

16,787

8.9%

Indirect costs

(37,198)

(47,586)

(10,388)

(27.9%)

(80,135)

(86,338)

(6,203)

(7.7%)

EBITDA

59,273

57,905

(1,368)

(2.3%)

109,467

120,051

10,584

9.7%

Depreciation and amortization

(36,678)

(35,219)

1,459

4.0%

(71,806)

(70,588)

1,218

1.7%

Operating profit

22,595

22,686

91

0.4%

37,661

49,463

11,802

31.3%

Net financial result

(4,018)

(6,513)

(2,495)

(62.1%)

(5,643)

(9,484)

(3,841)

(68.1%)

Share of associates' and joint ventures' results

-

-

-

-

-

26

26

n.a.

Profit before income tax

18,577

16,173

(2,404)

(12.9%)

32,018

40,005

7,987

24.9%

Income tax

(4,062)

(4,445)

(383)

(9.4%)

(7,442)

(8,935)

(1,493)

(20.1%)

Profit for the period

14,515

11,728

(2,787)

(19.2%)

24,576

31,070

6,494

26.4%

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,011

1,158

147

14.5%

2,170

2,047

(123)

(5.7%)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

13,504

10,570

(2,934)

(21.7%)

22,406

29,023

6,617

29.5%

Total revenue increased by 10.9% year-on-year to HUF 184.2 billion in Q2 2022 and by 9.6% year-on-yearto HUF 360.1 billion in the first six months of 2022. Improvement was primarily driven by the strong growth in mobile data and higher equipment sales whilst weakening of the Hungarian forint against the North Macedonian denar amplified the North Macedonian subsidiary's contribution.

  • Mobile revenue rose by 12.2% year-on-year to HUF 104.8 billion in Q2 2022, driven by growth in mobile data revenue and higher equipment sales which offset lower voice revenue at both countries of operation.
    • Voice retail revenue declined by 3.1% year-on-year to HUF 28.7 billion in Q2 2022 reflecting competition driven price erosion and the normalization of usage levels from an elevated base at both countries of operation that offset the positive impact of further expansion of the postpaid customer base.
    • Voice wholesale revenue decreased by 7.5% year-on-year to HUF 3.0 billion in Q2 2022, reflecting an elevated incoming mobile traffic level in Hungary in the base period due to pandemic related restrictions.
    • Data revenue rose by 24.7% year-on-year to HUF 35.9 billion in Q2 2022, driven primarily by continued growth in subscriber numbers as well as higher usage levels in both Hungary and North Macedonia.
    • SMS revenue declined moderately year-on-year to HUF 6.0 billion in Q2 2022, driven by somewhat lower revenues from mass messaging in Hungary.
    • Mobile equipment revenue rose by 23.5% year-on-year, amounting to HUF 28.5 billion in Q2 2022, reflecting higher number of handsets sold parallel to increased gross add numbers and rise in average smartphone prices, reflecting both general price increases of the handsets and the weakening of the forint. Increase in revenues from third party export sales at the Hungarian operation also contributed to the recorded growth.
    • Other mobile revenue rose by 7.1% to HUF 2.7 billion in Q2 2022, driven by higher visitor revenues.
  • Fixed line revenue increased by 7.7% year-on-year, to HUF 59.3 billion in Q2 2022 thanks primarily to increases in fixed broadband and TV revenues driven by the customer base expansion at the Hungarian operation.
    • Voice retail revenue declined by 6.7% year-on-year to HUF 8.7 billion in Q2 2022, reflecting the continued slow decline in the Hungarian fixed voice customer base, lower usage levels and general price pressure, particularly within the business market in Hungary.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 16:48:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 718 B 1 864 M 1 864 M
Net income 2022 43 429 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2022 467 B 1 212 M 1 212 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,27x
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 304 B 790 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 755
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 316,00 HUF
Average target price 460,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tibor Rékasi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daria Dodonova Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Patrick Hauber Chairman
Attila Borbély Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lubor Zatko Chief Technology & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG-23.45%790
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.49%187 055
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.76%138 519
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.35%99 720
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.18%95 394
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.82%74 181