Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022
08/09/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
Dodonova Daria Aleksandrovna
Rékasi Tibor
MAGYAR TELEKOM
HALF-YEAR REPORT
ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE
SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Budapest - August 9, 2022 - Magyar Telekom (Reuters: MTEL.BU and Bloomberg: MTELEKOM HB), the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, today reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the EU (hereinafter: half-year report). The half- year report contains unaudited figures for each reporting period.
Group revenue grew by 10.9% year-on-year in Q2 2022, mainly due to continued strong demand for mobile data, high bandwidth broadband packages and mobile equipment in both countries of operation
Gross profit improved in line with revenue expansion, growing by 9.3% year-on-year in Q2 2022
Supplementary telecommunication tax, recently imposed by the Government of Hungary on the actual annual net sales of electronic telecommunication services was booked in the amount of HUF 12.4 billion in Q2 2022, in relation to revenue generated during the first six months of 2022
EBITDA AL declined by 3.5% year-on-year to HUF 51.4 billion in Q2 2022, as the improvement in gross profit was offset by the supplementary telecommunication tax
Capex AL excluding spectrum licenses rose to HUF 52.6 billion in the first six months of 2022, driven primarily by the accelerated mobile network modernization in both countries of operation and strong pace of fiber roll-out in Hungary
Free cash flow, excluding spectrum license fees, amounted to HUF 32.4 billion in the first six months of 2022, improving by HUF 21.1 billion year-on-year; the positive underlying results coupled with one-off cash inflow from the sale of Pan-Inform LLC offset higher income tax payment settlements and losses incurred due to the weakening of the forint, whilst payment of the new supplementary telecommunication tax will be due only in Q4 2022.
Payment of HUF 44.3 billion related to the acquisition of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands was made at the beginning of April 2022, increasing payments for other liability, and as such reducing overall free cash flow to a negative HUF 11.9 billion for the first six months of 2022
3
Operational highlights
Strong focus on investment in fixed and mobile networks, vital to maintaining superior customer experience, continued in both countries of operation with accelerated fiber roll-out and RAN modernization and the switch-off of Hungarian 3G service allowing for more efficient frequency and energy utilization
Customer base expansion in Hungary continued into Q2 2022: fixed broadband subscriptions rose by 7.3%, TV customers increased by 6.1% while the mobile postpaid SIM base rose by 5.1% year-on-year
Hungarian fiber network penetration continued to rise in parallel with the expansion of the coverage; the number of fiber customers rose by 27% year-on-year by the end of June 2022
Growth in mobile data usage was sustained with average monthly usage reaching 9.1 GB in Q2 2022
Tibor Rékasi, Magyar Telekom CEO commented:
"Magyar Telekom maintained positive momentum into the second quarter despite strongly increasing macroeconomic pressure. We leveraged our superior customer experience and focus on investment into our fixed and mobile networks to meet continued strong demand for mobile data, broadband and TV services. The retirement of our 3G network was an important event in our transition from legacy technology towards more energy efficient infrastructure, and allowing the Group to increase throughput capacities by redeploying relevant frequency bands to deliver 4G and 5G services. Our operational achievements are reflected in year-on-year revenue growth of 10.9% and gross profit growth of 9.3% in Q2 2022.
The supplementary telecommunication tax levied by the Hungarian Government affected our profitability, reducing H1 2022 EBITDA AL by around 10%. For the second quarter the impact on EBITDA AL was even stronger, supplementary telecommunication tax reduced EBITDA AL by 19% resulting in 3.5% year-on-year decrease of our profitability.
Looking ahead, we expect the inflationary environment and the weakening of the forint to put increasing pressure on our costs, while a potential economic downturn could negatively impact our top line performance. Yet we remain committed to focusing on the delivery of our strategic objectives in line with the guidance modified following announcement on supplementary telecommunication tax."
Public targets
2021 Actual
Public guidance for 2022
Outlook for 2023-2024
Revenue
HUF 700.1 billion
1%-3% growth
moderate annual growth
EBITDA AL
HUF 216.3 billion
moderate decline2
moderate annual growth
Capex AL1
HUF 109.3 billion
broadly stable
-
FCF1
HUF 56.2 billion
moderate decline2
moderate annual growth
1
Excluding spectrum licenses
2
Modified following announcement on temporary supplementary telecommunication tax
4
2. MANAGEMENT REPORT
2.1.
Consolidated IFRS Group Results
2.1.1 Group Profit and Loss
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Change
Change
1-6 months
1-6 months
Change
Change
(HUF millions)
(%)
2021
2022
(%)
Mobile revenue
93,364
104,764
11,400
12.2%
183,755
205,909
22,154
12.1%
Fixed line revenue
55,093
59,337
4,244
7.7%
108,905
116,918
8,013
7.4%
SI/IT revenue
17,684
20,133
2,449
13.8%
35,780
37,271
1,491
4.2%
Revenue
166,141
184,234
18,093
10.9%
328,440
360,098
31,658
9.6%
Direct costs
(69,670)
(78,743)
(9,073)
(13.0%)
(138,838)
(153,709)
(14,871)
(10.7%)
Gross profit
96,471
105,491
9,020
9.3%
189,602
206,389
16,787
8.9%
Indirect costs
(37,198)
(47,586)
(10,388)
(27.9%)
(80,135)
(86,338)
(6,203)
(7.7%)
EBITDA
59,273
57,905
(1,368)
(2.3%)
109,467
120,051
10,584
9.7%
Depreciation and amortization
(36,678)
(35,219)
1,459
4.0%
(71,806)
(70,588)
1,218
1.7%
Operating profit
22,595
22,686
91
0.4%
37,661
49,463
11,802
31.3%
Net financial result
(4,018)
(6,513)
(2,495)
(62.1%)
(5,643)
(9,484)
(3,841)
(68.1%)
Share of associates' and joint ventures' results
-
-
-
-
-
26
26
n.a.
Profit before income tax
18,577
16,173
(2,404)
(12.9%)
32,018
40,005
7,987
24.9%
Income tax
(4,062)
(4,445)
(383)
(9.4%)
(7,442)
(8,935)
(1,493)
(20.1%)
Profit for the period
14,515
11,728
(2,787)
(19.2%)
24,576
31,070
6,494
26.4%
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1,011
1,158
147
14.5%
2,170
2,047
(123)
(5.7%)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
13,504
10,570
(2,934)
(21.7%)
22,406
29,023
6,617
29.5%
Total revenue increased by 10.9% year-on-year to HUF 184.2 billion in Q2 2022 and by 9.6%year-on-yearto HUF 360.1 billion in the first six months of 2022. Improvement was primarily driven by the strong growth in mobile data and higher equipment sales whilst weakening of the Hungarian forint against the North Macedonian denar amplified the North Macedonian subsidiary's contribution.
Mobile revenue rose by 12.2% year-on-year to HUF 104.8 billion in Q2 2022, driven by growth in mobile data revenue and higher equipment sales which offset lower voice revenue at both countries of operation.
Voice retail revenue declined by 3.1% year-on-year to HUF 28.7 billion in Q2 2022 reflecting competition driven price erosion and the normalization of usage levels from an elevated base at both countries of operation that offset the positive impact of further expansion of the postpaid customer base.
Voice wholesale revenue decreased by 7.5% year-on-year to HUF 3.0 billion in Q2 2022, reflecting an elevated incoming mobile traffic level in Hungary in the base period due to pandemic related restrictions.
Data revenue rose by 24.7% year-on-year to HUF 35.9 billion in Q2 2022, driven primarily by continued growth in subscriber numbers as well as higher usage levels in both Hungary and North Macedonia.
SMS revenue declined moderately year-on-year to HUF 6.0 billion in Q2 2022, driven by somewhat lower revenues from mass messaging in Hungary.
Mobile equipment revenue rose by 23.5% year-on-year, amounting to HUF 28.5 billion in Q2 2022, reflecting higher number of handsets sold parallel to increased gross add numbers and rise in average smartphone prices, reflecting both general price increases of the handsets and the weakening of the forint. Increase in revenues from third party export sales at the Hungarian operation also contributed to the recorded growth.
Other mobile revenue rose by 7.1% to HUF 2.7 billion in Q2 2022, driven by higher visitor revenues.
Fixed line revenue increased by 7.7% year-on-year, to HUF 59.3 billion in Q2 2022 thanks primarily to increases in fixed broadband and TV revenues driven by the customer base expansion at the Hungarian operation.
Voice retail revenue declined by 6.7% year-on-year to HUF 8.7 billion in Q2 2022, reflecting the continued slow decline in the Hungarian fixed voice customer base, lower usage levels and general price pressure, particularly within the business market in Hungary.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
