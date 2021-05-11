Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTELEKOM   HU0000073507

MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MTELEKOM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Magyar Telekom Távközlesi Nyilvánosan Müködö Reszvenytársaság : results for the first quarter of 2021

05/11/2021 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Budapest, May 11, 202117:30

Magyar Telekom today reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the EU. The quarterly financial report contains unaudited figures for each reporting periods.

Highlights:

Total revenues increased by 1.9% year-on-year to HUF 162.3 billion in Q1 2021 as increases in telecommunication service revenues in both countries of operation compensated for moderately lower System Integration and IT ('SI/IT') sales and the fall-out in Hungarian retail broadband revenues.

  • Mobile revenues increased by 2.5% year-on-year to HUF 90.4 billion in Q1 2021 , driven by further growth in mobile data revenues which offset lower retail voice revenues.
  • Fixed line revenues increased by 1.9% year-on-year, to HUF 53.8 billion in Q1 2021 as the continued decline in voice revenues was fully offset by further improvements in TV revenues in both markets.
  • System Integration (SI) and IT ('SI/IT') revenues were moderately down at HUF 18.1 billion in Q1 2021 , reflecting the combined impact of lower revenues from Hungarian public sector projects which was mostly offset by higher corporate revenues, while revenues from customized solution projects declined year-on-year from an elevated base in North Macedonia.

Direct costs increased by 3.1% year-on-year to HUF 69.2 billion in Q1 2021, mostly driven by higher interconnect and TV content expenses, coupled with some increases in equipment costs.

  • Interconnect costs increased by 11.1% year-on-year to HUF 5.9 billion in Q1 2021, reflecting the continued increase in off-network mobile voice and SMS traffic, which resulted in higher payments to domestic mobile operators.
  • SI/IT service-related costs decreased by 3.5% year-on-year to HUF 12.4 billion in Q1 2021, owing to lower volumes of related projects at both operation.
  • Bad debt expenses decreased by HUF 0.6 billion year-on-year to HUF 2.0 billion in Q1 2021, as the combined impact of favorable aging of mobile receivables in Hungary and the absence of one-off expenses in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of customers from loyalty periods that impacted Q1 2020 results.
  • Telecom taxrose by 4.7% year-on-year to HUF 6.8 billion in Q1 2021, driven by increases in mobile voice traffic in the business and residential segments, as well as higher residential landline usage in Hungary.
  • Other direct costs were up 5.7% year-on-year to HUF 42.0 billion in Q1 2021, driven by higher equipment costs coupled with an increase in the Hungarian TV content outpayments, and some one-off additional costs that emerged in relation to the lockdowns in relation to the third wave of in Hungary.

Gross profit improved by 1.0% year-on-year to HUF 93.1 billion in Q1 2021, thanks to a higher contribution from telecommunication services, which was partly offset by one-off costs in relation to the third wave of the pandemic in Hungary.

Indirect costs improved by 6.3% year-on-year, to HUF 42.9 billion in Q1 2021, primarily reflecting the lower level of severance expenses, Group-wide.

  • Employee-related expenses were down by HUF 2.9 billion year-on-year, amounting to HUF 19.2 billion in Q1 2021, attributable to the lower level of severance expenses and the reduction in the average headcount, which was partly counterbalanced by the general wage increase introduced in Hungary in July 2020.
  • Utility tax was marginally higher year-on-year, amounting to HUF 7.3 billion in Q1 2021, reflecting the combined impact of an increase in the length of the taxable network (mostly due to expiring tax credits from network investments in 2015), offset by the positive effect of the tax credit relating to Magyar Telekom's new network investments and upgrades that enable internet access of at least 100 Mbps.
  • Other operating expenses (without utility tax) increased by 2.9% year-on-year to HUF 17.3 billion for the quarter, as the positive contribution of cost optimization measures was somewhat offset by the FX impact on North Macedonian expenses due to the weakening of the forint against the denar as well as increase in network operation related expenses and provisions related to legal cases at the Hungarian operation.
  • Other operating income was up at HUF 0.8 billion in Q1 2021, primarily driven by income related to real estate sales in Hungary.

EBITDA rose by 8.2% year-on-year to HUF 50.2 billion, with EBITDA AL improving by 8.1% year-on-year to HUF 44.2 billion in Q1 2021, driven by the improvement in gross profit and lower employee related expenses.

Depreciation and amortization ('D&A') expenses rose by 4.3% year-on-year to HUF 35.1 billion in Q1 2021, attributable to the frequency licenses acquired in March 2020 in Hungary, while in North Macedonia the increase reflected higher amortization expenses in relation to content rights, software and licenses.

Profit for the period rose by HUF 10.9 billion year-on-year to HUF 10.1 billion in Q1 2021 , reflecting higher EBITDA, coupled with better financial results. .

  • Net financial result improved considerably year-on-year, from a loss of HUF 11.0 billion to a loss of HUF 1.6 billion in the quarter. This year-on-year change was mainly attributable to the absence of negative FX impacts due to the significant weakening of the forint against the euro during the base period in 2020, coupled with the positive effect of movements in the yield curve that led to unrealized gains on the recognition of derivatives at fair value in Q1 2021. These impacts fully offset the moderate increase in interest costs that mostly reflects the higher interest expenses in relation to lease and frequency usage rights liabilities.
  • Income tax expensesincreased from HUF 2.5 billion in Q1 2020 to HUF 3.4 billion in Q1 2021, reflecting the year-on-year higher profit before tax.

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests rose by HUF 0.4 billion year-on-year to HUF 1.2 billion in Q1 2021 , thanks to the improvement in both revenue and profitability trends in North Macedonia.

Free cash outflow amounted to HUF 17.1 billion in Q1 2021 , driven by a total payout of HUF 35.7 billion for PPE and intangibles on the back of relatively high Q4 2020 Capex and the usual seasonal working capital build.

Tibor Rékasi, Magyar Telekom CEO commented:
'The operating environment during the first quarter of 2021 has been challenging as the emergence of a third wave of COVID-19 proved to be more severe than previous rounds. However, thanks to our agile approach, Magyar Telekom was able to adapt swiftly to evolving conditions and build on lessons learned throughout the pandemic to improve our financial and operational performance. EBITDA amounted to HUF 50.2 billion in the first quarter, a considerable achievement, and one which will serve as a solid base from which we should be able to deliver in line with our guidance.

Magyar Telekom also secured 900 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency band rights during the quarter, a significant milestone which will allow our customers to continue to use our mobile services and innovative solutions at the usual high standards. I am confident that this investment, together with continuous development of the gigabit capable network, will enable us to not only enhance the lives of our customers, but also to the economic success of Hungary.'

Disclaimer

Magyar Telekom Nyrt. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
11:42aMAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : first quarter 2021 results
PU
11:42aMAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : results for the first quarter of 2021
PU
04/16MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : Decisions on the agenda items of Magyar T..
PU
03/24TELEKOM TV : Telekom's brand new cloud-based TV platform introduces a real multi..
PU
02/28MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : Last year Telekom constructed more optica..
PU
02/24MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : results for the fourth quarter of 2020
PU
02/24MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : fourth quarter 2020 results
PU
01/29MAGYAR TELEKOM ACQUIRES FREQUENCY US : 00
AQ
01/18MOBILE OFFICE FROM TELEKOM : full fleded office environment in your pocket
PU
2020MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSA : Announcement on selected language regardi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 687 B 2 331 M 2 331 M
Net income 2021 45 134 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2021 401 B 1 360 M 1 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,90x
Yield 2021 5,08%
Capitalization 427 B 1 452 M 1 447 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 132
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 485,11 HUF
Last Close Price 418,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tibor Rékasi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daria Dodonova Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gyula László Pap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Patrick Hauber Chairman
Lubor Zatko Chief Technology & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG7.63%1 452
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.05%246 417
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.12%131 447
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.01%131 070
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.32%96 034
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.60%95 062