  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTELEKOM   HU0000073507

MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MTELEKOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  06-01
380.00 HUF   -0.52%
01:55pMagyar Telekom cuts profit guidance on Hungary windfall tax plan
RE
10:52aMAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : New tax on the Hungarian telecommunications sector
PU
05/26Investors rattled, Hungary's blue-chips plunge on windfall tax plan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Magyar Telekom cuts profit guidance on Hungary windfall tax plan

06/05/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
BUDAPEST, June 5 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom said on Sunday it would report a fall in core profit in 2022 compared with last year's levels after the Hungarian government imposed windfall taxes on some businesses to rein in the budget deficit.

The company now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation and to show a "moderate decline" this year compared with 3% to 5% growth projected previously.

Magyar Telekom said the new tax, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government plans to keep in place for two years, would cost it about 25 billion forints ($68.41 million) this year.

Orban's government announced windfall taxes worth 800 billion forints ($2.19 billion) on "extra profits" earned by banks, energy companies and other firms last month, hitting Budapest stocks and rattling investors.

The measures are needed to rein in the budget deficit partly due to costly tax rebates and other measures that helped Orban to get re-elected in April.

Shares in Magyar Telekom, a unit of Deutsche Telekom , have lost some 8% of their value since the windfall taxes were announced, trading at their lowest since the beginning of last year.

Other parts of the company's 2022 guidance remained unchanged. ($1 = 365.43 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.32% 19.154 Delayed Quote.17.51%
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG -0.52% 380 End-of-day quote.-7.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 712 B 1 945 M 1 945 M
Net income 2022 63 937 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2022 482 B 1 316 M 1 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 7,81%
Capitalization 363 B 993 M 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 755
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 377,50 HUF
Average target price 487,43 HUF
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tibor Rékasi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daria Dodonova Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Patrick Hauber Chairman
Attila Borbély Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lubor Zatko Chief Technology & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAGYAR TELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI NYILVÁNOSAN MÜKÖDÖ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG-7.65%993
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.29%213 384
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.12%137 768
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.03%105 836
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.51%102 071
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-24.68%78 928