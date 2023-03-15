Certain Shares of Maha Energy AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-MAR-2023.

March 14, 2023 Share

Certain Shares of Maha Energy AB (publ) are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-MAR-2023. These Shares will be under lockup for 91 days starting from 14-DEC-2022 to 15-MAR-2023.



Details:

In connection with the Directed New Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, with customary exceptions (including acquisitions, strategic alliance or partnerships), not to issue new shares or sell any of its own shares at a subscription price below the price in the Directed New Share Issue for a period of 6 months from the completion of the Directed New Share Issue.



All of the Company's board members and senior executives have undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to sell or in other ways dispose their shares (and other securities) in the Company for a period of 90 calendar days after the announcement of the outcome of the Directed New Share Issue.