The roll-up of Maha's 15% holdings in 3R Petroleum Offshore S.A. into 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. ("3R Petroleum ") and the merger of Enauta Participações S.A. shares into 3R Petroleum has been approved by Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE.
CADE has released an order approving the transactions without restrictions. Under the applicable law terms, the approval decision will become definitely under the term of 15 consecutive days from its publication in the Official Gazette, without any appeals from third parties or call back from the Court of CADE.
About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on a global basis. Maha holds direct and indirect interests in producing assets in Brazil and the United States, and in an exploration asset in the Sultanate of Oman. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A).
For more information, please visit Maha's corporate website www.maha-energy.com.
