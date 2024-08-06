Maha Energy : Invitation to the presentation of Maha Energy's Q2 2024
Invitation to the presentation of Maha Energy's Q2 2024
Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") will publish the interim report for the second quarter 2024 on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 at approximately 7:30 CEST. The Company hereby invites all interested parties to a live webcasted presentation on the same day at 14.00 CEST. Kjetil Solbraekke, CEO, and Roberto Marchiori, CFO, will present the report and recent developments.
The webcast will be held in English and will be broadcasted live. An on-demand version will also be available on Maha's website. Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@maha-energy.com or be made directly on the day of the presentation in the YouTube Comments/Questions field.
Link to webcast: https://youtube.com/live/6wblcZRvhS0?feature=share
Contacts
Kjetil Solbraekke, CEO, Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: info@maha-energy.com
Roberto Marchiori, CFO, Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: info@maha-energy.com
Jakob Sintring, Head of IR, Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, jakob.sintring@maha-energy.com
About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on a global basis. Maha holds direct and indirect interests in producing assets in Brazil and the United States, and in an exploration asset in the Sultanate of Oman. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A).
For more information, please visit Maha's corporate website www.maha-energy.com.
Maha Energy AB is a Sweden-based independent, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It directly operates through Maha Energy Inc in Canada. It owns an oil field in Wyoming, the United States. The Company specializes in primary, secondary and enhanced oil and gas recovery technologies, and operates a technical office in Calgary and Alberta in Canada, as well as an operations office in Newcastle and Wyoming in the United States. The Company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) SARL and Gran Tierra Brazco (Luxembourg) SARL.