Maha Energy : 2022 Q4 Corporate Presentation

Future Oriented Financial Information and Notes to the Presentation
This information has been made public in accordance with the Securities Market Act (SFS 2007:528) and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act (SFS 1991:980).
Forward-looking statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information related to future events including the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities constitute the so-called"Forward-Looking Statements". Forward-Looking Statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be Forward-Looking Statements. Statements concerning proven, probable and possible reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute Forward-Looking Statements and reﬂect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be also deemed as Forward-Looking Statements.
It shall be noted that Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and, as a result, suchForward-LookingStatements should not be relied upon. These
statements speak only as on the date of the information and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these Forward-Looking Statements, except as required by applicable laws. These Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and ﬁnancial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading "Risks Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement.
Glossary
Thousand
Gas to oil
6,000 cubic feet = 1 barrel of oil equivalent
Million
conversion
boe
Barrels of oil equivalent
All monetary values are in USD unless otherwise noted.
bbls
Barrels
bopd
Barrels of oil per day
boepd
Barrels of oil equivalents per day
kscf
Thousand standard cubic feet
Today's Presenters
Paulo Thiago Mendonça
Bernardo Guterres
Alan Johnson
CEO
CFO
COO
Professional
Experience
• Current Managing Director at Starboard, responsible
• Current Partner and Executive Director at Starboard,
• More than 28 years in international upstream oil and
for private equity investments in the O&G industry
responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and leading the
gas on five continents
and previously the Head of Investment Banking at
execution of investment transactions. More than 15
• Experience includes varied technical, managerial and
Brasil Plural
years of experience in the investment banking, asset
executive roles in drilling production, reservoir,
Curriculum
• Held positions as Chairman, Board Member and
management, project finance, and private equity
reserves, corporate planning and asset management
Director of Business Development at 3R Petroleum.
industry
• 1st Class Honors Degree in Mechanical Engineering
Responsible for raising more than USD 2 billion in
• Prior to joining Maha Energy, Bernardo held
from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh
equity and debt and paramount to the development
positions at Safra Investment Banking, Safra Private
of 3R Petroleum into one of the key independent oil
Equity, Opportunity Asset Management, Deutsche
companies in Latin America
Bank and Itau BBA
Agenda
01. Company Overview
02. Assets Overview
03. Financial Data & ESG
Timeline of events of the last 4 months
"Cash flow-oriented company with a strong balance sheet, focused on inorganic and organic growth by
recovering oil and gas reserves and operating productive assets"
Onwards
- 2023
Appointment of a new
Chief Legal Officer and a
Head of Investor Relations
Signing of the divestment of
3rd
Business Combination with
Feb
Maha's Brazilian entity
New Board
DBO 2.0, adding 18.5
2023
Members Election
mmboe 2P reserves
2nd
Feb
28th
2023
28th
Jan
New certification
of reserves
3rd
4th
5th
14th
Dec
2023
Dec
Nov
Nov
Dec
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
Conclusion of Joint
Operational Agreement for
Changes in Management
USD 19m (net of fees)
Block 70 in Oman
raised via direct issue
Team (CEO and CFO)
28th Feb 2023
Closing of the transaction for a total consideration¹ of up to USD 186.9m
In a short period, the new management put together a series of actions that set the background for a new growth strategy
1) Purchase price (USD 138m) + Earn outs (USD 36m) + WK adj. net of taxes (USD 9.2m) + Net