    MAHA A   SE0008374383

MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(MAHA A)
08:43:57 2023-03-09
9.500 SEK   -3.16%
Maha Energy : 2022 Q4 Corporate Presentation
PU
Transcript : Maha Energy AB, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
Maha Energy : Corporate Financial Presentation
PU
Maha Energy : 2022 Q4 Corporate Presentation

03/09/2023 | 08:35am EST
4Q Corporate Presentation

Maha Energy

March 2023

Confidential - Do not distribute without

written permission from Maha

Disclaimer

Future Oriented Financial Information and Notes to the Presentation

This information has been made public in accordance with the Securities Market Act (SFS 2007:528) and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act (SFS 1991:980).

Forward-looking statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information related to future events including the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities constitute the so-called"Forward-Looking Statements". Forward-Looking Statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be Forward-Looking Statements. Statements concerning proven, probable and possible reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute Forward-Looking Statements and reﬂect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be also deemed as Forward-Looking Statements.

It shall be noted that Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and, as a result, such Forward-LookingStatements should not be relied upon. These

statements speak only as on the date of the information and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these Forward-Looking Statements, except as required by applicable laws. These Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and ﬁnancial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading "Risks Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement.

Glossary

k

Thousand

Gas to oil

6,000 cubic feet = 1 barrel of oil equivalent

m

Million

conversion

boe

Barrels of oil equivalent

All monetary values are in USD unless otherwise noted.

bbls

Barrels

bopd

Barrels of oil per day

boepd

Barrels of oil equivalents per day

kscf

Thousand standard cubic feet

2

Today's Presenters

Paulo Thiago Mendonça

Bernardo Guterres

Alan Johnson

CEO

CFO

COO

Professional

Experience

Current Managing Director at Starboard, responsible

Current Partner and Executive Director at Starboard,

More than 28 years in international upstream oil and

for private equity investments in the O&G industry

responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and leading the

gas on five continents

and previously the Head of Investment Banking at

execution of investment transactions. More than 15

Experience includes varied technical, managerial and

Brasil Plural

years of experience in the investment banking, asset

executive roles in drilling production, reservoir,

Curriculum

Held positions as Chairman, Board Member and

management, project finance, and private equity

reserves, corporate planning and asset management

Director of Business Development at 3R Petroleum.

industry

1st Class Honors Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Responsible for raising more than USD 2 billion in

Prior to joining Maha Energy, Bernardo held

from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh

equity and debt and paramount to the development

positions at Safra Investment Banking, Safra Private

of 3R Petroleum into one of the key independent oil

Equity, Opportunity Asset Management, Deutsche

companies in Latin America

Bank and Itau BBA

Source: Company information

3

Agenda

01. Company Overview

02. Assets Overview

03. Financial Data & ESG

4

Timeline of events of the last 4 months

"Cash flow-oriented company with a strong balance sheet, focused on inorganic and organic growth by

recovering oil and gas reserves and operating productive assets"

Onwards

- 2023

Appointment of a new

Chief Legal Officer and a

Head of Investor Relations

Signing of the divestment of

3rd

Business Combination with

Feb

Maha's Brazilian entity

New Board

DBO 2.0, adding 18.5

2023

Members Election

mmboe 2P reserves

2nd

Feb

28th

2023

28th

Jan

New certification

of reserves

3rd

4th

5th

14th

Dec

2023

Dec

Nov

Nov

Dec

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

Conclusion of Joint

Operational Agreement for

Changes in Management

USD 19m (net of fees)

Block 70 in Oman

raised via direct issue

Team (CEO and CFO)

28th Feb 2023

Closing of the transaction for a total consideration¹ of up to USD 186.9m

In a short period, the new management put together a series of actions that set the background for a new growth strategy

1) Purchase price (USD 138m) + Earn outs (USD 36m) + WK adj. net of taxes (USD 9.2m) + Net

5

Cash (USD 3.7m)

Source: Company Information

Disclaimer

Maha Energy AB published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 13:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
