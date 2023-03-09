Maha Energy : 2022 Q4 Corporate Presentation

Disclaimer

Future Oriented Financial Information and Notes to the Presentation

This information has been made public in accordance with the Securities Market Act (SFS 2007:528) and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act (SFS 1991:980).

Forward-looking statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information related to future events including the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities constitute the so-called"Forward-Looking Statements". Forward-Looking Statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be Forward-Looking Statements. Statements concerning proven, probable and possible reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute Forward-Looking Statements and reﬂect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be also deemed as Forward-Looking Statements.

It shall be noted that Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and, as a result, such Forward-LookingStatements should not be relied upon. These

statements speak only as on the date of the information and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these Forward-Looking Statements, except as required by applicable laws. These Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and ﬁnancial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading "Risks Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement.