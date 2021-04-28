Log in
    MAHA A   SE0008374383

MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(MAHA A)
Maha Energy AB: Announces August Production Volumes

04/28/2021 | 12:37am EDT
Maha Energy AB: Announces August Production Volumes

­­­Maha Energy AB (publ)
Biblioteksgatan 1
SE-111 46 Stockholm
www.mahaenergy.ca

Press release
Stockholm
September 4, 2018

Maha Energy AB (publ) ('Maha' or the 'Company') Announces August Production Volumes

Production Volumes

The Company's aggregate sales production for the month of August totaled 47,1911 barrels of oil and 16.892 million scf of gas for a combined average production of approximately 1,613 BOE/day2, before royalties and taxes.

The previously announced capital program for 2018 (the 'Work Program') continues to temporarily affect production from the Tartaruga Field and will continue to do so until the work is complete. The Tartaruga Field was shut in for a total of 31 days in August due to the planned 7TTG and 107D intervention work. Production from the Tie Field continues uninterrupted and it is currently expected there will be no material reduction in Tie field production during the Work Program.

1 Subject to minor standard industry adjustments at the time of custody transfer.
2 Barrels of oil equivalent ('BOE') conversion ratio of 6,000 scf : 1 bbl is used.

Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +1 403 454 7560
Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Ron Panchuk (CCO)
Tel: +1 403 454 7560
Email: ron@mahaenergy.ca

Miscellaneous

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on September 4, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. (CET)

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 26 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth. After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates three oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, U.S. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Important Information

Publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, of this press release could in some jurisdictions be subject to restrictions according to law and recipients of this press release, or part of it, are required to inform themselves of, and comply with, such legal restrictions. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions. Copies of this press release are not being made and may not be distributed or sent, in whole, or part, directly or indirectly, in violation of such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a criminal act under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) ('Securities Act') or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Maha Energy AB published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 04:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78,9 M - -
Net income 2021 28,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Maha Energy AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,84 $
Last Close Price 1,53 $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karl Jonas Lindvall President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Andrés G. Modarelli Chief Financial Officer
Anders Ehrenblad Chairman & Deputy Managing Director
Alan Martin Johnson Vice President-Operations
Harald Pousette Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)-15.05%156
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.28%67 946
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%47 009
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.73%40 756
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.76%35 309
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.81%32 293
