Maha Energy AB: Announces its Annual Autumn Shareholder Presentation on 3 October, 2017

Maha Energy AB ('Maha') is pleased to invite all of its shareholders to its Annual Autumn Shareholder Presentation to take place at 17:30 on 3 October, 2017.

The presentation by Maha's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonas Lindvall, will focus on the recently acquired Brazilian assets, recent financing activities, current operations and production, the Q2 Report and future plans for the Company and its assets.

Mr. Lindvall, and the entire Board of Directors will be present and will be available for questions afterwards. The presentation will be broadcast live through the internet (see www.mahaenergy.ca for the link).

Drinks and canapes will be offered after the presentation. Interested members of the investment community are welcome. Maha looks forward to seeing you there.

Date: 3 October, 2017

Venue: Setterwalls Advokatbyra, Sturegatan 10, Stockholm.

Program:

17:15 - 17:30 Registration

17:30 - 18:30 Presentation

18:30 - 20:00 Q&A and informal discussions

For additional information regarding the event please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560

Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Ron Panchuk (CCO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560

Email: ron@mahaenergy.ca

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 26 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth. After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates three oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, U.S. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

