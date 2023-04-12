Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Maha Energy AB (publ)
  News
  7. Summary
    MAHA A   SE0008374383

MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(MAHA A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:31 2023-04-12 am EDT
9.760 SEK   +1.99%
05:46pMaha Energy AB Publishes the Annual Report for 2022
GL
05:45pMaha Energy AB Publishes the Annual Report for 2022
AQ
04/06Maha Energy : Updated Reserve and Resource Report for Papa Terra and Peroá
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maha Energy AB Publishes the Annual Report for 2022

04/12/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of the Annual Report for 2022. The report is available hereto (in English and Swedish) and on the Company’s website at www.mahaenergy.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Paulo Mendonça (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11
info@mahaenergy.ca

Jakob Sintring (Head of IR)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11
info@mahaenergy.ca

Miscellaneous
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 23:45 CEST on 12 April 2023.

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha the Mafraq field in Block 70 in the Sultanate of Oman and assets in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

 

Attachments


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 90,7 M - -
Net income 2022 37,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 46,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Maha Energy AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,94 $
Average target price 1,77 $
Spread / Average Target 87,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Thiago Mendonça Chief Executive Officer
Guilherme Guidolin de Campos Chief Financial Officer
Fábio Vassel Chairman
Alan Martin Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Viktor Modigh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)12.26%131
CHEVRON CORPORATION-6.24%322 647
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.21%130 104
CNOOC LIMITED22.85%74 289
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.06%71 514
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.28%65 199
