14 July 2016

This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions. See also section IMPORTANT INFORMATION below.

Maha Energy AB announces delayed first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Stockholm



Maha Energy AB (the 'Company' or 'Maha') expected first day of trading of the Company's class A shares and warrants on Nasdaq First North Stockholm of July 15th 2106 has been delayed. Maha intends by press release to provide an updated listing date and final outcome of the initial public offering information shortly.

Advisers

Stockholm Corporate Finance AB acts as financial adviser and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Offering. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560

Email: Jonas@mahaenergy.ca

Or

Ron Panchuk

Tel: +1 403 454 7560

Email:Ron@mahaenergy.ca

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 14 July 2016, at 7:30 p.m CET.

Maha in brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes of the Offering and the planned listing. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 25 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth. After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success, of Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company will operate two oil-fields, Tartaruga in Brazil (subject to Brazilian Government approvals and closing) and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, US. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Important Information

Publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, of this press release could in some jurisdictions be subject to restrictions according to law and recipients of this press release, or part of it, are required to inform themselves of, and comply with, such legal restrictions. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions. Copies of this press release are not being made and may not be distributed or sent, in whole, or part, directly or indirectly, in violation of such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a criminal act under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) ('Securities Act') or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.

This press release neither constitutes, nor constitutes a part of, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in Maha. Invitation to subscribe for securities in Maha has only been made in accordance with the prospectus published on 31 May 2016 and the supplementary prospectus published on 7 June 2016. Neither the shares and warrants subscribed for nor the new shares have or will be registered in accordance with the Securities Act. Neither the shares and warrants subscribed for nor the new shares may, directly or indirectly, be transferred to or offered for sale in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where such measure could be subject to legal restrictions or to any person residing in such jurisdictions, or on such person's account, other than in accordance with applicable exemptions that do not require registration in accordance with the Securities Act or similar measures according to applicable laws in other jurisdictions.