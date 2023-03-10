Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Maha Energy AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAHA A   SE0008374383

MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(MAHA A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  08:42:58 2023-03-10 am EST
9.680 SEK   +0.62%
08:31aMaha Energy AB (publ) appoints new CFO
GL
08:30aMaha Energy AB (publ) appoints new CFO
AQ
03/09Maha Energy : 2022 Q4 Corporate Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maha Energy AB (publ) appoints new CFO

03/10/2023 | 08:31am EST
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces that Guilherme Guidolin de Campos has been appointed today as new CFO of the Company. Guilherme succeeds Bernardo Guterres, and will continue Maha’s strategic positioning on generating value, especially in its operational improvement at the Sultanate of Oman.

Guilherme has most recently held the position of Finance Director at Maha Energy (Oman) Ltd., co-leading the Omani organization and assisting the company with the execution of Maha’s relevant projects in the country.

Guilherme has broad experience in Investment Banking, Restructuring, Executive Leadership and Strategy Consulting. During his 23 years of tenure, he has assisted top management of large multinational groups in a diverse array of industries such as oil&gas, mining, metals, chemicals, fertilizers, agribusiness, airlines & airports, retail, and financial services.

Guilherme has previously held top management positions, such as CFO at Viracopos International Airport, Interim Project Head for BHP Billington Brazil, Planning Director at Camisaria Colombo and Vice President at Brasil Plural Bank, being an Executive Director of Starboard. As a strategy consultant Guilherme was a Senior Manager at Bain & Company where he worked for 12 years. Guilherme holds a BSc exam in Industrial Engineering from the University of São Paulo.

“We are very glad to welcome Guilherme in his new role at Maha, and would like to express our gratitude to the outgoing officer for his service and contribution. Guilherme, the new CFO, counts with an unique combination of managerial and financial expertise, and a developed understanding of the company”, says Paulo Thiago Mendonça, CEO of Maha.

Miscellaneous
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:30 CET on 10 March 2023.

For more information, please contact:
Paulo Thiago Mendonça, CEO
Phone: +46 8 611 05 11
E-Mail: info@mahaenergy.ca

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates three oil assets: Block-70 (Oman), Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 90,7 M - -
Net income 2022 37,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 46,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 55,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paulo Thiago Mendonça Chief Executive Officer
Bernardo Guterres Chief Financial Officer
Alan Martin Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Viktor Modigh Independent Director
Christer Lindholm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)12.84%129
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.57%306 040
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.33%128 959
CNOOC LIMITED22.65%74 168
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.21%67 588
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.51%63 351