Maha Energy AB: publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Maha Energy AB (publ) Biblioteksgatan 1 SE-111 46 Stockholm www.mahaenergy.ca

Press release

Stockholm

26 July 2017

This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions. See also section IMPORTANT INFORMATION below.

Maha Energy AB (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Maha Energy AB (publ) ('Maha') issued on 29 May 2017 a senior secured bond loan of SEK 300,000,000, within a total framework amount of SEK 500,000,000, on the Swedish bond market together with 13,350,000 warrants for Class A shares of Maha, whereby each Warrant has a strike price of SEK 7.45 and a warrant period of four years, issued on 5 June 2017.

Maha will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible.

In connection with this, Maha has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on Maha's website (http://www.mahaenergy.ca/).

For more information, please contact:



Jonas Lindvall (CEO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7563

Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Ron Panchuk (CCO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7564

Email: ron@mahaenergy.ca

Miscellaneous

This information is published in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 26 July 2017, at 6:15 pm CET.

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the NASDAQ OMX First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall is the CEO and Managing Director. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates three oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, U.S. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Important Information

Publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, of this press release could in some jurisdictions be subject to restrictions according to law and recipients of this press release, or part of it, are required to inform themselves of, and comply with, such legal restrictions. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions. Copies of this press release are not being made and may not be distributed or sent, in whole, or part, directly or indirectly, in violation of such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a criminal act under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) ('Securities Act') or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.