Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Maha Energy AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAHA A   SE0008374383

MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(MAHA A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maha Energy AB: publishes supplementary prospectus in relation to fully guaranteed rights issue

04/28/2021 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Maha Energy AB: publishes supplementary prospectus in relation to fully guaranteed rights issue
Maha Energy AB (publ)
Biblioteksgatan 1
SE-111 46 Stockholm
www.mahaenergy.ca

Press release

Stockholm

May 23, 2017

This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions.

Maha Energy AB publishes supplementary prospectus in relation to fully guaranteed rights issue

The board of directors of Maha Energy AB (publ) ('Maha' or the 'Company') has prepared a supplementary prospectus (the 'Supplementary Prospectus') to the prospectus for the invitation to subscribe for shares (the 'Rights Issue') which was approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) on May 15, 2017.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been prepared as a result of two separate press releases made public by the Company during the subscription period of the Rights Issue. The press releases were made public on May 17, 2017 and May 22, 2017 respectively. The first press release contained information on the decision to issue senior secured bonds as part of a fully subscribed bond financing totaling SEK 300,000,000 under a framework amount of SEK 500,000,000 along with a total of 13,350,000 detachable warrants for class A shares of the Company. The second press release contained information on receipt of approvals for the acquisition of Gran Tierra's Brazilian operations from the Brazilian authorities (Agencia Nacional do Petroleo, Gas Natural e Biocombustiveis of Brazil, 'ANP').

The Supplementary Prospectus, which has been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, constitutes a part of, and shall be read together with, the Prospectus. The Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus are kept available at the Company's website www.mahaenergy.ca, on Stockholm Corporate Finance's website, www.stockholmcorp.se, on Aqurat's website, www.aqurat.se, and will also be kept available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se.

Investors who have applied for, or in any other way consented to acquire securities comprised by a prospectus, before a supplementary prospectus is made available to the public, have the right to withdraw their application or consent within two business days from the day a supplementary prospectus is made public in accordance with Chapter 2, section 34 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). Any withdrawals as a result of this Supplementary Prospectus shall be possible until and including May 26, 2017. Such withdrawal must be made in writing to Aqurat Fondkommission AB, issue: Maha Energy AB, P.O. Box 7461, SE-103 92 Stockholm. Investors who have applied for subscription of securities through a nominee should contact their nominee regarding withdrawal. Applications that are not withdrawn will remain binding and those investors who wish to remain with their application on subscription of shares do not need to take any action.

For complete terms and conditions and other information regarding the Rights Issue, please refer to the Prospectus which together with the Supplementary Prospectus are kept available at the Company's website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Advisers

Stockholm Corporate Finance AB acts as financial adviser and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal adviser (as to Swedish law) to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +1 403 454 7560
Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Ron Panchuk (COO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560
Email: ron@mahaenergy.ca

Miscellaneous

This information is published in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on May 23, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. CET.


Maha in Brief
Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 26 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth. After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates two oil fields, Tartaruga in Brazil and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, U.S. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Important Information
This document has not been approved by any regulatory authority. The document is a press release and not a prospectus and investors should not subscribe for or purchase securities referred to in this document except on the basis of information contained in the Prospectus, including the Supplementary Prospectus, approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and kept available at the Company's website. Distribution of this press release could in some jurisdictions be subject to restrictions according to law and recipients of this, or part of this, are required to inform themselves of, and comply with, such legal restrictions. Information in this press release should not constitute an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation of any offer to purchase securities, nor should any sale of the securities referred to herein be made, in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation of any offer to purchase, or sale would require preparing additional prospectuses or other offering documents, or would not be lawful without registration or applicable exemptions from registering according to security acts in any such jurisdiction.

This press release neither constitutes, nor constitutes a part of, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. Securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered in accordance with the American Securities Act of 1933 ('Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration in accordance with the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom. Securities referred to herein are not offered to the general public in the United States. Copies of this press release is not being made and may not be distributed or sent, in whole, or part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States or to any other jurisdiction where the distribution respectively the issuance of this press release should be unlawful.

Disclaimer

Maha Energy AB published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 04:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
12:37aMAHA ENERGY AB : Announces August Production Volumes
PU
12:37aMAHA ENERGY ()  : "Maha" or the "Company") Announces Q2 Report Webcast
PU
12:37aMAHA ENERGY AB : Announces Filing of Fourth Quarter and Year end 2017 Report
PU
12:37aMAHA ENERGY AB : Announces 2017 Year-End Reserves Update
PU
12:37aMAHA ENERGY AB : Announces November Production Volumes
PU
12:37aMAHA ENERGY AB : Announces Filing of Q3 Financials
PU
12:37aMAHA ENERGY AB : Announces September Production Volumes
PU
12:37aMAHA ENERGY AB : Announces its Annual Autumn Shareholder Presentation on 3 Octob..
PU
12:37aMAHA ENERGY AB : Announces Date for Q2 Webcast and operational update
PU
12:37aMAHA ENERGY AB : publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78,9 M - -
Net income 2021 28,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Maha Energy AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,84 $
Last Close Price 1,53 $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karl Jonas Lindvall President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Andrés G. Modarelli Chief Financial Officer
Anders Ehrenblad Chairman & Deputy Managing Director
Alan Martin Johnson Vice President-Operations
Harald Pousette Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL)-15.05%156
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.28%67 946
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%47 009
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.73%40 756
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.76%35 309
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.81%32 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ