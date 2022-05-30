COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 33 & 52 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015: SUBMISSION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE F.Y. ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2022.

STATEMENT OF STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED ON 31/03/2022
iRs. in Crore)_
STANDALONE
Three Month Ended
Corresponding
SI. No.
3 months
Preceeding 3
3 months ended
Particulars
ended
months ended
31/03/2021 in
31/03/2022
31/12/2021
the previous
year
AUDITED*
UNAUDITED
AUDITED*
I
Reven�e from operations
-
279.06
296.19
218.95
II
Other Income
-
279.66
t
113.05
155.15
Ill
_Total Income (I +II)
498.61
392.11
451.34
IV
Expenses
Chang_esin Inventories
0.05
0.05
0.00
license Fees & Spectrum Charges
15.42
2G.09
20.49
Ernployees'_Rernuneration and benefits
147.20
137.43
34.28
Finance cost
538.04
552..36
531.07
Revenue Sharing
12.44
11.27
29.51
Depreciation_and amortization expense
183.60
189.20
208.38
Administrative Expenses
199.94
1.38.89
228.43
V
Total Exr(enses {IV)
1,096.69
1,055.29
1,052.16
Profitsl(Loss) before exce_etioncil items and tax(III-IV)
(598.08),
(663.18)'
(600.82}
Year Ended
Current Year
Previous Year
ended
ended
31/03/2022
31/03/2021
AUDITED
AUDITED
1,069.72
1,303.64
627.1.8 484.77
1,696.90 1,788.41
0.21
118.31
413.03
2.,139.45 2,107.07
92.67
879.65
639.26
4,299.49 4,250.20
(2,602.59}
(2,461.79)
VI Exceptiqnal items
VII Profit/ (loss) before tax (V- VI)
VIII Tax expense:
Current tax
Deferred tax
IX Profit/ (loss) for the period from continuing operations (VII-VIII)
Profit/ (Loss) from discontinued operationsXI Tax expense of discontinued operations XII Profit/ (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (after tax) (X
XI) XIII Profit/ (Loss) for the period (IX+ XII}
XIV Other Comprehensive Income
i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss
Income tax relating to items that will not be reciassified
to profit or loss
i) Items that wil� be reclassified to profit or loss
ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclass,f,ecl to
profit or loss
Other Comprehensive Income for the y_ear
XV
Total Compre�E!nsive Income for the period (Xlll+XIV)
XVI
Paid up Equity Share Capital
XVII
Other Equity excludini: revaluation reserves
XVIII Earnings per equity Share (of Rs.10 each} for continuing operations:(not annualised)
(1) Basic
(2) Diluted
XIX Earnings per equity Share of Rs.10 each(for discontinued
-
C
I
(598.08)
(663.18)
-
(598.08)
"
(663.18)
-
I
(598.08)
(663.18)
(8.23)
I
(8.23)
(663-.18)f-
(606.31)
(9.49)
(10.53),
(9.49),
(10.53)
1
I
-
'
-
(600.82)
(2,602.59)
(2,461.79)
-
l
-
-
.
I
(600.82)
(2,602.59)
(2,461.79)
-
-
-
t
-
I
-
{600.82)
(2,602.59)
(2,461.79)
7.55
(13.98)
7.55
-
-
-
-
I
-
7.55
(13.98)
7.55
(593.27)
(2,616.57)
(2,454.24)
630.00 I
630.00
(19,286.45)1t
(16,669.88)
(9.54)
(41.31.)
1
(39.08)
(9.54)
(41.31)
(39.08)
operations):(not annualised)
(1) Basic
-
(2) Diluted
Earnings per equity Share of Rs.10 each (for discontinued
continuing operations}: (not annualised)
I
-
-
l
-
-
Basic
Diluted
See accornnanying notes
-
-
-
to the financial results:
.
{10.53)
(lv.S3)
-
(9.54)
(9.54)
(41.31) (39.08)
(41.31) (39.08)
-
Notes to Standaloni? Financial R1?sults:
The financial results have been prepared in a<:cordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and relevant arnendm,,nt rul,,s thereaft<>r.
The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in their meeting held on 30.05.2022 and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at theirmeeting held on the same date.
3 Additional Disclosures as per Regulation 52 (4) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015
Three Month Ended
Year Ended
S.No.
Particulars
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
AUDITED'
UNAUDITED
AUDITED•
AUDITED
AUDITED
Debt Service Coverage Ratio(in times)
0.08
0.19
0.08
0.17
a
[ EBITDA /(Finance Cost • Lease Liabillties Payments• Principal Repayment of Long
0.11
�n.llebtll
�Interest Service Coverage Ratio(in tirnes)
0.7.3
0.14
0.26
ll.14
0.25
b
I EBITOA/Finance Cost 1
C
Outstanding_Redeemable Preference shares (quantity and value)lin Rs Crs)
Caoital Redemption Reserve fin Rs Crsl
e
Debenture Redemption Reserve (In Rs Crs) #
45.7.'7
45.27
45.7.7
f
Net Worth (In Rs Crsl lAs ner Section 2 (5"11 of Comnanics Ar.I 2013)
(18,656.,15)
(18,049.97)
(16,039.88)
(18,656.45)
(16,039.88)
r.
Net Profit After Tax Jin Rs Crsl
(598.08)
...
(600.82)
(2,602.59)
(2,461.79)
.... ..fo63.18)
h
EarnlnRs Per Share (In Rsl fNot Annualised!
{9.49)
(10.S3)
(9.54)
(41.31)
(39.08)
I
Current Ratio(In times)
0.45
0.42
0.58
0.42
0.58
IICurrent As�ts_LCuHent l.lablltle.1
Debt-Equity Ratio(In times)
(1A3)
(1.47)
(1.58)
(1.43)
(1.58)
J
[(Long Term Borrowings induding Current Maturities + St1ort Term Borrowings)
l1T,..,,,1 S::r.ul•vl
Long Term Debt to Working Capital(in times)
(4.12)
(4.12)
(6.81)
k
LongTerm Debt r.xr.luding lease llahllltl['. + Current Maturitle5 of l.ong Term Debt
(4.28)
(6.81)
Working Capital excluding r.urrent maturities of Long Term Borrowlll!)S
I
Bad Debts to Account Receivable Ratio(In times)
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
--!Bad Debts/Avera_geTrade ReceivablesI
m
Current Llablllty Ratio(in times)
0.43
0.36
0.44
0.36
ICurrent Llabiltles/ Total Llabiltles 1
Total Debts to Total Assets(In times)
II
[ (Long Term Borrowings• Short Term Borrowings+ l.ease Llabllltles) / Total Assets]
2.18
2.15
1.92
2.18
1.92
Debtors Turnover Ratio" Annual15ed (In times}
1.23
1.40
1.71
1.50
0
1.88
[ Revenue from OQr.rationsL Average Trade Receivables l
p
•• Paid up Debt CapitaI/Outstanding Debt (In Rs. Crs)
• The figures of last quarterart: the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full f1nancml yf:ar an� the published year to date figures upto the third quarter of the respective financial year.
# MTNL is a listed company and issued debentures on private placement basis, there is no adequacy to ma1nta1n Debenture Redemption Reserve (ORR) under Rule 18
(7) (b) (iii) (B) B of Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014. An amount of Rs 45.27 Crs earmarked for ORR has been transferred to Retained earnings during the year.
6
•• Paidup debt Capital/Outstanding Debt (excludes Short Term Borrnwing & Non Convertable Debentures{NCDs) 1ssl1ed to
ltability to pay interest and principal 1.s on Government of India) Also, since the NCDs (backed by Sovereign Guar;,ntee) ctre
maintair1ed.
7
Other income includes an amount of Rs. 77.48 Crs being the interest accumulated and taken after reconciliation of gratuity
in current year.
the tune of Rs. 4,533.97 Cr for whic:h the unseclired tn nature, ,,o Asset Cover is
and leave encashment trust control accounts
As there is no other regulatory/legal requirement to maintain Research & Development Reserve at present, an amount of Rs Rs 30.80 Cron?s lying in R&D Reserve hasbeen transferred to Retained Earnings during the year.
As the principal activities of group company are in the nature of services, so Inventory Turnover ratio is not relevant.
10 The figures for the previous periods have been regrouped wherever necessary to conform to the current peri,1d presentation.
