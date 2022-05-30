Log in
COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 33 & 52 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 : Submission of audited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the f.y. ended on 31st march, 2022.
PU
05/27Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/26MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM : Compliance with regulation 30 & 47 of sebi (lodr), 2015 submission of newspaper advertisement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 33 & 52 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015: SUBMISSION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE F.Y. ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2022.

05/30/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MTNL

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

CIN L32 l O l DL l 986GOI02350l

TO,

The Listing Department,

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

OTClQ

&

2015:

I

31sr

2022.

Dear Sir,

Further to our letter of even no.dtd.

,

we are forwarding herewith the

Audited Financial Statements (Standalone

nd Consolidateq) of MTNL alongwith

following annexures for the Financial Year en

ed on 31 st March, 2022 duly approved by

Hoard of Directors in its 35ou1 Meeting held in l"New Delhi today i.e. 30th May, 2022.

1. Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Twelve months ended on 31.03.2022.

2.

Standalone Audited Segment wise Revenu

Results and Assets & Liabilities for the

Quarter and Twelve months ended on 31.03.20 2.

3.

Standalone Audited Statement of Assets an

Liabilities.

  1. Standalone Audited Cash flow Statement fo1 the year ended 31 st March, 2022.
  2. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification (for aud.it report with modified opinion)

(Standalone).

�/______ 0

Mahanogar Doorsonchor Sadan 5th Floor, 9 CGO iomplex, Lodhi Rood, New Delhi - l l O 003. Tel: 0 l l -24319020, Fox: 011 -24324243, Websit : www.mtnl.net.in /www.bol.net.in

MTNL

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

CIN L32101DL l 986GOI023501

  1. Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Twelve months ended on 31.03.2022.
  2. Statement of Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Twelve months ended on 31.03.2022.
  3. Consolidated Audited Segment wise Revenue Results and Assets & Liabilities for the Quarter and Twelve months ended on 31.03.2022.
  4. Consolidated Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities.
    10. Consolidated Audited Cash flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

11. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) (Consolidated).

12. Independent Auditors Report on Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Twelve months ended on 31.03.2022.

13. Extrc.1ct of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Twelve months ended on 31.03.2022.

Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same and take the same on record.

The results are also being published in newspapers as per the requirement of

Reguk1tion 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

-

Yours faithfully,

COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl: A/a

Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan 5

1h

Floor, 9

CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110

003.

Tel: 011-24319020, Fax: 011

-24324243, Website: www.mtnl.net.in /www.bol.net.in

Annexure I

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

( A Govt. of India Enterprise)

Regd. Office : Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan, 5th Floor, 9, CGO Complex, lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

Website: www.rntnl.net.in, Phone Off: 011-24319020, Fax: 011-24324243

CIN No: L32l01 Dll986GOl023501

STATEMENT OF STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED ON 31/03/2022

iRs. in Crore)_

STANDALONE

Three Month Ended

Corresponding

SI. No.

3 months

Preceeding 3

3 months ended

Particulars

ended

months ended

31/03/2021 in

31/03/2022

31/12/2021

the previous

year

AUDITED*

UNAUDITED

AUDITED*

I

Reven�e from operations

-

279.06

296.19

218.95

II

Other Income

-

279.66

t

113.05

155.15

Ill

_Total Income (I +II)

498.61

392.11

451.34

IV

Expenses

Chang_esin Inventories

0.05

0.05

0.00

license Fees & Spectrum Charges

15.42

2G.09

20.49

Ernployees'_Rernuneration and benefits

147.20

137.43

34.28

Finance cost

538.04

552..36

531.07

Revenue Sharing

12.44

11.27

29.51

Depreciation_and amortization expense

183.60

189.20

208.38

Administrative Expenses

199.94

1.38.89

228.43

V

Total Exr(enses {IV)

1,096.69

1,055.29

1,052.16

Profitsl(Loss) before exce_etioncil items and tax(III-IV)

(598.08),

(663.18)'

(600.82}

Year Ended

Current Year

Previous Year

ended

ended

31/03/2022

31/03/2021

AUDITED

AUDITED

1,069.72

1,303.64

627.1.8 484.77

1,696.90 1,788.41

  1. 0.21
  1. 118.31
  1. 413.03
    2.,139.45 2,107.07
  1. 92.67
  1. 879.65
  1. 639.26
    4,299.49 4,250.20

(2,602.59}

(2,461.79)

VI Exceptiqnal items

VII Profit/ (loss) before tax (V- VI)

VIII Tax expense:

  1. Current tax
  2. Deferred tax

IX Profit/ (loss) for the period from continuing operations (VII-VIII)

  • Profit/ (Loss) from discontinued operations XI Tax expense of discontinued operations
    XII Profit/ (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (after tax) (X
    XI)
    XIII Profit/ (Loss) for the period (IX+ XII}

XIV Other Comprehensive Income

  • i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss
    1. Income tax relating to items that will not be reciassified

to profit or loss

  • i) Items that wil� be reclassified to profit or loss
    ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclass,f,ecl to

profit or loss

Other Comprehensive Income for the y_ear

XV

Total Compre�E!nsive Income for the period (Xlll+XIV)

XVI

Paid up Equity Share Capital

XVII

Other Equity excludini: revaluation reserves

XVIII Earnings per equity Share (of Rs.10 each} for continuing operations:(not annualised)

  • (1) Basic
    (2) Diluted

XIX Earnings per equity Share of Rs.10 each(for discontinued

-

C

I

(598.08)

(663.18)

-

(598.08)

"

(663.18)

-

I

(598.08)

(663.18)

(8.23)

  • I

(8.23)

(663-.18)f-

(606.31)

(9.49)

(10.53),

(9.49),

(10.53)

1

I

-

'

-

(600.82)

(2,602.59)

(2,461.79)

-

l

-

-

.

I

(600.82)

(2,602.59)

(2,461.79)

-

-

-

t

-

I

-

{600.82)

(2,602.59)

(2,461.79)

7.55

(13.98)

7.55

-

-

-

-

I

-

7.55

(13.98)

7.55

(593.27)

(2,616.57)

(2,454.24)

630.00 I

630.00

(19,286.45)1t

(16,669.88)

(9.54)

(41.31.)

1

(39.08)

(9.54)

(41.31)

(39.08)

  • operations):(not annualised)

(1) Basic

-

  1. (2) Diluted

  2. Earnings per equity Share of Rs.10 each (for discontinued
    • continuing operations}: (not annualised)

I

-

-

l

-

-

  1. Basic
  2. Diluted

See accornnanying notes

f"'IO}

p.;,... f-

(/Smk. D<'�eA

(9.49), (9.49) to the financial results: ��c;/4v- Jv...J_�'tpJ,"'-J Jn

.

{10.53)

(lv.S3)

-Jle

(9.54)

(9.54)

(41.31) (39.08)

(41.31) (39.08)

[[);7e4'� � �

Notes to Standaloni? Financial R1?sults:

  • The financial results have been prepared in a<:cordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and relevant arnendm,,nt rul,,s thereaft<>r.
  • The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in their meeting held on 30.05.2022 and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on the same date.

3 Additional Disclosures as per Regulation 52 (4) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015

Three Month Ended

Year Ended

S.No.

Particulars

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

AUDITED'

UNAUDITED

AUDITED•

AUDITED

AUDITED

Debt Service Coverage Ratio(in times)

0.08

0.19

0.08

0.17

a

[ EBITDA /(Finance Cost • Lease Liabillties Payments• Principal Repayment of Long

0.11

�n.llebtll

Interest Service Coverage Ratio(in tirnes)

0.7.3

0.14

0.26

ll.14

0.25

b

I EBITOA/Finance Cost 1

C

Outstanding_Redeemable Preference shares (quantity and value)lin Rs Crs)

Caoital Redemption Reserve fin Rs Crsl

e

Debenture Redemption Reserve (In Rs Crs) #

45.7.'7

45.27

45.7.7

f

Net Worth (In Rs Crsl lAs ner Section 2 (5"11 of Comnanics Ar.I 2013)

(18,656.,15)

(18,049.97)

(16,039.88)

(18,656.45)

(16,039.88)

r.

Net Profit After Tax Jin Rs Crsl

(598.08)

...

(600.82)

(2,602.59)

(2,461.79)

.... ..fo63.18)

h

EarnlnRs Per Share (In Rsl fNot Annualised!

{9.49)

(10.S3)

(9.54)

(41.31)

(39.08)

I

Current Ratio(In times)

0.45

0.42

0.58

0.42

0.58

IICurrent As�ts_LCuHent l.lablltle.1

Debt-Equity Ratio(In times)

(1A3)

(1.47)

(1.58)

(1.43)

(1.58)

J

[(Long Term Borrowings induding Current Maturities + St1ort Term Borrowings)

l1T,..,,,1 S::r.ul•vl

Long Term Debt to Working Capital(in times)

(4.12)

(4.12)

(6.81)

k

LongTerm Debt r.xr.luding lease llahllltl['. + Current Maturitle5 of l.ong Term Debt

(4.28)

(6.81)

Working Capital excluding r.urrent maturities of Long Term Borrowlll!)S

I

Bad Debts to Account Receivable Ratio(In times)

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

--!Bad Debts/Avera_geTrade ReceivablesI

m

Current Llablllty Ratio(in times)

0.43

0.36

0.44

0.36

ICurrent Llabiltles/ Total Llabiltles 1

Total Debts to Total Assets(In times)

II

[ (Long Term Borrowings• Short Term Borrowings+ l.ease Llabllltles) / Total Assets]

2.18

2.15

1.92

2.18

1.92

Debtors Turnover Ratio" Annual15ed (In times}

1.23

1.40

1.71

1.50

0

1.88

[ Revenue from OQr.rationsL Average Trade Receivables l

p

•• Paid up Debt CapitaI/Outstanding Debt (In Rs. Crs)

19,661.18

19,239.35

19,674.68

19,661.18

19,57-1.68

q

Operating Margin(%)

·155.14%

-80.23%

-75.93%

-l.01.93%

-64.40%

II{EBIT - Othr.r IncomeI/ Revenue froon Oneratlons 1

r

Net profit Margin(%)

-273.15%

-237.65%

-202.85%

-243.30%

-188.84%

I Profit after Ta•/ Revenue from.Operations

I

···--·

.

  • • The figures of last quarter art: the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full f1nancml yf:ar an the published year to date figures upto the third quarter of the respective financial year.
  • # MTNL is a listed company and issued debentures on private placement basis, there is no adequacy to ma1nta1n Debenture Redemption Reserve (ORR) under Rule 18
    (7) (b) (iii) (B) B of Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014. An amount of Rs 45.27 Crs earmarked for ORR has been transferred to Retained earnings during the year.

6

•• Paidup debt Capital/Outstanding Debt (excludes Short Term Borrnwing & Non Convertable Debentures{NCDs) 1ssl1ed to

ltability to pay interest and principal 1.s on Government of India) Also, since the NCDs (backed by Sovereign Guar;,ntee) ctre

maintair1ed.

7

Other income includes an amount of Rs. 77.48 Crs being the interest accumulated and taken after reconciliation of gratuity

in current year.

the tune of Rs. 4,533.97 Cr for whic:h the unseclired tn nature, ,,o Asset Cover is

and leave encashment trust control accounts

  • As there is no other regulatory/legal requirement to maintain Research & Development Reserve at present, an amount of Rs Rs 30.80 Cron?s lying in R&D Reserve has been transferred to Retained Earnings during the year.
  • As the principal activities of group company are in the nature of services, so Inventory Turnover ratio is not relevant.

10 The figures for the previous periods have been regrouped wherever necessary to conform to the current peri,1d presentation.

For and on behalf oft.he Boilrd

����

Place: New Delhi

(P.K.Purwar)

Chairman & Managing Director

Date : 30.05.2022

DIN: 06619060

®

74.10
538.04
.............JS98.08)
{598.08)

Annexure II

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

Regd. Office : Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan, 5th Floor, 9, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

Website: www.mtnl.net.in, Phone Off: 011-24319020, Fax: 0ll-·24324213

QUARTER AND TWELVEMONTH

STANDALONE AUDITED SEGMENT WISE REVENUE, RESULTS AND ASSETS & LIABILITIES FOR THE

CIN No: L32101DL1986GOl023S01

ENDED ON 31/03/2022

(Rs. in Crore)

STANDALONE

Three Month Ended

Year Ended

SI. No.

Particulars

ended

ended

Corresponding

Current yt!ar

31/03/2021

ended

ended

3 months

Prnce1?ding 3

3 months ,mdud

Previous year

31/03/2022

31/12/2021

the

previous

0

31/03/2021

months

y1?ar

in

31/ 3/2022

AUDITED•

UNAUDITED

AUDITED*

AUDITED

AUDITED

.

1.

Revenue from Operations

33.93

Basic & other Services

236.82

253

78

992.63

1,180.79

262.68

Cellular

(17.51)

25.60

78.45

124.51

Unallocable

Total

.......

219.30

279.38

296.61

1,071.07

1,305.30

Less: Inter Segment Revenue

0.35

·····-·················-······· ······················-··-·······

·············-··············--··-···· .

0.32

0.43

1.35

1.66

Net Revenue from Operations

·················

218. 5.

279.

0

6

296.19

1,069.72

1..............

1,303.64

9

································ ..................

2. Segment Result before interest im:ornt!, exceptional items, finance cost and tax

Basic & other Services

(58.51)

0.08

5.70

(141.38)

98.80

Cellular

(128.72)

(100.89)

(122..26)

(440.46)

(483.93}

Unallocable

(134.14)

(114.14)

{96.52)

(546.53)

{405.54)

Total

53.09

(13.33)

20

04

35.31

(20.41)

Add: Exceptional items

Add: Interest Income

Less: Finance cost

Profit/ (Loss) before tax

Less: Provision for Current Tax & Deferred tax

Profit/ {loss) after tax

3.32

26.77

83.39

552.36

531.07

2,139.45

.............J663.18),........_______......................

(600.82)

(2602.59)i

.................

!

{663.18

(600.82)

{2,602.59)

50.82

2,107.07

(2461.791

12,461.79)I

3. Capital Employed

{Segment Assets• Segrmmt Liabilities)

Segment Asset

3 922 68

Basic & other Services

6,944.83

7,124.08

6,633.66

7,124.08

6,633.66

Cellular

4,103.01

4,365.73

3,922.68

1,860.91

Total Segment Assets

12,303.64

4,365.73

Unallocable/Eliminations

12,401.85

13,350.73

12,303.64

13,350.73

1,747.30

1,354.01

1.860.91

1,747.30

2,585.83

Segment Liabilities

2,688.53

2,707.24

2,585.83

2,688.53

Basic & other Services

Cellular

26,070.37

25,583.47

24,081.77

26,070.37

24,081.77

Unallornble/Eliminations

2,201.19

2,161.12

2,723.02

2,201.19

2,723.02

Total Segment liabilities

30,960.09

30,451.83

29,390.61

30,960.09

29,390.61

Segment Capital Employed

3,945.13

4,237.60

4,538.26

3,945.13

4,538.26

Basic & other Services

Cellular

(22,147.69)

(807.11)

......... (19.716.04)

(22,147.69)

(19,716.04}

(21,480.47)

Unallocable/Eliminations

(18,656.45)

(18,049.97)

(16,039.88)

(18,656.45) j

(16,039.88)

Note:

Capital Employed

(453.89)

(862.10)

(453.89

{862.10)

1. • The figures of last quarter are the balancing figures betwi?E!n audited figures in respect of 1.tie full fincirKial year and tht! published vear to dale

figures upto the third quarter of the respective financial year.

2. On reconciliation and revision of bill as agreed in the current year an amount of Rs. 32.48 Cr of Income and Rs. 6.35 Cr of expenditure in re,;pect of

IUC and roaming charges reverse in the current quarter in Cellular Segment.

�or an

f th: Board

-

--

@RTE��

c, &Co

(P.K.�Ra;

Y.,)? J

Place: New Delhi

Chairman & Managing Director :::.--

I�

Date : 30.05.2022l ��&,q.s&

.

DIN; 06619060

Ci:) ��.,,,,,. 11)

j

i'D

1

'ft

*Tu<:,

0

a Ni��

*

,�15

IA

l�t

.. DE-�_,

&red p..6>

-

Disclaimer

MTNL - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
