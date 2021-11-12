Financial Result Quarter Ended 30th September 2021

MTNL MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED (A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE) CIN L32101DL1986GOI023501

MTNL/SECTT/SE/2021

November 12, 2021

TO,

The Listing Department,

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

OTCIQ

Sub: Compliance of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Submission of Un-audited Reviewed Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended/Half Yearly 30th September, 2021.

Dear Sir,

Further to our letter of even no.dtd. November O 1, 2021, we are forwarding herewith the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results prepared as per Ind AS along with the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter /Half Yearly ended 30th June, 2021 duly approved by the Board of Directors in its Meeting held in New Delhi today i.e. 12th November, 2021.

Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same and take the same on record.

The results are also being published in newspapers as per the requirement of Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

(S. . YAL)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl: A/a