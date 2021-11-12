Financial Result Quarter Ended 30th September 2021
11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
MTNL
MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED
(A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
CIN L32101DL1986GOI023501
MTNL/SECTT/SE/2021
November 12, 2021
The Listing Department,
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
National Stock Exchange (NSE)
OTCIQ
Sub: Compliance of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Submission of Un-audited Reviewed Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended/Half Yearly 30th September, 2021.
Further to our letter of even no.dtd. November O 1, 2021, we are forwarding herewith the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results prepared as per Ind AS along with the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter /Half Yearly ended 30th June, 2021 duly approved by the Board of Directors in its Meeting held in New Delhi today i.e.12thNovember, 2021.
The results are also being published in newspapers as per the requirement of Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED ON 30/09/2021
SI. No.
Particulars
Revenue from operationsIIOther Income
Ill
Total Income (I +II)
IV
Expenses
Changes in Inventories
License Fees & Spectrum Charges
Employees' Remuneration and benefits
Finance cost
Revenue Sharing
Depreciation and amortization expense
Administrative Expenses
Total EKpenses (IV)
Profits/(Loss) before exceptional items and tax(III-IV)VIExceptional items
VII
Profit/ (Loss) before tax (V- VI)
VIII
Tax expense
(1) Current tax
(2) Deferred tax
IX
Profit/ (Loss) for the period from continuing operations (VII - VIII)
Profit/ (Loss) from discontinued operations
XI
Tax expense of discontinued operations
XII
Profit/ (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (after tax) (X-XI)
XIII
Profit/ (Loss) for the period (IX+ XII)
XIV
Other Comprehensive Income
,) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss
1i) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
,) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
,i) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
Other Comprehensive Income for the year
Total Comprehensive Income for the period (Xlll+XIV)
XVI Paid up Equity Share Capital
STANDALONE
Three Month Ended
Six Month Ended
Corresponding 3
Year to date
Year to date
Preceeding 3
figures for
figures for
3 months ended
months ended
months ended
Current period
previous period
30/09/2021
30/09/2020 in
30/06/2021
ended
ended
the previous year
30/09/2021
30/09/2020
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED '
287.89
283.81
321.26
571.70
673.33
119.55
114.92
115.16
234.47
218.33
407,44
398.73
436.43
806.17
891.66
0.04
0.07
0.11
64.57
29.07
31.47
31.85
60.54
119.37
151.03
120.61
270.40
276.69
532.99
516.06
509.74
1,049.04
1,035.51
32.00
31.68
15.97
63.67
37.10
187.54
198.68
227.51
386.22
460.30
159.64
157.88
114.14
317.52
237.31
1,060.65
1,086.86
1,019,82
2,147.50
2,111.47
(653.21)
(688.13)
(583.40)
(1,341.33)
(1,219.81)
(653.21)
(688.13)
(583.40)
(1,341.33)
(1,219.81)
(653,21)
(688.13)
(583.40),
(1,341.33)
(1,219.81)
(653.21)
(688,13)
(583.40)
(1,341.33)
(1,219.81)
(5.75)
(5.75)
(5.75)
(5.75)
(658.96)
(688,13)
(583.40)
(1,347.08)
(1,219.81)
(Rs, in Crore)
Year Ended
Previous year
ended
31/03/2021
AUDITED
1,303.64
484.77
1,788.41
0.21
118.32
413.03
2,107.07
92.67
879.65
639.26
4,250.19
(2,461.79)
(2,461.79)
(2,461.79)
(2,461.79)
7.55
7.55
(2,454.24)
630.00
XVII Other Equity excluding revaluation reserves
XVIII
Earnings per equity Share (of Rs.10 each) for continuing operations:(not
annualised)
I l) Bas,c
(2) Diluted
XIX
Earnings per equity Share of Rs.10 each(for discontinued operations):(not
annualised)
Basic
Diluted
Earnings per equity Share of Rs,10 each (for discontinued & continuing
operations): (not annualised)
Bas,c
(2) Dduted
See accompanying notes to the financial results.
(10.37)
(10.92)
(9.26)
(21.29)
(19.36)
(10.37)
(10.92)
(9.26)
(21.29)
(19.36)
(10.37)
(10.92)
(9.26)
(21.29)
(_!9.36)
(10.37)
(10.92)
(9.26)1
(21.29)
(19.36)
(16,669.88)
(39.08)
(39.08)
(39.0I!)
(39.08)
Notes to Standalone Financial Results:
The financial results have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards(Ind- AS)as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies(IndIan Accounting Standards)Rules, 2015 and relevant amendment rules thereafter.
The above results have been reviewed and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company In their meeting held on 12.11.2021
3 Additional Disclosures as per Regulation 52 (4)of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015
S.No.
Particulars
Three Month Ended
Six Month Ended
Vear Ended
30.09.2021
30.06.2021
30.09.2020
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
31.03.2021
Unaudited
Audited
Debt Service Coverage Ratio(In times)
a
[ EBITDA /(Finance Cost+ Lease Liabilities Payments+ Principal Repayment of Long Term
0.09
0.03
0.27
0.06
0.25
0.17
b
Interest Service Coverage Ratio(In times)
0.13
0.05
0.30
0.09
0.27
0.25
C
Outstanding Redeemable Preference shares(quantity and value)(in Rs Crs)
d
Capital Redemption Reserve(In Rs Crs)
e
Debenture Redemption Reserve (in Rs Crs)
45.27
45.27
45.27
45.27
45.27
45.27
f
Net Wonh (in Rs Crs)(As per Section 2 (57) of Companies Act 2013)
(17,386.97)
(16,728.02)
(14,805.56)
(17,386.97)
(14,805.56)
(16,039.88)
g
Net Profit After Tax(In Rs Crs)
(653.21)
(688.13)
(583.40)
(1,341.33)
(1,219.81)
(2,461.79)
h
Earnings Per Share(in Rs)[Not Annualised]
(10.37)
(10.92)
(9.26)
(21.29)
(19.36)
(39.08)
i
Current Ratio(in times)
0.45
0.52
0.40
0.45
0.40
0.58
Debt-Equity Ratio(in times)
j
I(Long Term Borrowings Including Current Maturities+ Short Term Borrowings) /Total
(1.50)
(1.53)
(1.60)
(1.50)
(1.60)
(1.58)
k
Long Term Debt to Working Capital(in times)
(4.07)
(5.22)
(1.78)
(4.07)
(1.78)
(6.81)
I
Bad Debts to Account Receivable Ratio {in times)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
m
Current Liability Ratio (in times)
0.42
0.39
0.53
0.42
0.53
0.36
Total Debts to Total Assets(in times)
[ (long Term Borrowings+ Short Term Borrowings+ lease liabilities)/ Total Assets I
2.05
2.01
1.73
2.05
1.73
1.92
0
Debtors Turnover Ratio• Annualised (in times)
1.37
1.48
1.36
1.55
1.71
p
• Paid up Debt Capital(Outstanding Debt)(in Rs. Crs)
9,480.00
9,480.00
2,980.00
9,480.00
2,980.00
9,480.00
q
Operating Margin(%)
-83.29%
-101.12%
-58.77%
-92.14%
-59.80%
-64.40%
r
Net profit Margin(%)
-226.90%
-242.46%
-181.59%
-234.62%
-181.16%
-188.84%
Paidup debt Capital excludes NCDs Issued to the tune of Rs. 4533.97 Cr for which the liability to pay Interest and principal Is on Govt.
The figures for the previous periods have been regrouped wherever necessary to conform to the current period presentation.
