Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500108   INE153A01019

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(500108)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Result Quarter Ended 30th September 2021

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MTNL

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

CIN L32101DL1986GOI023501

MTNL/SECTT/SE/2021

November 12, 2021

TO,

The Listing Department,

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

OTCIQ

Sub: Compliance of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Submission of Un-audited Reviewed Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended/Half Yearly 30th September, 2021.

Dear Sir,

Further to our letter of even no.dtd. November O 1, 2021, we are forwarding herewith the Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results prepared as per Ind AS along with the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter /Half Yearly ended 30th June, 2021 duly approved by the Board of Directors in its Meeting held in New Delhi today i.e. 12th November, 2021.

Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same and take the same on record.

The results are also being published in newspapers as per the requirement of Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

(S. . YAL)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl: A/a

Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan 51h Floor, 9 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003. Tel: 011-24319020, Fax: 011-24324243, Website: www.mtnl.net.in /www.bol.net.in

--

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

Annexure I

( A Govt. of India Enterprise)

Regd. Office Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan, 5th Floor, 9, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

Website: www.mtnl.net.in, Phone Off: 011-24319020, Fax: 011-24324243

(IN No: L32101DL1986GOI023501

STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED ON 30/09/2021

SI. No.

Particulars

  • Revenue from operations II Other Income

Ill

Total Income (I +II)

IV

Expenses

Changes in Inventories

License Fees & Spectrum Charges

Employees' Remuneration and benefits

Finance cost

Revenue Sharing

Depreciation and amortization expense

Administrative Expenses

Total EKpenses (IV)

  • Profits/(Loss) before exceptional items and tax(III-IV)VI Exceptional items

VII

Profit/ (Loss) before tax (V- VI)

VIII

Tax expense

(1) Current tax

(2) Deferred tax

IX

Profit/ (Loss) for the period from continuing operations (VII - VIII)

  • Profit/ (Loss) from discontinued operations

XI

Tax expense of discontinued operations

XII

Profit/ (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (after tax) (X-XI)

XIII

Profit/ (Loss) for the period (IX+ XII)

XIV

Other Comprehensive Income

  • ,) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss

1i) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

  • ,) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
    ,i) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

Other Comprehensive Income for the year

  1. Total Comprehensive Income for the period (Xlll+XIV)

XVI Paid up Equity Share Capital

STANDALONE

Three Month Ended

Six Month Ended

Corresponding 3

Year to date

Year to date

Preceeding 3

figures for

figures for

3 months ended

months ended

months ended

Current period

previous period

30/09/2021

30/09/2020 in

30/06/2021

ended

ended

the previous year

30/09/2021

30/09/2020

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED '

287.89

283.81

321.26

571.70

673.33

119.55

114.92

115.16

234.47

218.33

407,44

398.73

436.43

806.17

891.66

0.04

0.07

0.11

64.57

29.07

31.47

31.85

60.54

119.37

151.03

120.61

270.40

276.69

532.99

516.06

509.74

1,049.04

1,035.51

32.00

31.68

15.97

63.67

37.10

187.54

198.68

227.51

386.22

460.30

159.64

157.88

114.14

317.52

237.31

1,060.65

1,086.86

1,019,82

2,147.50

2,111.47

(653.21)

(688.13)

(583.40)

(1,341.33)

(1,219.81)

(653.21)

(688.13)

(583.40)

(1,341.33)

(1,219.81)

(653,21)

(688.13)

(583.40),

(1,341.33)

(1,219.81)

(653.21)

(688,13)

(583.40)

(1,341.33)

(1,219.81)

(5.75)

.

(5.75)

(5.75)

(5.75)

(658.96)

(688,13)

(583.40)

(1,347.08)

(1,219.81)

(Rs, in Crore)

Year Ended

Previous year

ended

31/03/2021

AUDITED

1,303.64

484.77

1,788.41

0.21

118.32

413.03

2,107.07

92.67

879.65

639.26

4,250.19

(2,461.79)

(2,461.79)

(2,461.79)

(2,461.79)

7.55

7.55

(2,454.24)

630.00

XVII Other Equity excluding revaluation reserves

XVIII

Earnings per equity Share (of Rs.10 each) for continuing operations:(not

annualised)

I l) Bas,c

(2) Diluted

XIX

Earnings per equity Share of Rs.10 each(for discontinued operations):(not

annualised)

    1. Basic
    2. Diluted
  2. Earnings per equity Share of Rs,10 each (for discontinued & continuing

operations): (not annualised)

  1. Bas,c
    (2) Dduted

See accompanying notes to the financial results.

(10.37)

(10.92)

(9.26)

(21.29)

(19.36)

(10.37)

(10.92)

(9.26)

(21.29)

(19.36)

(10.37)

(10.92)

(9.26)

(21.29)

(_!9.36)

(10.37)

(10.92)

(9.26)1

(21.29)

(19.36)

(16,669.88)

(39.08)

(39.08)

(39.0I!)

(39.08)

--

Notes to Standalone Financial Results:

The financial results have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards(Ind- AS)as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies(IndIan Accounting Standards)Rules, 2015 and relevant amendment rules thereafter.

  • The above results have been reviewed and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company In their meeting held on 12.11.2021
    3 Additional Disclosures as per Regulation 52 (4)of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015

S.No.

Particulars

Three Month Ended

Six Month Ended

Vear Ended

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

30.09.2020

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

Unaudited

Audited

Debt Service Coverage Ratio(In times)

a

[ EBITDA /(Finance Cost+ Lease Liabilities Payments+ Principal Repayment of Long Term

0.09

0.03

0.27

0.06

0.25

0.17

n,C•l 1

b

Interest Service Coverage Ratio(In times)

0.13

0.05

0.30

0.09

0.27

0.25

r EBITDA / Finance Cos• 1

C

Outstanding Redeemable Preference shares(quantity and value)(in Rs Crs)

d

Capital Redemption Reserve(In Rs Crs)

e

Debenture Redemption Reserve (in Rs Crs)

45.27

45.27

45.27

45.27

45.27

45.27

f

Net Wonh (in Rs Crs)(As per Section 2 (57) of Companies Act 2013)

(17,386.97)

(16,728.02)

(14,805.56)

(17,386.97)

(14,805.56)

(16,039.88)

g

Net Profit After Tax(In Rs Crs)

(653.21)

(688.13)

(583.40)

(1,341.33)

(1,219.81)

(2,461.79)

h

Earnings Per Share(in Rs)[Not Annualised]

(10.37)

(10.92)

(9.26)

(21.29)

(19.36)

(39.08)

i

Current Ratio(in times)

0.45

0.52

0.40

0.45

0.40

0.58

11 Curren• Ass•t

/Current Llabiltlesl

Debt-Equity Ratio(in times)

j

I(Long Term Borrowings Including Current Maturities+ Short Term Borrowings) /Total

(1.50)

(1.53)

(1.60)

(1.50)

(1.60)

(1.58)

i<>

k

Long Term Debt to Working Capital(in times)

Long Term Debt ex!;:luding lease liabilin'.+ �urrentM�tMritifi Qf LQng T�rm Debt

I 1"-·· ·- r--:•

----1.,...ll--··------· ,_:.1--of I ·-- T ·--D ·---···=---

(4.07)

(5.22)

(1.78)

(4.07)

(1.78)

(6.81)

I

Bad Debts to Account Receivable Ratio {in times)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

IBad Dcbts/Avera•e Trade Receivables!

m

Current Liability Ratio (in times)

0.42

0.39

0.53

0.42

0.53

0.36

I CurrentLiabilties/ Total Liabilti•s I

Total Debts to Total Assets(in times)

[ (long Term Borrowings+ Short Term Borrowings+ lease liabilities)/ Total Assets I

2.05

2.01

1.73

2.05

1.73

1.92

0

Debtors Turnover Ratio• Annualised (in times)

1.37

1.48

1.36

1.55

1.71

r Revenue from Ooerations I Averal'e Trade Receivables 1

p

• Paid up Debt Capital(Outstanding Debt)(in Rs. Crs)

9,480.00

9,480.00

2,980.00

9,480.00

2,980.00

9,480.00

q

Operating Margin(%)

-83.29%

-101.12%

-58.77%

-92.14%

-59.80%

-64.40%

r(EBIT - Other Income)/Revenue from Ooeratlonsl

r

Net profit Margin(%)

-226.90%

-242.46%

-181.59%

-234.62%

-181.16%

-188.84%

[ Profit after Tax / Revenue from Operations I

Paidup debt Capital excludes NCDs Issued to the tune of Rs. 4533.97 Cr for which the liability to pay Interest and principal Is on Govt.

  • The figures for the previous periods have been regrouped wherever necessary to conform to the current period presentation.

For and on behalf of the Board

(P.K.Purwar)

Place : New Delhi

Chairman & Managing Director

Date: 12.11.2021

DIN: 06619060

Annexure II

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

Regd. Office : Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan, 5th Floor, 9, CGO Complex, Lodh, Road, New Delh,-110003

Website: www.mtnl.net.in, Phone Off: 011-24319020, Fax: 011-24324243

CIN No: L32101DL1986GOI023501

STANDALONE UNAUDITED SEGMENT WISE REVENUE, RESULTS AND ASSETS & LIABILITIES FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTH ENDED ON 30/09/2021

(Rs. in Crore)

STANDALONE

Three Month Ended

Six Month Ended

Year Ended

Corresponding 3

Year to date

Year to date

3 months ended

Preceeding 3

figures for

Previous year

SI. No.

Particulars

months ended

figures for Current

months ended

previous period

ended

30/09/2021

30/09/2020 In the

period ended

30/06/2021

ended

31/03/2021

previous year

30/09/2021

30/09/2020

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

1. Revenue from Operations

Basic & other Services

250.77

251.26

297.40

502.03

618.80

1,180.79

Cellular

37.46

32.90

24.28

70.36

55.39

124.51

Unallocable

Total

288.23

284.16

321.68

572.39

674.19

1,305.30

Less: Inter Segment Revenue

0.34

0.35

0.42

0.69

0.86

1.66

Net Revenue from Operations

287.89

283.81

321.26

571.70

673.33

1,303.64

2.

Segment Result before interest Income, exceptional Items, finance

cost and tax

Basic & other Services

(18.54)

(64.32)

Cellular

(113.69)

(97.16)

Unallocable

8.41

(12.861

Total

(123.92)

(174.35)

Add: Exceptional items

3.70

2.28

Add: Interest Income

Less: Finance cost

532.99

516.06

Profit/ (Loss) before tax

(653.21)

(688,13)

Less: Prov1s1on for Current Tax & Deferred tax

Profit/ (Loss) after tax

1653.211

1688.131

;!.

l.ap1ta1 Employed

(Segment Assets - Segment Liabilities)

Segment Asset

7,037.19

7,122.14

Basic & other Services

Cellular

4,188.20

4,275.11

Unallocable/Ehm1nat1ons

1,546.22

1,476.11

Total Segment

Assets

12,771.61

12,873.37

Segment Liabilities

2,676.82

2,695.61

Basic & other Services

Cellular

25,070.78

24,567.06

Unallocable/El1minat1ons

2,410.98

2,338.72

Total

Segment Liabilities

30,158.58

29,601.39

Segment Capital Employed

4,426.54

Basic & other Services

4,360.37

Cellular

(20,882.58)

(20,291.95)

Unallocabie/EI,minations

(864.76)

(862.61)

Capital Employed

(17,386.97)

(16,728.02)

34.45

(112.03)

(9.48)

(87.06)

13.40

509.74

(583.40)

1583.401

7,301.19

4,602.10

1,977.34

13,880.62

3,578.91

23,420.34

1,686.93

28,686.18

3,722.28

(18,818.25)

290.40

(14,805.56)

(82.96)

50.49

98.80

(210.85)

(231.57)

(483.931

(4.45)

(20.93)

(20.41)

(298.27)

(202.01)

(405.54)

5.98

17.71

50.82

1,049.04

1,035.51

2,107.07

(1341.33)

(1219.81)

(2461.79)

11 341.33

11 219.81

12 461.79

7,037.19

7,124.08

7,301.19

4,188.20

4,602.10

4,365.73

1,546.22

1,977.34

1,860.91

12,771.61

13,880.62

13,350.73

2,676.82

3,578.91

2,585.83

25,070.78

23,420.34

24,081.77

2,410.98

1,686.93

2,723.02

30,158.58

28,686.18

29,390.61

4,360.37

3,722.28

4,538.26

(20,882.58)

(18,818.25)

(19,716.04)

(864.76)

290.40

(862.10)

(17,386.97)

(14,805.56)

(16,039.88)

- -

�uMARti

Place : New Delhi

f�

Date: 12.11.2021

�·

..

,(2

l•r

,

' )i._

"'

J;i

'I

J

1 .:,9,M.G' t','.

{i¼-' )

. .1�-:,;,";:":...'

T:.- 1/

For and on behalf of the Board

�c,, .,;i,,, - t1•.1<.P01war)

Chairman & Managing Director

DIN: 06619060

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

Annexure Ill

Regd. Office Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan, 5th Floor, 9, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

Website: www.mtnl.net.in, Phone Off: 011-24319020, Fax: 011-24324243

CIN No: L32101DL1986GOI023501

STANDALONE UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(Rs. in Crore)

STANDALONE

Particulars

As

at

As at

30.09.2021

31.03.2021

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

ASSETS

(1) Non-current assets

(a) Property, Plant and Equipment

3,092.74

3,252.16

(bl Capital work-in-progress

153.75

184.25

(c) Right-of-Use Asset

426.57

446.52

(d) Investment Property

36.23

36.59

(e) Intangible assets

2,264.66

2,431.86

(f) Financial Assets

(i) Investments

106.13

106.13

(ii) Loans

127.42

4.22

(iii) Others

193.43

204.08

(g) Non Current Tax Asset

526.57

515.54

(h) Other Non-Current Assets

46.44

29.36

Total non-current assets

6,973.93

7,210.71

(2)

Current assets

(a) Inventories

3.79

8.75

(b) Financial Assets

(i) Trade Receivables

837.92

764.59

(ii) Cash and cash equivalents

82.90

103.76

(iii) Bank Balances other than (ii) above

0.00

155.54

(iv) Loans

3,605.97

3,636.54

(v) Other Financial Assets

827.35

723.50

(c) Other current assets

403.84

711.44

Total Current assets

5,761.76

6,104.12

(3) Asset held for sale

35.92

35.92

Total Assets(1+2+3)

12,771.61

13,350.75

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(1)

Equity

(a) Equity Share Capital

630.00

630.00

(b) Other Equity

(18,016.97)

{16,669.88)

Total Equity

{17,386.97)

(16,039.88)

LIABILITIES

Iii

Non-Current Liabilities

(a) Financial Liabilities

(i) Borrowings

16,840.14

18,172.18

(ii) Lease Liabilities

162.46

179.46

(iii) Other Financial Liabilities

106.45

208.90

(b) Long Tern Provisions

255.52

238.59

(c) Other Non Current liabilities

84.59

96.93

Total Non-Current Liabilities

17,449.16

18,896.06

  • ii) Current Liabilities

(a) F,nanc,al Liabilities

7,176.37

(1) Borrowings

9,159.44

(1i) Lease Liabilities

67.72

71.08

(iii) Trade Payables

42.51

(A) total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises

57.90

(B) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and

677.53

646.83

small enterprises

1,746.57

(iv) Other Financial Liabilities

1,884.85

(b) Other current liabilities

688.40

640.46

(c) Short Term Provisions

173.57

170.75

Total Current Liabilities

12,709.41

10,494.57

(2)

Total Liabilities ( i) + ( ii)

30,158.58

29,390.63

Total Equity and Liabilities ( 1 + 2)

12,771.61

13,3S0.7S

�;

·i

o 0

�.

i.Jl

£.

Place : New Delhi

r,f

i

�11

Date: 12.11.2021

'-'-r;

��y.rur,.A��

-

·

(i!lc,

1,, '

,:i', ..I -{•~ 1

For and on behalfof"'the., Board

.. Cry?

(I'. K.I'mwar)

Chairman & Managing Director

DIN: 06619060

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MTNL - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED
08:44aFinancial Result Quarter Ended 30th September 2021
PU
09/02Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
08/13Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
06/29Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended..
CI
05/18Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/04MARKET CHATTER : India Excludes China's Huawei, ZTE From 5G Tests
MT
05/04India doesn't name Huawei among participants in 5G trials
RE
02/12Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended ..
CI
01/26MARKET CHATTER : Indian Government Shelves Plans to Merge BSNL and MTNL
MT
01/25Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited cancelled the acquisition of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Lim..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 878 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 -24 613 M -331 M -331 M
Net Debt 2021 254 B 3 419 M 3 419 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 718 M 158 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pravin Kumar Purwar Chairman & Managing Director
Yojan Das Director & Finance Director
Sushil Kumar Mishra Executive Director & Director-Technical
Suhru Ram Sayal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Navneet Gupta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED34.49%158
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.47%217 152
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.58%124 944
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.00%124 466
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.41%100 875
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.68%90 834