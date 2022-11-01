Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500108   INE153A01019

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(500108)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
20.85 INR   +1.21%
03:23aIndian state-run telcos MTNL, BSNL line up $2.34 bln debt sales
RE
09/15Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
08/31Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian state-run telcos MTNL, BSNL line up $2.34 bln debt sales

11/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian corporate bond market participants are braced for a heavy supply of government-guaranteed bonds over the next few weeks, as state-run telecom giants MTNL and BSNL aim to raise $2.34 billion, three merchant bankers said.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd intend to raise an aggregate of 193.56 billion Indian rupees through government-guaranteed bonds, the bankers said.

MTNL plans to raise 109.10 billion rupees in November. It is set to seek bids next week and will meet bankers and investors on Tuesday, according to the bankers.

The telecom company is looking to issue bonds maturing in 10 years and will pay a semi-annual coupon, similar to how central government bonds are priced.

MTNL and BSNL both received the sovereign guarantee to raise 109.10 billion rupees and 84.46 billion rupees, respectively, in the current financial year, the government said in September.

Despite the guarantee, the spread over sovereign bonds may widen this time.

"The companies may have to pay a higher yield this time as the market is not that favourable," said one of the bankers, adding that the companies are being advised to spread out the borrowing.

MTNL had said in August that it plans to issue sovereign guarantee bonds worth 175.770 billion rupees and would use the proceeds to service older bonds and bank loans.

The last time MTNL tapped the bond market was in October-December 2020, when it raised an aggregate of around 65 billion rupees through two 10-year government-guaranteed bond issuances at a semi-annual coupon of 6.85% and 7.05%.

Meanwhile, BSNL may also launch a 10-year bond issuance at the end of November or in early December, bankers said.

The company had raised 85 billion rupees through 10-year bonds at a semi-annual coupon of 6.79% in September 2020. ($1 = 82.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED
03:23aIndian state-run telcos MTNL, BSNL line up $2.34 bln debt sales
RE
09/15Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
08/31Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
08/31Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Announces Intimation of Default in Payment of Interes..
CI
08/12Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Unaudited reviewed financial result for quarter ended june 202..
PU
08/12Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
07/18Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Reconciliation of share capital audit report for the quarter e..
PU
07/11Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Compliance of regulation 31 of sebi (listing obligations and d..
PU
07/07Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Submission of corporate governance report for the quarter ende..
PU
07/05Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Compliance of Regulation 13 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 491 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 -26 031 M -314 M -314 M
Net Debt 2022 267 B 3 223 M 3 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 136 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales 2022 24,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pravin Kumar Purwar Chairman & Managing Director
Yojan Das Director & Finance Director
Ramesh Venuturumilli Director & Technical Director
Suhru Ram Sayal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sarv Daman Bharat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED-41.51%159
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.08%156 947
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.88%128 595
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION29.78%94 996
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.57%94 218
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-18.61%61 081