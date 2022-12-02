Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Appointment

MTNL MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

CIN L32101 DL1986GOI023501

Registered and Corporate Office: Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan 5th Floor, 9 CGO

Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003. Tel: Ol l -24319020, Fax: Ol l -24324243,

Website: www.mtnl.net.in www.bol.net.in

To

The Listing Department,

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Dear Sir,

In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, this is to inform you that

GM Finance, BSNL, has been appointed as a Director Finance on Board of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited w.e.f 02.12.2022 (Date of obtaining DIN) vide Letter No.E-1-5/2022-PSA dtd. 30.11.2022 of Department of Telecommunications, (DoT) Ministry of Communications, Govt. of India (Copy Attached).

Brief profile of Shri Rajiv Kumar will be forwarded to you at earliest.