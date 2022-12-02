Advanced search
    500108   INE153A01019

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(500108)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
23.65 INR   -2.07%
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Appointment

12/02/2022 | 05:14am EST
MTNL MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

CIN L32101 DL1986GOI023501

Registered and Corporate Office: Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan 5th Floor, 9 CGO

Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003. Tel: Ol l -24319020, Fax: Ol l -24324243,

Website: www.mtnl.net.in www.bol.net.in

To

The Listing Department,

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Dear Sir,

In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, this is to inform you that

GM Finance, BSNL, has been appointed as a Director Finance on Board of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited w.e.f 02.12.2022 (Date of obtaining DIN) vide Letter No.E-1-5/2022-PSA dtd. 30.11.2022 of Department of Telecommunications, (DoT) Ministry of Communications, Govt. of India (Copy Attached).

Brief profile of Shri Rajiv Kumar will be forwarded to you at earliest.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You

�-y'-----SUHRU___,....,.

RAM

SAYAL

Digitally signed by

SUHRU RAM SAYAL

Date: 2022.12.02 15:00:34 +05'30'

No. E-1-5/2022-PSA

Government of India

Ministry of Communications

Department of Telecommunications

20, Ashoka Road, Sanchar Bhavan, New Delhi- 110 001

Dated: 30th November, 2022

ORDER

In continuation to this Department's order of even number dated 12.07.2022 and to ensure that the post of Director {Finance), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) does not remain vacant, as an interim measure and subject to the pending

approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), MTNL is entrusted to Sh. Rajiv Kumar, GM, BSNL for a period of three months w.e.f. 01.12.2022 and up to 28.02.2023 or till the appointment of regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

  1. During the period of holding additional charge as aforesaid, Sh. Rajiv Kumar will not be entitled to any additional remuneration.
  2. This issues with the approval of Hon'ble Minister for Communications.

(S. K. Biswas) Under Secretary to the Govt. of India Tel. 2303 6190

    1. Sh. Rajiv Kumar, GM, BSNL.
    2. CMD, MTNL, 5th Floor, Doorsanchar Sadan, 9 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.
  2. O/o the Establishment Officer, Secretariat of the ACC, DoP&T, North Block, New Delhi-01.
    The Secretary, PESB, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi-03
  1. PS to Hon'ble Moc, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi.
  2. PS to Hon'ble MoSC, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi.
  3. PSO to Secretary (T), DoT, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi.
  4. PPS to All Member (s), Digital Communications Commission, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi.
  5. Sr. PPS to Addi. Secretary (T), DoT, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi.

1O. The Company Secretary, MTNL, 5th Floor, Doorsanchar Sadan, 9 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

  1. Sr. PPS/PPS to JS (A)/JS (T)/Director (PSU-1), DoT, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi.
  2. CMD (s) BBNL/BSNL/TCIL/ITI Ltd.
  3. Director (Restg.) for uploading on the website of DoT.
  4. Dy. Director (OL), DoT, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi with the request to provide Hindi Translation of the order.

15. Office order/Guard file.

Disclaimer

MTNL - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 491 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2022 -26 031 M -320 M -320 M
Net Debt 2022 267 B 3 276 M 3 276 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 900 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales 2022 24,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pravin Kumar Purwar Chairman & Managing Director
Yojan Das Finance Director & Executive Director
Venuturumilli Ramesh Director & Technical Director
Suhru Ram Sayal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sarv Daman Bharat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED-33.66%183
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-24.98%163 709
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.04%141 668
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.67%99 500
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.24%94 532
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-18.61%61 081