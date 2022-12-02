Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Appointment

Registered and Corporate Office: Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan 5th Floor, 9 CGO
Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003. Tel: Ol l -24319020, Fax: Ol l -24324243,
Website: www.mtnl.net.in www.bol.net.in
To
The Listing Department,
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
National Stock Exchange (NSE)
Dear Sir,
In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, this is to inform you that
GM Finance, BSNL, has been appointed as a Director Finance on Board of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited w.e.f 02.12.2022 (Date of obtaining DIN) vide Letter No.E-1-5/2022-PSA dtd. 30.11.2022 of Department of Telecommunications, (DoT) Ministry of Communications, Govt. of India (Copy Attached).
Brief profile of Shri Rajiv Kumar will be forwarded to you at earliest.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking You
Digitally signed by
Date: 2022.12.02 15:00:34 +05'30'
No. E-1-5/2022-PSA
Government of India
Ministry of Communications
Department of Telecommunications
20, Ashoka Road, Sanchar Bhavan, New Delhi- 110 001
Dated: 30th November, 2022
ORDER
In continuation to this Department's order of even number dated 12.07.2022 and to ensure that the post of Director {Finance), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) does not remain vacant, as an interim measure and subject to the pending
approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), MTNL is entrusted to Sh. Rajiv Kumar, GM, BSNL for a period of three months w.e.f. 01.12.2022 and up to 28.02.2023 or till the appointment of regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.
During the period of holding additional charge as aforesaid, Sh. Rajiv Kumar willnot be entitled to any additional remuneration.
This issues with the approval of Hon'ble Minister for Communications.
(S. K. Biswas) Under Secretary to the Govt. of India Tel. 2303 6190
