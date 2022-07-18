Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH JUNE, 2022.

Sub: RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE
Dear Sir,
Kindly find enclosed Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report pursuant to SEHl's Circular o. D&CC/FITTC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 31, 2002 issued by M/s. Hemant Singh & Associates., Company Secretaries dtd. 15.07.2022 for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2022.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
(S.R.SAYAL)
COMPANY SECRETARY
Encl: As above
Hemant Singh & Associates
Company Secretaries
RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT
(As per Regulation 7h of the SEBI(Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018)
30th June, 2022
2.
ISIN
umber
INE153A01019
�-ace
Sllarn,
Name of the Company
M:1hanagar Telephone
5.
Registered Office Address
lr!�s
Malrn1rngar
U,,orsanchar
Sadiin. 5'I I l,,t>r. '!.
6.
Correspondence Address
CliO
Com
le.,,
Lodl1i Road. Delhi- I ( �oo,;,
Mahanagar LJoorsanchar Sadan. :'i1h Flou1. •>
7.
Telephone Number
CGO Com
lex. Lodhi K.oad, Delhi- I I O!Hn.
91-11-24317225
Fax Number
24315655
8.
E-mni I Address
where the
i
mtnlcsco@gmail.com
9.
Nnmes of the Stock F
,change,
a. National Stock Exchange of India Limited
b. BSE Limited
Company's sccuritie�
,ll'e Ii�kcl
-�1. 13SE Limitcrl
'¼,of'Total Issued
Numbcrof'Shan•s
10.
Issued Capital
Cirnital
63,00,00,000
I00.00
11.
Listed Capital ( FxchH
nge Wise)
I
([ls per Company's R, cord)
1,ulin
27,56,21,860
.IJ.7�
n.
1Jation::il
Stoc.;
F.,L·h:mµe or
·-
Limited
i111i1c-d
-
27,56,21,860
13. ;,
h.
E3SE I
12.
I leld in
Dcmateri,ili1c d
J',,,'lll
in
CDS!.
8,66,55,580
1:; I.!
l)cmaterializc
d 1·or111 in
NSl)I.
54,72,71,462
X6.X 7
1:,,
I kid in
14.
l'hy�ioal
72.990
00.01
15.
Total No. of Shares (12+13+14)
2-'-i,+14)
63.U0.00.000
100.00
16.
Reason for cli ITerentL
if'a11y bctwccn:
Public Sharcholdinµ of the C'omp:111� j., li,kd
(10&1 I)
I
on
the Stock Exchanges and the li01,crn111<'.1ll
. Shareholding is not Iisted.
,
N.A
(10&15)
(11 & 15)
Public Shareholding or the Cn111pa11� i� li)tcd
on the Stock F.xc-hllnges
and the Ciovern1111.'.11t
�hnreholdin, is not listed.
17.
Certifying the detaib
of changes in share capitnl
during the quarter
under cnn,idc:rn1io11 ,h p-:1·
Tnhlc below:
No. of
I.isled on
Whether
In principil' appnnal
Particulars
tu
Share�
',ot applil·d I �tol'I,
E(:lrnngr
1
lntim,Ht·!I
I
prnllinl! l'11r �1·
>------�_A_llo_tte1_l_llor li�ting
Specilv mlJ!lCS)
I
'SOL/ CDSL �
JliQ!_Cif�· rrnmc�)
No cl1angc during. thc quanc1.
�Right. lJ01111s.
Pn!li'rt!111iu,
/1.1·11c•
F,Sc)Ps. :l111algu11w1io11.
C11111·erwm.
!Jm·-1:iock. C ·,111i111I
Rt!clllclitm,
For/e1/Ul'c'. All)' I )th,·r (/IJ .l'JJ<.:ci/.1').
MTNL - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.