Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH JUNE, 2022.

MTNL MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE) CIN L32101DL1986GOl023501

Registered and Corporate Office: Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan 5th Floor, 9 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003. Tel: 011-24319020, Fax: Ol l -24324243, Website: www.mtnl.net.in /www.bol.net.in

MTNL/SECTT/SE/2022

July 18, 2022

To

The Listing Department,

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

OTCIQ

Ref: BSE Scrip Code: 500108/ NSE Symbol: MTNL/ OTCIQ Symbol: MTENY

Sub: RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE

Dear Sir,

Kindly find enclosed Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report pursuant to SEHl's Circular o. D&CC/FITTC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 31, 2002 issued by M/s. Hemant Singh & Associates., Company Secretaries dtd. 15.07.2022 for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2022.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

(S.R.SAYAL)

COMPANY SECRETARY