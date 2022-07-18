Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited
  News
  Summary
    500108   INE153A01019

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(500108)
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH JUNE, 2022.

07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
MTNL MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE) CIN L32101DL1986GOl023501

Registered and Corporate Office: Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan 5th Floor, 9 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003. Tel: 011-24319020, Fax: Ol l -24324243, Website: www.mtnl.net.in /www.bol.net.in

MTNL/SECTT/SE/2022

July 18, 2022

To

The Listing Department,

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

OTCIQ

Ref: BSE Scrip Code: 500108/ NSE Symbol: MTNL/ OTCIQ Symbol: MTENY

Sub: RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE

Dear Sir,

Kindly find enclosed Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report pursuant to SEHl's Circular o. D&CC/FITTC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 31, 2002 issued by M/s. Hemant Singh & Associates., Company Secretaries dtd. 15.07.2022 for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2022.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

(S.R.SAYAL)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl: As above

9-[emant Singfi & .!Jlssociates

Company Secretaries

RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT

(As per Regulation 7h of the SEBI(Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018)

I

·

1 30"' .lune, 2022

r

r

r

n

_de d

. _jF_o_ ---'Q"--t_111te_c_

2.

ISIN

umber

INl-:1�3AOIOl'J

l

�-ace

Y

I

o

fE

Sllarn,

R �-

I 0,- per Share

a ue

;qu1�·

/4.

Name of the Compair

M:1hanagar Telephone

'liga111 Li111itcd

---

.

-

5.

Registered Office Ad,

lr!�s

Malrn1rngar

U,,orsanchar

Sadiin. 5'I I l,,t>r. '!.

6.

Correspondence Addi ess

CliO

Com

le.,,

Lodl1i Road. Delhi- I ( �oo,;,

Mahanagar LJoorsanchar Sadan. :'i1h Flou1. •>

7.

Telephone Number

CGO Com

lex. Lodhi K.oad, Delhi- I I O!Hn.

91-11-24317225

Fax Number

24315655

8.

E-mni I Address

where the

i

111111lcsco@grnail.com

9.

Nnmes of the Stock F

,change,

a. National Stoel,_ Fxchangc of' lndi;1 L.i111ited

Company's sccuritie�

,ll'e Ii�kcl

-�1. 13SE Limitcrl

'¼,of'Total Issued

Numbcrof'Shan•s

10.

Issued Capital

Cirnital

63,00,00,000

I00.00

11.

Listed Capital ( FxchH

nge Wise)

I

([ls per Company's R, cord)

1,ulin

27.:'i6.2 I .860

.IJ.7�

n.

1Jation::il

Stoc.;

F.,L·h:mµe or

·-

Limited

i111i1c-d

-

:27.:'i6.�1.8(,()

13. ;,

h.

E3SE I

12.

I leld in

Dcmateri,ili1c d

J',,,'lll

in

CDS!.

)t�(,.:'i:'i.:-.�()

1:; I.!

l)cmaterializc

d 1·or111 in

NSl)I.

S-1.72.71 ,-1(,2

X6.X 7

1:,,

I kid in

14.

l'hy�ioal

•---•-•-•OOOOoM

72.990

00.01

15.

Total No. of Shan:, (I

2-'-i,+14)

63.U0.00.000

100.00

16.

Reason for cli ITerentL

if'a11y bctwccn:

Public Sharcholdinµ of the C'omp:111� j., li,kd

(10&1 I)

I

on

the Stock Exchanges and the li01,crn111<'.1ll

. Shareholding is not Iisted.

,

N.A

(10&15)

(11 & 15)

Public Shareholding or the Cn111pa11� i� li)tcd

on the Stock F.xc-hllnges

and the Ciovern1111.'.11t

�hnreholdin, is not listed.

-------

17.

Certifying the detaib

of changes in share capitnl

during the quarter

under cnn,idc:rn1io11 ,h p-:1·

Tnhlc below:

--,,f;pr;-;;;,;

-I

No. of

I.isled on

·····

Whether

·

In principil' appnnal

l'arlicular�"

tu

Share�

',ot applil·d I �tol'I,

E(:lrnngr

1

lntim,Ht·!I

I

prnllinl! l'11r �1·

>------_A_llo_tte1_l_llor li�ting

Specilv mlJ!lCS)

I

'SOL/ CDSL

JliQ!_Cif�· rrnmc�)

No cl1angc during. thc quanc1.

------·-----

�Right. lJ01111s.

Pn!li'rt!111iu,

/1.1·11c•

F,Sc)Ps. :l111algu11w1io11.

C11111·erwm.

!Jm·-1:iock. C ·,111i111I

Rt!clllclitm,

For/e1/Ul'c'. All)' I )th,·r (/IJ .l'JJ<.:ci/.1').

18.

19.

l{cgi�tcr ol' members s updated'1

d a

tc

Yes

(Yes/No) lf'not, upda ed�1J2__t_o._\_h_ic_h

+--

Nil

Reference of previow quarter with regard

to excess de111atcriali,ed:d1are,,

ifan:,_·-----�-------

Head Off.: 306, Surya Complex, 21, Veer Savarkar Block, Shakarpur, Delhi-110 092 Ph. Off.: 011-4301 1821

Mob.: 97177 92134, 93127 07354 Email: hemantsinghcs@gmail.com, hemant_singh l 11@rediffmail.cu111

----20.

mentionedI las the companyin Pointresc11,

lved. 19 abnvethe 111atterin the: u11n·11t

-c·N.A.

..·····-

21.

Quart�r? Ifnot, reaso,

1 whv'!

-·- ..

---·-

Mention the total 11u

ur 11.:l!llC,tS, if ,Illy. c:oniirn1<'d.'rc_jcctcd

nftcr

�I

d:i:, :111d

the: total

·1,, ,ii

requests pe11di11(! bev,

•nd � I da1,s \'ith re;1,t>11

ilr

tlclH,.

111

no. of l:2�!Ja!.:�Cl.!!.!�t;

r_--��:

No. of shares

lhasons for dt•la,

ufj���ts

Co11(irint:lcl.'rejccted alter 21

.

Nil

Nil

·- ---

.

N.1

rcndinl!. for mon:: 1ha11 21 d,

---·----·

----·

--

N.A.

Nil

Nil

22.

Name. Telephone No

and Fa" of'the Compliance

Shri. Suhru

Rnm Saynl

-

Officer of the Compa·1y

_____

.__

Ph-

91-1 I

24317225

-.1.

__,_;Fux - 91-11-243I 5655

,�

Name, JdcJrc:,�. Tel.

.

__

.............

& rax No, Rq;n. No. of the

c..:

Mr. Hemnnt Kumar Singh

Certifying Auditor

A1CS

M/s. Hemant Singh & Associmt',.

(C

I Company Secretaries

C.I'. Number: 6370

Veer

�06. Surya Co111pk.,. 21

__________

S:warkar Ulrn.:ls..

Shakarpur.l c :

Delhi-I 1009:.

77'>:. I ; I

24.

_

lt_l _l,1_:; 0lI

I iC I.

')71

Appointment of com,

non agency for shares registry

Rectal financial & Computer S1.'J', ic,·,

work, if yes. name &

iclclress

Private<

Lin1i11.·d

IV-I. Local Shoppin�

.

.

ld11dir.

Centre. N1 ·tll"

l),1d;1 I l,n,11"-h l):i,

f.c1,· Delhi- I I00():-·-- ___

1

>11

·o

11.2 JlJ

N

.

A

l

2:i

/ny other cktails 1ha1

!he ,1L1di1ur 1rn1: li"-c

I

r------

.

-

to provide (e.g. f31FR

compnny. dclisling

_!'1·0111S[· ,)'---'---------------__

We have examined the Regi� ter of' Members and other records/ documents maintained b:,,: Mah:rnagar

('the

for �11hmitting this repo11. in accordance with RC!-'.lliation

76 of the SEBI (Dcpositorie, and Partieip,rnts) Regulations, 20I 8 and Circular No. D&CCIFITTC:CIJ{.

I 6i200:! uutcd

December 31. 2002 re:id with ,·ircular No. CIIVMR[)/l)['/:;Q/20IO clntecl Sep1e111!J1:1 (l.

20 IO issued b>

the Sccuritics ind

L:,;ch,1111,!.e lhJ,11LI nf India.

In n11r opinion :ind to the hes1 of(H11· ls.nowledgc :ind :1ccrndi11g ll the infornrntion and c:--pl,111,11ion, ,_!i..:11

to us and based on such veri1ica1io11 :i, cun�idc1nl m;.,;c�sary. I,

llcmanl Kumar Singh.

l':tl"lllt'r oi' I]/,

Hemant Singh & Associatr�. Crn11pa11y Sccrclarics cc:rtif'y the abo,c 25 r.iragraph, lt>rmin:! p:11"1 ,,1 11ii,

audit repon.

Otllt': 15.07.2022

For llcnrnnt Sin�I• .� Jssn�i,11,·,

Pince: New Delhi

Compau, s�,r�tari,·,

H,m%s;.,,1,

(l'a rtncr)

Membership No.: F6033

C.P. No.:6370

U DIN: F006053D00062

7

I l<,

MTNL - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


