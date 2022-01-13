Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2022.

Sub: Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2022.
Dear Sir,
Kindly find enclosed Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report pursuant to SEBl's Circular No. ·o&CC/FIT!C/CIR-16/2OO2 dated December 31, 2002 issued by M/s. V.K. Sharma & _Co., Company Secretaries for the quarter ended on 31stDecember, 2021.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
(S.R.SAYAL) Company Secretary
Encl: As above
V.K SHARMA & CO.
Company Secretaries
B-1902, Ace Aspire, Techzone 4
Greater Noida (W)-201306
Mobile: 9811009592, 9818816592
E-Mail: vks_cosecy@yahoo.com
The Board of Directors
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited
Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan,
5th Floor, 9 CGO Complex,
Lodhi Road, Delhi-11000
RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT
I have examined the Register of Members, beneficiary details furnished by the Depositories and other records /documents maintained by M/s. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and its Share Transfer Agent M/s Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited for issuing this certificate, in accordance with Circular No. D &CC /FITTC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 31, 2002 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
In my opinion and to the best of my knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to me and based on such verification as was considered necessary for the purpose, I have to report that the details of the Company's reconciliation of capital and other details as required for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 are as per our report annexed hereto.
Place: Greater Noida
For V K Sharma & Co.
Date: January 13,2022
Company Secretaries
VIJAY KUMAR
Digitally signed by VIJAY
KUMAR SHARMA
SHARMA
Date: 2022.01.13 10:59:07
(V. K. SHARMA) FCS: 3440 C.P. No. 2019 PR: 887/2020
UDIN: F003440C002153291
V.K SHARMA & CO.
Company Secretaries
Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report
1. Report for the quarter ended
:
31.12.2021
2. ISIN
:
INE 153A01019
3. Face Value
:
Rs. 10/-
4. Name of the company
:
Mahanagar Telephone
Nigam Limited
5. Registered Office
:
Mahanagar Doorsanchar
Sadan 5th Floor, 9 CGO
Complex, Lodhi Road
New Delhi - 110003
6. Correspondence Address
:
As above
7. Tele No./Fax No.
:
91-11-24317225, Fax - 24315655
8. Email Address
:
mtnlcsco@gmail.com
9. Name of Stock Exchanges
:
BSE Limited Mumbai
Where securities are listed
and National Stock Exchange
of India Ltd
BSE
NSE
No. of
% of
No. of
% of Issued
Shares
Issued
Shares
Capital
Capital
10.
Issued
630000000
100%
630000000
100.00%
Capital
11.
Listed
275621860
43.75%
275621860
43.75%
Capital
12.
Held
in
82394274
13.08%
82394274
13.08%
demat
form
in CDSL
13.
Held
in
547531167
86.91%
547531167
86.91%
demat
form
in NSDL
14.
Physical
74559
0.01%
74559
0.01%
holding
15.
Total
No.
630000000
100%
630000000
100%
of shares
V.K SHARMA & CO.
Company Secretaries
16. Reasons for difference,
:
No Difference between, (10&15)
If any
:
The difference between (10&11) and
(11&15) is because the Government
holding was not listed.
17. Certifying the details of changes in share capital during the quarter under consideration as per Table below:
Particulars No. of Applied/Not Listed on Stock Whether Whether In Shares applied for Exchanges(Specify Intimated Intimated principle
listing
Name)
to CDSL
to NSDL
approval
pending
for
SE(Specify
Name)
18.
Register of Members updated
:
Yes
19.
Reference of previous quarter with
regard to excess dematerialised
Shares, if any
:
NIL
20.
Has the Company resolved the matter
:
NA
Mentioned in point No.19 above in the
Current quarter? If not, reason why?
21. Mention the total no. of requests, if any, confirmed after 21 days and the total no. of requests pending beyond 21 days with the reasons for delay
Total
no.
of
No. of requests
No.
of Reasons for delay*
demat requests
Shares
Confirmed
after
NIL
NIL
NA
21 days
Pending
for
NIL
NIL
NA
more
than
21
days
22. Name, Tel. & Fax No. of
:
23. Name, Address, Tel. &
Fax No. & Regn. No. of the Auditor
24. Appointment of Common agency:
25. Any other details
:
Place: Greater Noida
Date: January 13,2022
V.K SHARMA & CO.
Company Secretaries
Shri S. R. Sayal, Company
Secretary and Compliance
Officer Tel: 91-11-
24317225, Fax:91-11-24315655
V. K. Sharma
FCS 3440, C.P. No. 2019
M/s V.K. Sharma & Co.
Company Secretaries
B-1902 Ace Aspire,
Techzone 4 Greater
Noida (West) - 201306
Tel. 9811009592
Beetal
Financial
&
Computer
Computer Services
Ltd. Beetal House, 3rd Floor,
99 Madangir behind LSC, Near Dada Harsukhdas Mandir
New Delhi- 110062 E-mail: beetalfinancial.com,
Tel no. 011-29961281-83, Fax: 29961284
NIL
For V K Sharma & Co.
Company Secretaries
Date: 2022.01.13 10:59:52
(V. K. SHARMA) FCS: 3440 C.P. No. 2019 PR: 887/2020
