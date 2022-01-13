Log in
    500108   INE153A01019

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(500108)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2022.

01/13/2022 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

/,-

-----

- --,

-------

----

-

MTNL

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LIMITED

(A GOVERNMENT OF INDIA ENTERPRISE) CIN L32101DL1986GOI023501

Registered and Corporate Office: Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan 5th Floor, 9 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003. Tel: 011-24319020, Fax: 011-24324243, Website: www.rntnl.net.in /www.bol.net.in

MTNL/SECTT/SE/2022

January 13, 2022

To

The Listing Department,

Bombay Stock Exchange (HSE)

  • .-ition.-ilStock Exchc1nge (NSE)
    OTCIQ

Ref: BSE Scrip Code: 500108/ NSE Symbol: MTNL/ OTCIQ Symbol: MTENY

Sub: Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2022.

Dear Sir,

Kindly find enclosed Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report pursuant to SEBl's Circular No. ·o&CC/FIT!C/CIR-16/2OO2 dated December 31, 2002 issued by M/s. V.K. Sharma & _Co., Company Secretaries for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2021.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

-7.t:._

(S.R.SAYAL) Company Secretary

Encl: As above

V.K SHARMA & CO.

Company Secretaries

B-1902, Ace Aspire, Techzone 4

Greater Noida (W)-201306

Mobile: 9811009592, 9818816592

E-Mail: vks_cosecy@yahoo.com

The Board of Directors

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited

Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan,

5th Floor, 9 CGO Complex,

Lodhi Road, Delhi-11000

RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT

I have examined the Register of Members, beneficiary details furnished by the Depositories and other records /documents maintained by M/s. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and its Share Transfer Agent M/s Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited for issuing this certificate, in accordance with Circular No. D &CC /FITTC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 31, 2002 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In my opinion and to the best of my knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to me and based on such verification as was considered necessary for the purpose, I have to report that the details of the Company's reconciliation of capital and other details as required for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 are as per our report annexed hereto.

Place: Greater Noida

For V K Sharma & Co.

Date: January 13,2022

Company Secretaries

VIJAY KUMAR

Digitally signed by VIJAY

KUMAR SHARMA

SHARMA

+05'30'

Date: 2022.01.13 10:59:07

(V. K. SHARMA) FCS: 3440 C.P. No. 2019 PR: 887/2020

UDIN: F003440C002153291

V.K SHARMA & CO.

Company Secretaries

Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report

1. Report for the quarter ended

:

31.12.2021

2. ISIN

:

INE 153A01019

3. Face Value

:

Rs. 10/-

4. Name of the company

:

Mahanagar Telephone

Nigam Limited

5. Registered Office

:

Mahanagar Doorsanchar

Sadan 5th Floor, 9 CGO

Complex, Lodhi Road

New Delhi - 110003

6. Correspondence Address

:

As above

7. Tele No./Fax No.

:

91-11-24317225, Fax - 24315655

8. Email Address

:

mtnlcsco@gmail.com

9. Name of Stock Exchanges

:

BSE Limited Mumbai

Where securities are listed

and National Stock Exchange

of India Ltd

BSE

NSE

No. of

% of

No. of

% of Issued

Shares

Issued

Shares

Capital

Capital

10.

Issued

630000000

100%

630000000

100.00%

Capital

11.

Listed

275621860

43.75%

275621860

43.75%

Capital

12.

Held

in

82394274

13.08%

82394274

13.08%

demat

form

in CDSL

13.

Held

in

547531167

86.91%

547531167

86.91%

demat

form

in NSDL

14.

Physical

74559

0.01%

74559

0.01%

holding

15.

Total

No.

630000000

100%

630000000

100%

of shares

V.K SHARMA & CO.

Company Secretaries

16. Reasons for difference,

:

No Difference between, (10&15)

If any

:

The difference between (10&11) and

(11&15) is because the Government

holding was not listed.

17. Certifying the details of changes in share capital during the quarter under consideration as per Table below:

Particulars No. of Applied/Not Listed on Stock Whether Whether In Shares applied for Exchanges(Specify Intimated Intimated principle

listing

Name)

to CDSL

to NSDL

approval

pending

for

SE(Specify

Name)

-------------

-------

-----N/A----

------------

----------

-----------

--------------

18.

Register of Members updated

:

Yes

19.

Reference of previous quarter with

regard to excess dematerialised

Shares, if any

:

NIL

20.

Has the Company resolved the matter

:

NA

Mentioned in point No.19 above in the

Current quarter? If not, reason why?

21. Mention the total no. of requests, if any, confirmed after 21 days and the total no. of requests pending beyond 21 days with the reasons for delay

Total

no.

of

No. of requests

No.

of Reasons for delay*

demat requests

Shares

Confirmed

after

NIL

NIL

NA

21 days

Pending

for

NIL

NIL

NA

more

than

21

days

22. Name, Tel. & Fax No. of

:

23. Name, Address, Tel. &

Fax No. & Regn. No. of the Auditor

24. Appointment of Common agency:

25. Any other details

:

Place: Greater Noida

Date: January 13,2022

V.K SHARMA & CO.

Company Secretaries

Shri S. R. Sayal, Company

Secretary and Compliance

Officer Tel: 91-11-

24317225, Fax:91-11-24315655

  • V. K. Sharma

FCS 3440, C.P. No. 2019

M/s V.K. Sharma & Co.

Company Secretaries

B-1902 Ace Aspire,

Techzone 4 Greater

Noida (West) - 201306

Tel. 9811009592

Beetal

Financial

&

Computer

Computer Services

  1. Ltd. Beetal House, 3rd Floor,
    99 Madangir behind LSC, Near Dada Harsukhdas Mandir
    New Delhi- 110062 E-mail: beetalfinancial.com,

Tel no. 011-29961281-83, Fax: 29961284

NIL

For V K Sharma & Co.

Company Secretaries

VIJAY KUMAR

Digitally signed by VIJAY

KUMAR SHARMA

SHARMA

+05'30'

Date: 2022.01.13 10:59:52

(V. K. SHARMA) FCS: 3440 C.P. No. 2019 PR: 887/2020

UDIN: F003440C002153291

Disclaimer

MTNL - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
