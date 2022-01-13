Mahanagar Telephone Nigam : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2022.

V.K SHARMA & CO.

Company Secretaries

B-1902, Ace Aspire, Techzone 4

Greater Noida (W)-201306

Mobile: 9811009592, 9818816592

E-Mail: vks_cosecy@yahoo.com

The Board of Directors

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited

Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan,

5th Floor, 9 CGO Complex,

Lodhi Road, Delhi-11000

RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT

I have examined the Register of Members, beneficiary details furnished by the Depositories and other records /documents maintained by M/s. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and its Share Transfer Agent M/s Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited for issuing this certificate, in accordance with Circular No. D &CC /FITTC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 31, 2002 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In my opinion and to the best of my knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to me and based on such verification as was considered necessary for the purpose, I have to report that the details of the Company's reconciliation of capital and other details as required for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 are as per our report annexed hereto.

Place: Greater Noida For V K Sharma & Co. Date: January 13,2022 Company Secretaries VIJAY KUMAR Digitally signed by VIJAY KUMAR SHARMA SHARMA +05'30'

Date: 2022.01.13 10:59:07

(V. K. SHARMA) FCS: 3440 C.P. No. 2019 PR: 887/2020

UDIN: F003440C002153291