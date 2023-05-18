Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:21 2023-05-18 am EDT
1245.50 INR   -1.39%
10:12aExclusive-India, UK still far apart on free trade deal - sources
RE
05/16Indian Equities End Lower, Weighed Down by Auto, Pharma and Banking Names
MT
05/15India's carmakers back zero duty on limited British imports under trade deal - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Exclusive-India, UK still far apart on free trade deal - sources

05/18/2023 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
India and Britain launch free trade agreement talks

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Britain are struggling to make progress in free trade talks due to differences on some key tariff lines and investment protection rules, making a deal unlikely during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term ending next year, Indian sources said.

The two nations are unable to agree on concessions on duties levied by India on car and liquor imports, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Besides tariffs, Britain is also pushing India to agree on strong investment-protection provisions either as part of the deal or in a parallel investment treaty, according to a second government official.

"Britain has insisted on investor protection if it were to proceed with a final deal," said the person who has direct knowledge of the talks.

A deal between India and the United Kingdom is crucial for New Delhi, which hopes to become a bigger exporter, while the UK would get wider access for its whisky, premium cars and legal services.

Both countries are aiming to double bilateral trade by 2030 via such a deal.

For India, a deal with the UK would be its first with a developed country after it signed an interim trade pact with Australia last year. It comes at a crucial time for Modi, who is looking to solidify India's business-friendly image in the run up to national elections next year.

Britain, on the other hand, has prioritised a deal with India as part of its Indo-Pacific foreign policy tilt aimed at enhancing ties with the region's fast-growing economies.

The main disagreement on the investment protection provisions is Britain's insistence that its companies be allowed to seek international arbitration should a dispute arise without going to Indian courts first, said the second government official who is directly involved.

This would be a marked departure from India's present provision that calls on companies to exhaust local remedies first, and is not agreeable to the Indian government, said a third senior government official.

"We had kept November as another soft deadline. But does not look like this is going to work out till at least next year. Maybe after the general elections in India," a fourth government official told Reuters.

Both nations are set to hold general elections next year where India's Modi will seek a rare third term while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a stiff test of electoral popularity after a choppy term for the Conservative Party.

As of the end of April the countries were unable to complete discussions on any more chapters than they had in December. They have agreed on terms of 13 out of 26 chapters that constitute the pact.

The two countries have also ruled out the possibility of an interim pact, two of the sources said.

All officials spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity as negotiations over the trade agreement are private.

India's ministries of trade, finance and external affairs did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the UK's Department of Business and Trade said the two countries are "committed to working towards the best deal possible for both sides."

"We are clear that we will only sign when we have a deal that is fair, balanced, and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy,"  the person said.

Sunak's approach to focus on quality over speed of the deal is in contrast to Boris Johnson, who as prime minister had set a deadline of Diwali last October for a deal, which was then missed under the tenure of his successor Liz Truss.

(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Graphics by Riddhima Talwani; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Shivangi Acharya, Aditi Shah and Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -1.39% 1245.5 Delayed Quote.1.11%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.72% 9053.3 Delayed Quote.8.63%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -1.06% 515.55 End-of-day quote.32.84%
TOPIX INDEX 1.14% 2157.85 Delayed Quote.12.79%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.72% 82.99 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
All news about MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
10:12aExclusive-India, UK still far apart on free trade deal - sources
RE
05/16Indian Equities End Lower, Weighed Down by Auto, Pharma and Banking Names
MT
05/15India's carmakers back zero duty on limited British imports under trade deal - sources
RE
05/12Indian Equities Buck Weakness in US, China, Lifted by Auto, Financials Stocks; Eicher M..
MT
05/11South Korea's Hyundai to invest $2.45 billion in India
RE
05/02Indian automakers post lacklustre April commercial vehicles sales growth
RE
05/02Mahindra & Mahindra Books 36% Jump in April Sales
MT
05/02Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Announces Sales Results for the April 2023
CI
04/27Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. (TSE:5481) acquired Mah..
CI
04/26Mahindra & Mahindra Looking for Long-Term Partner for EV Business
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 834 B 10 120 M 10 120 M
Net income 2023 69 036 M 838 M 838 M
Net cash 2023 72 733 M 882 M 882 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 1 386 B 16 810 M 16 810 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 263,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Rucha Nanavati Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD1.11%17 048
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.37%190 218
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.37%79 198
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.09%72 398
BMW AG20.10%69 139
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.26.22%46 222
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer