India plans to mandate rear seat belt alarms in cars after tycoon dies in crash

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India is planning to make it
mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear
seat belts to enforce their use, in an effort to reduce road
accident fatalities, the transport minister said late on
Tuesday.
The move comes after Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of
Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a car crash on
Sunday. He was sitting in the rear seat and did not have his
seat belt on, local media reported citing police officials.
"Because of this Cyrus accident we have decided ... an alarm
will continue to beep until those sitting in the rear seats put
on their seat belt," Nitin Gadkari said during an event
organized by Indian daily Business Standard.
"There is already an alarm for those in the front seats, and
now it will beep for rear seat belts too," he added
In India, one person dies every four minutes in road
accidents, the World Bank said last year.
While it is already mandatory for all occupants in a car in
India, the world's fourth-biggest auto market, to wear a seat
belt failing which they can be fined, passengers at the back
seldom do and enforcement is also lax.
Gadkari said he plans to strictly enforce this rule and will
introduce penalties for non compliance.
"The behavior of the people is very important. We need to
change the mindset of the people," he said.
