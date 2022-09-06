Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:03 2022-09-07 am EDT
1298.35 INR   -0.62%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India plans to mandate rear seat belt alarms in cars after tycoon dies in crash

09/06/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is planning to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear seat belts to enforce their use, in an effort to reduce road accident fatalities, the transport minister said late on Tuesday.

The move comes after Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a car crash on Sunday. He was sitting in the rear seat and did not have his seat belt on, local media reported citing police officials.

"Because of this Cyrus accident we have decided ... an alarm will continue to beep until those sitting in the rear seats put on their seat belt," Nitin Gadkari said during an event organised by Indian daily Business Standard.

"There is already an alarm for those in the front seats, and now it will beep for rear seat belts too," he added

In India, one person dies every four minutes in road accidents, the World Bank said last year.

While it is already mandatory for all occupants in a car in India, the world's fourth-biggest auto market, to wear a seat belt failing which they can be fined, passengers at the back seldom do and enforcement is also lax.

Gadkari said he plans to strictly enforce this rule and will introduce penalties for non compliance.

"The behaviour of the people is very important. We need to change the mindset of the people," he said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -0.53% 1298.35 Delayed Quote.57.74%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.47% 8846.85 Delayed Quote.20.52%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -0.26% 457.8 End-of-day quote.-5.09%
Financials
Sales 2023 747 B 9 359 M 9 359 M
Net income 2023 63 481 M 795 M 795 M
Net cash 2023 59 957 M 751 M 751 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,5x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 1 453 B 18 193 M 18 193 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 306,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Rucha Nanavati Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD57.74%18 400
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.25%198 397
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.15%82 811
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.64%60 947
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.27%56 931
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.98%56 091