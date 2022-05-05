Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/06 12:31:47 am EDT
910.80 INR   +1.31%
12:33aIndian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries
RE
05/05India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units - Economic Times
RE
05/02Mahindra & Mahindra deliver over 500 Bolero Pik-ups in J&K under 'Project Mumkin'; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, announced a handover of over 500 Bolero Pik-up vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir under the 'Project Mumkin'.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units - Economic Times

05/05/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past a Mahindra TUV300 car at a showroom in Mumbai

(Reuters) - Indian auto-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobiles business into three separate units, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

The exercise, which is in the early stages, is aimed at splitting the auto operations into electric vehicle (EV), tractor and passenger vehicle businesses via a demerger process, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Mahindra Group is also seeking funds for the EV unit and will club it with Italian design house Automobili Pininfarina to form a separate company, according to the report.

Mahindra did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 1.30% 910.85 Delayed Quote.7.04%
PININFARINA S.P.A. -2.09% 0.842 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
All news about MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
12:33aIndian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries
RE
05/05India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units - Economic Times
RE
05/02Mahindra & Mahindra deliver over 500 Bolero Pik-ups in J&K under 'Project Mumkin'; Mahi..
AQ
05/02Mahindra & Mahindra's Overall Auto Sales Jump 25% in April
MT
04/28MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
04/22Indian Indices End Lower; Hindalco Industries Slides 5%
MT
04/21Indian Indices Close on Positive Note; Eicher Motors Jumps 5%
MT
04/17Mahindra & Mahindra to Sell Entire Stake in Associate Sanyo Special Steel for Nearly $2..
MT
04/16MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
04/14Mahindra & Mahindra to Hike Vehicle Prices by 2.5% On Rising Input Costs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 561 B 7 326 M 7 326 M
Net income 2022 46 155 M 603 M 603 M
Net cash 2022 29 093 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 998 B 13 045 M 13 045 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 899,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD7.04%13 045
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.82%236 266
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.07%96 093
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-9.75%70 437
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-30.04%60 216
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.86%60 036