Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is one of the Indian leaders in automotive construction. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of personal and commercial vehicles (61.9%): brands Scorpio, Bolero, Xylo, Logan, etc.; - sale of agricultural tractors (34.1%); - other (4%): primarily financial services, sale of two-wheelers and automotive parts, IT services and real estate development. India accounts for 93.3% of net sales.