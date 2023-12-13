($1 = 83.3650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto)
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,655.9 INR
|+1.25%
|-2.67%
|+32.64%
|09:18am
|India's Mahindra and Mahindra, investors to invest $105 million in unit
|RE
|Dec. 07
|Tata Motors lobbies India not to lower EV import taxes as Tesla looms-sources
|RE
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said on Wednesday that the company, along with external investors, will invest 8.75 billion rupees ($105 million) in unit, Classic Legends, over the next two to three years.
($1 = 83.3650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,354.92 PTS
|+0.07%
|+0.52%
|-
|1,656 INR
|+1.26%
|-2.75%
|21 839 M $
|India's Mahindra and Mahindra, investors to invest $105 million in unit
|RE
|Tata Motors lobbies India not to lower EV import taxes as Tesla looms-sources
|RE
|Mahindra & Mahindra to Raise Vehicle Prices from January 2024
|MT
|Festive season takes India's passenger vehicle, 2-wheeler retail sales to all-time highs - dealers' body
|RE
|India's Bajaj, Mahindra post strong jump in Nov auto sales on festive demand
|RE
|Mahindra & Mahindra Books 21% Increase in November Sales
|MT
|Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended November 2023
|CI
|Mahindra & Mahindra Forms Step-down Subsidiary for Power Business
|MT
|Indian Equities End Higher Midweek, Led by Gains in Bank, Auto and IT Stocks
|MT
|Nomura Adjusts Mahindra and Mahindra's Price Target to INR1,980 From INR1,978, Keeps at Buy
|MT
|Jefferies Adjusts Mahindra & Mahindra’s Price Target to INR1,400 From INR1,330, Keeps at Hold
|MT
|Late Buying in Major Compnies Lift Indian Equities to End Higher on Friday
|MT
|Transcript : Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023
|CI
|India's Mahindra's Q2 profit jumps 67%
|RE
|Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Approves Executive Changes , Effective December 20, 2023
|CI
|India's Ashok Leyland posts Q2 profit miss on higher costs
|RE
|Losses in IT, FMCG Stocks Drag Indian Equities to Close Lower on Thursday
|MT
|India's Escorts Kubota Q2 profit more than doubles on price hikes
|RE
|Indian two-wheeler wholesales inch closer to pre-COVID levels
|RE
|Mahindra & Mahindra Logs 32% Increase in October Sales
|MT
|Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Announce Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended October 2023
|CI
|Indian Equities End Lower on Tuesday, Dragged by Japan's Bond Yield Control Move
|MT
|Indian Equities Sink on Thursday, Weighed Down by Israel-Hamas War, Rise in US Bond Yields
|MT
|India's Mahindra Logistics posts third straight quarterly loss as expenses rise
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+32.54%
|21 839 M $
|+47.50%
|248 B $
|+1.60%
|70 777 M $
|+20.75%
|68 972 M $
|-1.12%
|65 004 M $
|+45.35%
|49 493 M $
|-0.65%
|45 768 M $
|-4.04%
|44 673 M $
|+22.91%
|30 472 M $
|+1.18%
|26 115 M $