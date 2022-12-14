Advanced search
Equities
India
NSE India Stock Exchange
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
News
Summary
M&M
INE101A01026
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
(M&M)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
12:58 2022-12-14 am EST
1286.95
INR
+0.28%
12:52a
Mahindra & Mahindra to Build INR100 Billion Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant in Pune, India
MT
12/06
Mahindra Auto sells 30,238 SUV's and 58,303 vehicles overall in November 2022; Registers 45% growth vs November 2021
AQ
12/06
Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector sells 29,180 units in India during November 2022
AQ
India's Mahindra to invest $1.2 billion to set up EV plant
12/14/2022 | 12:55am EST
12/14/2022 | 12:55am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune.
($1 = 82.6100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
© Reuters 2022
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
804 B
9 755 M
9 755 M
Net income 2023
67 375 M
817 M
817 M
Net cash 2023
68 041 M
825 M
825 M
P/E ratio 2023
22,7x
Yield 2023
1,01%
Capitalization
1 427 B
17 308 M
17 308 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,69x
EV / Sales 2024
1,44x
Nbr of Employees
260 000
Free-Float
71,9%
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat
President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra
Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor
Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Rucha Nanavati
Chief Information Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
50.99%
17 308
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
-6.77%
194 707
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-22.37%
83 339
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
-4.41%
72 137
BMW AG
-5.06%
57 318
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
-33.87%
54 683
More Results
