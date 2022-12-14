Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:58 2022-12-14 am EST
1286.95 INR   +0.28%
12:52aMahindra & Mahindra to Build INR100 Billion Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant in Pune, India
MT
12/06Mahindra Auto sells 30,238 SUV's and 58,303 vehicles overall in November 2022; Registers 45% growth vs November 2021
AQ
12/06Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector sells 29,180 units in India during November 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Mahindra to invest $1.2 billion to set up EV plant

12/14/2022 | 12:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past a Mahindra TUV300 car at a showroom in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune.

($1 = 82.6100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 804 B 9 755 M 9 755 M
Net income 2023 67 375 M 817 M 817 M
Net cash 2023 68 041 M 825 M 825 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 1 427 B 17 308 M 17 308 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Rucha Nanavati Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD50.99%17 308
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.77%194 707
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.37%83 339
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-4.41%72 137
BMW AG-5.06%57 318
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.87%54 683