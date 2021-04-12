Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's March passenger vehicle sales jump, industry body warns of uncertainty

04/12/2021 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 115.2% in March, data from an auto industry body showed on Monday, but it warned that the COVID-19 pandemic had set back an already bruised auto industry by many years.

The Indian auto sector was already facing a demand slowdown when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"On the sales front, a deep structural slowdown in the industry even before the pandemic, combined with the impact of COVID-19 in 2020-21, has pushed all vehicle segments back by many years," Kenichi Ayukawa, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise relentlessly, overtaking Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst affected country globally.

The state of Maharashtra, home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, is considering a lockdown and could take a final decision this week, a senior government official said.

Ayukawa also warned of uncertainty in the value chain due to shortage of semiconductors, lockdowns and high raw material costs.

Sales of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and vans rose to 290,939 units in March from 135,196 units a year ago, SIAM data showed.

Two-wheeler sales, considered an indicator of the health of the rural economy, rose nearly 73% to 1.5 million units in March, data showed.

But for the financial year April-March, passenger vehicles sales fell 2.24% to 2.7 million units.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -5.47% 744.2 Delayed Quote.9.79%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -4.42% 6525.9 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.03% 255.85 Delayed Quote.15.03%
All news about MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
03:24aIndia's March passenger vehicle sales jump, industry body warns of uncertaint..
RE
04/11MARKET CHATTER : Mahindra & Mahindra Plans to Invest Over $401 Million in Electr..
MT
04/08MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA  : & Names New SUV as XUV700
MT
04/08MARKET CHATTER : Mahindra & Mahindra to Offer One-Stop-Shop for Vehicle Scrappag..
MT
04/06MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA  : & Subsidiary Incorporates Renewable Energy Distribution..
MT
04/05MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA  : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 29,817 Units in India durin..
AQ
04/02MARKET CHATTER : Mahindra & Mahindra's Tractor Sales Rocket 128% in March
MT
04/01MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA  : & 's Auto Sales Rise to 40,403 Units in March
MT
03/31MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA  : & 's Arm Partners with Japanese Farming Solutions Compa..
MT
03/30India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 444 B 5 913 M 5 913 M
Net income 2021 24 689 M 329 M 329 M
Net cash 2021 49 129 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 850 B 11 370 M 11 318 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 256 000
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 791,15 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anand Gopal Mahindra Non-Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Vishakha N. Desai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD9.79%11 370
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.79%214 534
VOLKSWAGEN AG55.59%162 612
DAIMLER AG29.62%95 237
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.48%86 685
BMW AG21.83%67 653
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ