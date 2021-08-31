Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki warns of production hit from chip shortage

08/31/2021 | 07:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi

(Reuters) - India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki said on Tuesday that the global chip shortage will hurt production at its plants in the states of Haryana and Gujarat in September.

Total production volume across both locations could be around 40% of normal output, it said in a regulatory filing.

Top Indian car makers, like their global peers, have been hit by semiconductor supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, which drove up demand for chips used in electronics like computers as people worked from home, and hit output at many automakers.

Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd have already warned of the impact from rising commodity prices and a global shortage of semiconductors, combined with pandemic uncertainty.

In July, Tata Motors said it expected the chip supply crunch in the second quarter to be greater than in the first, likely resulting in wholesale volumes for its Jaguar Land Rover to be about 50% lower than planned.

Analysts earlier said Maruti was better positioned than rivals as it was not dependent on a single vendor for chips.

However, Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava has indicated the semiconductor crisis was not over and that it is difficult to predict what happens next.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 0.22% 793.3 Delayed Quote.9.85%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.72% 6846.1 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 2.15% 291.9 End-of-day quote.58.90%
All news about MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
08/30MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : & Unit to Build Submarine Defense Systems for Indian Nav..
MT
08/27Indian Indices Close Higher on Friday; UltraTech Cement Soars 4%
MT
08/25Mahindra and Mahindra Announces Management Changes
CI
08/17MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : inaugurates its state-of-the-art SUV Proving Track (MSPT..
AQ
08/16MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : launches all-new global SUV XUV700 starting from ? 11.99..
AQ
08/16Indian Indices Open the Week in Green, Led By Metal, Oil and Gas Stocks; Tata..
MT
08/15M&M Vows Gender Diversity, Names More Women in Leadership Roles
CI
08/14Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Launches All New Global SUV the XUV700
CI
08/10MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : India's Mahindra and Mahindra to replace fluid pipes for..
RE
08/09Indian Indices End Higher on Monday, Boosted by Banks and Information Technol..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 542 B 7 423 M 7 423 M
Net income 2022 45 372 M 621 M 621 M
Net cash 2022 45 879 M 628 M 628 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 879 B 12 002 M 12 036 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 791,55 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD9.85%12 002
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.82%241 684
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.87%147 878
DAIMLER AG23.90%90 395
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED34.59%75 693
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.08%71 381