Indian shares rise on auto boost, plunge in metals caps gains

BENGALURU, May 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a
second straight day on Monday, driven by the automobile sector,
although the gains were capped by a sharp sell-off in metal
stocks after the government announced changes to the tax
structure on commodities to fight inflation.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.44% at 16,338.45 by
0520 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.53% to
54,616.53. Both the indexes closed nearly 3% higher on Friday to
mark their first weekly gain in six.
The Nifty metals index plunged nearly 9%, its
lowest since December, with JSW Steel, Tata Steel
falling over 11% each. The Nifty auto index
climbed as much as 2.89%.
"Metal stocks are seeing selling pressure on news related to
export duty on iron ore and waiver of import duty on steel as it
could impact their margins," said Ajit Mishra, vice president,
research at Religare Broking.
.".. But this would result in lower cost of raw materials
for the automobile sector," Mishra said.
The Indian government said on Saturday, effective May 22, it
would remove the import duty on anthracite, PCI coal, and coking
coal.
"The government's aggressive move on inflation by cutting
the excise duties on petrol and diesel and other initiatives to
soften the prices of steel will slightly reduce the RBI's burden
on controlling inflation," said V K Vijayakumar, chief
investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Although this is a positive from the market's perspective,
the government's additional borrowing and fiscal deficit
shooting beyond the budget estimates are areas of concern,
Vijayakumar added.
Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra and Mahindra
were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising 4.2% and
nearly 3%, respectively.
Food delivery firm Zomato rose 2% ahead of its
quarterly results.
Broader Asian stocks fell on worries of the impact of rising
interest rates on global economic growth.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)