  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/23 01:54:28 am EDT
929.85 INR   +2.88%
01:39aIndian shares rise on auto boost, plunge in metals caps gains
RE
05/19Volkswagen, Mahindra explore partnership for electric vehicle components
RE
05/19Volkswagen India Private Limited and Mahindra Sign Partnering Agreement for MEB Electric Components in Chennai
CI
Indian shares rise on auto boost, plunge in metals caps gains

05/23/2022 | 01:39am EDT
A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, May 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight day on Monday, driven by the automobile sector, although the gains were capped by a sharp sell-off in metal stocks after the government announced changes to the tax structure on commodities to fight inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.44% at 16,338.45 by 0520 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.53% to 54,616.53. Both the indexes closed nearly 3% higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain in six.

The Nifty metals index plunged nearly 9%, its lowest since December, with JSW Steel, Tata Steel falling over 11% each. The Nifty auto index climbed as much as 2.89%.

"Metal stocks are seeing selling pressure on news related to export duty on iron ore and waiver of import duty on steel as it could impact their margins," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

.".. But this would result in lower cost of raw materials for the automobile sector," Mishra said.

The Indian government said on Saturday, effective May 22, it would remove the import duty on anthracite, PCI coal, and coking coal.

"The government's aggressive move on inflation by cutting the excise duties on petrol and diesel and other initiatives to soften the prices of steel will slightly reduce the RBI's burden on controlling inflation," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Although this is a positive from the market's perspective, the government's additional borrowing and fiscal deficit shooting beyond the budget estimates are areas of concern, Vijayakumar added.

Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising 4.2% and nearly 3%, respectively.

Food delivery firm Zomato rose 2% ahead of its quarterly results.

Broader Asian stocks fell on worries of the impact of rising interest rates on global economic growth. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JSW SA -4.12% 66.6 Delayed Quote.91.00%
JSW STEEL LIMITED 5.15% 630.85 End-of-day quote.-3.82%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 2.89% 929.85 Delayed Quote.7.96%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 4.22% 7909.95 Delayed Quote.2.16%
NIFTY 50 0.59% 16364.9 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
SENSEX 30 2.91% 54326.39 Real-time Quote.-6.74%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 4.22% 1170.2 End-of-day quote.5.28%
ZOMATO LIMITED 2.84% 59.65 Delayed Quote.-57.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 561 B 7 208 M 7 208 M
Net income 2022 46 173 M 593 M 593 M
Net cash 2022 29 441 M 378 M 378 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 1 003 B 12 897 M 12 897 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 71,8%
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 903,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD7.96%12 897
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.73%219 986
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.92%89 205
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.35%71 443
BMW AG-12.48%53 656
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.62%51 622