Mahindra & Mahindra Limited announced sales results for the month and year to date ended December 2023. The company announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2023 stood at 60,188 vehicles, a growth of 6%, including exports.
For the year to date, the company announced Passenger Vehicles (Domestic) of 333,777 vehicles against 259,858 a year ago.
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended December 2023
January 01, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
