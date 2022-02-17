Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mahindra and Mahindra : Acquisition

02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

REF:NS:SEC:

17th February, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051.

Bourse de Luxembourg

London Stock Exchange Plc

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

10 Paternoster Square

Societe Anonyme/R.C.B. 6222,

London EC4M 7LS.

B.P. 165, L-2011 Luxembourg.

Sub: Intimation of Acquisition - under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Company has today, in exercise of its Call Option under the relevant Shareholders Agreement ("SHA"), has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for acquiring not more than 21,875 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs.3,192.23 per Equity Share from the existing shareholders of M.I.T.R.A. Agro Equipments Private Limited ("MITRA"), an Associate of the Company.

The shareholding of the Company in MITRA would stand increased to 47.33% (on a fully diluted basis) from the present 39.02% (on a fully diluted basis) upon completion of the captioned transaction.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

This is for your information.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Yours faithfully,

For MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED

NARAYAN SHANKAR

COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl.: a/a

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

Annexure A

Acquisition (including agreement to acquire):

Sr.

Details of Events that need to be

Information of such events(s)

No.

provided

a)

name of the target entity, details in brief

M.I.T.R.A. AGRO EQUIPMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED

such as size, turnover etc.;

("MITRA") is an Indian company, which manufactures

and sells agricultural sprayers.

MITRA operates in the fast-growing horticulture sprayers

segment and is among the leading players in the organized

segment.

It had a turnover of Rs.32.9 crores for FY21.

b)

whether the acquisition would fall within

The purchase of upto 21,875 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each of

related party transaction(s) and whether

MITRA from its existing shareholders would not be a

the promoter/ promoter group/ group

related party transaction.

companies have any interest in the entity

being acquired?

None of the promoter/promoter group / group companies

of M&M have any interest in the MITRA, except to the

If yes, nature of interest and details

extent MITRA being an Associate of the Company.

thereof and whether the same is done at

"arm's length"

c)

industry to which the entity being

Agricultural machinery

acquired belongs;

d)

objects and effects of acquisition

The additional Share Purchase in MITRA would support

(including but not limited to, disclosure

the Company's Farm Equipment Sector's growth in the

of reasons for acquisition of target entity,

horticulture equipment sector.

if its business is outside the main line of

business of the Company);

Post the acquisition of additional equity shares, MITRA

would continue to remain an Associate of the Company.

Contd. …2

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

-:2:-

e)

brief details of any governmental or

Not applicable

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition;

f)

indicative time period for completion of

Around March, 2022

the acquisition;

g)

nature of consideration - whether cash

Cash

consideration or share swap and details

of the same

h)

cost of acquisition or the price at which

Not Exceeding Rs.7.005 Crores (upto 21,875 Equity Shares

the shares are acquired;

of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs.3,192.23 per Equity Share)

i)

percentage of shareholding / control

The Company currently holds 39.02% of the Share Capital

acquired and / or number of shares

of MITRA, on a fully diluted basis. The proposed

acquired;

transaction involves purchase of upto 21,875 Equity Shares

of Rs.10 each of MITRA from the existing shareholders of

MITRA which would result in enhancing its shareholding

to approximately 47.33% of the Share Capital, on a fully

diluted basis.

j)

brief background about the entity

Incorporated in 2012, MITRA is engaged in the

acquired in terms of products/line of

business of manufacturing, assembling, designing,

business acquired, date of incorporation,

developing, and selling agricultural sprayers,

history of last 3 years turnover, country in

rotavators & spare parts and after sales services

which the acquired entity has presence

therefor.

and any other significant information (in

Key Products: Sprayers for grapes, citrus, pomegranate

brief)

and mango

Market Presence: India (Maharashtra, Gujarat,

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh)

Turnover details for last 3 years:

FY21: Rs.32.9 crores

FY20: Rs.29.2 crores

FY19: Rs.22.6 crores

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
05:00aMahindra & Mahindra to Lift Stake in Agricultural Sprayer Manufacturer
MT
02:42aMitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery to Transfer Agricultural Facility Business t..
MT
02/15M&M Results Q3 and cumulative nine months FY2022
AQ
02/14Nomura Adjusts Mahindra & Mahindra Price Target to 1,160 Indian Rupees From 1,179 India..
MT
02/11Mahindra & Mahindra's Consolidated Profit Surges in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/10Mahindra Life Spaces to Acquire Land in Mumbai, India for $49 Million
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/02Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector Sells 21162 Units in India during January 2022
AQ
02/01Mahindra & Mahindra's Overall Auto Sales Jump 20% in January
MT
02/01Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Reports Sales Results for the Month of January 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 7 384 M 7 384 M
Net income 2022 46 328 M 617 M 617 M
Net cash 2022 20 547 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 960 B 12 775 M 12 775 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 864,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD3.24%12 775
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.13%262 186
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.81%128 754
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.18%92 218
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.99%73 276
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-13.29%72 116