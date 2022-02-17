Mahindra and Mahindra : Acquisition

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Sub: Intimation of Acquisition - under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Company has today, in exercise of its Call Option under the relevant Shareholders Agreement ("SHA"), has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for acquiring not more than 21,875 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs.3,192.23 per Equity Share from the existing shareholders of M.I.T.R.A. Agro Equipments Private Limited ("MITRA"), an Associate of the Company.

The shareholding of the Company in MITRA would stand increased to 47.33% (on a fully diluted basis) from the present 39.02% (on a fully diluted basis) upon completion of the captioned transaction.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

