Mahindra and Mahindra : Acquisition
REF:NS:SEC:
17
th February, 2022
Sub:
Intimation of Acquisition - under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Company has today, in exercise of its Call Option under the relevant Shareholders Agreement ("SHA"), has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for acquiring not more than 21,875 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs.3,192.23 per Equity Share from the existing shareholders of M.I.T.R.A. Agro Equipments Private Limited ("
MITRA"), an Associate of the Company.
The shareholding of the Company in MITRA would stand increased to 47.33% (on a fully diluted basis) from the present 39.02% (on a fully diluted basis) upon completion of the captioned transaction.
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9
th September, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.
Annexure A
Acquisition (including agreement to acquire):
Sr.
Details of Events that need to be
Information of such events(s)
No.
provided
a)
name of the target entity, details in brief
M.I.T.R.A. AGRO EQUIPMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED
such as size, turnover etc.;
("
MITRA") is an Indian company, which manufactures
and sells agricultural sprayers.
MITRA operates in the fast-growing horticulture sprayers
segment and is among the leading players in the organized
segment.
It had a turnover of Rs.32.9 crores for FY21.
b)
whether the acquisition would fall within
The purchase of upto 21,875 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each of
related party transaction(s) and whether
MITRA from its existing shareholders would not be a
the promoter/ promoter group/ group
related party transaction.
companies have any interest in the entity
being acquired?
None of the promoter/promoter group / group companies
of M&M have any interest in the MITRA, except to the
If yes, nature of interest and details
extent MITRA being an Associate of the Company.
thereof and whether the same is done at
"arm's length"
c)
industry to which the entity being
Agricultural machinery
acquired belongs;
d)
objects and effects of acquisition
The additional Share Purchase in MITRA would support
(including but not limited to, disclosure
the Company's Farm Equipment Sector's growth in the
of reasons for acquisition of target entity,
horticulture equipment sector.
if its business is outside the main line of
business of the Company);
Post the acquisition of additional equity shares, MITRA
would continue to remain an Associate of the Company.
e)
brief details of any governmental or
Not applicable
regulatory approvals required for the
acquisition;
f)
indicative time period for completion of
Around March, 2022
the acquisition;
g)
nature of consideration - whether cash
Cash
consideration or share swap and details
of the same
h)
cost of acquisition or the price at which
Not Exceeding Rs.7.005 Crores (upto 21,875 Equity Shares
the shares are acquired;
of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs.3,192.23 per Equity Share)
i)
percentage of shareholding / control
The Company currently holds 39.02% of the Share Capital
acquired and / or number of shares
of MITRA, on a fully diluted basis. The proposed
acquired;
transaction involves purchase of upto 21,875 Equity Shares
of Rs.10 each of MITRA from the existing shareholders of
MITRA which would result in enhancing its shareholding
to approximately 47.33% of the Share Capital, on a fully
diluted basis.
j)
brief background about the entity
• Incorporated in 2012, MITRA is engaged in the
acquired in terms of products/line of
business of manufacturing, assembling, designing,
business acquired, date of incorporation,
developing, and selling agricultural sprayers,
history of last 3 years turnover, country in
rotavators & spare parts and after sales services
which the acquired entity has presence
therefor.
and any other significant information (in
• Key Products: Sprayers for grapes, citrus, pomegranate
brief)
and mango
• Market Presence: India (Maharashtra, Gujarat,
Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh)
• Turnover details for last 3 years:
FY21: Rs.32.9 crores
FY20: Rs.29.2 crores
FY19: Rs.22.6 crores
