    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
04/01 07:18:54 am EDT
826.55 INR   +2.48%
Mahindra and Mahindra : Amalgamation/Merger

04/01/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli, Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441 Fax: +91 22 24975081

REF:NS:SEC:

1st April, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051.

Bourse de Luxembourg

London Stock Exchange Plc

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

10 Paternoster Square

Societe Anonyme/R.C.B. 6222,

London EC4M 7LS.

B.P. 165, L-2011 Luxembourg.

Sub:Intimation by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, a listed subsidiary of the Company, under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The Company has received an intimation from Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, a listed subsidiary of the Company ("MHRIL") informing that the following step-down subsidiaries of MHRIL, incorporated in Finland, have been merged with Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland ("HCR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MHRIL, with effect from April 1, 2022:

  • 1. Kiinteistö Oy Rauhan Ranta 1,

  • 2. Kiinteistö Oy Rauhan Ranta 2,

  • 3. Kiinteistö Oy Kylpyläntorni 1,

  • 4. Kiinteistö Oy Spa Lofts 2,

  • 5. Kiinteistö Oy Spa Lofts 3,

  • 6. Kiinteistö Oy Tiurunniemi,

  • 7. Kiinteistö Oy Vanha Ykköstii,

  • 8. Kiinteistö Oy Katinnurkka,

  • 9. Kiinteistö Oy Tenetinlahti,

  • 10. Kiinteistö Oy Himos Gardens,

  • 11. Kiinteistö Oy Kuusamon Pulkkajärvi 1

  • 12. Kiinteistö Oy Mällösniemi

Consequently, the the above-mentioned companies have ceased to be subsidiaries of HCR and of MHRIL and that of the Company with effect from 1st April, 2022.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 and as intimated by MHRIL are attached as to the Annexure to this letter.

This is for your information. Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Yours faithfully,

For MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED

NARAYAN SHANKAR

COMPANY SECRETARY Encl: As above

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email :group.communications@mahindra.commahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

4°44%

ClubMahindra

110 April 1, 2022

MHRIL/SE/22-23/1

Listing Compliance

Department of Corporate Services

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Floor 25, PJ Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalai Street

Bandra E, Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: MHRIL

Scrip Code: 533088

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") - Merger of subsidiaries of Holiday Club Resorts 0y, Finland

We would like to inform you that the following step down subsidiaries of the Company, incorporated in Finland, have been merged with Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland ("HCR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with effect from April 1, 2022.

  • 1. KiinteistO Oy Rauhan Ranta 1,

  • 2. Kiinteisto Oy Rauhan Ranta 2,

  • 3. KiinteistO Oy Kylpylantorni 1,

  • 4. Kiinteist5 Oy Spa Lofts 2,

  • 5. Kiinteist6 Oy Spa Lofts 3,

  • 6. KiinteistO Oy Tiurunniemi,

  • 7. Kiinteist6 Oy Vanha YkkOstii,

  • 8. Kiinteisto Oy Katinnurkka,

  • 9. KiinteistO Oy Tenetinlahti,

  • 10. KiinteistO Oy Himos Gardens,

  • 11. Kiinteisto Oy Kuusamon Pulkkajarvi 1

  • 12. Kiinteisto Oy MallOsniemi

Accordingly, the above-mentioned companies have ceased to be the subsidiaries of HCR and consequently, that of the Company with effect from April 1, 2022.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

The aforesaid is for your necessary information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited

Dhanraj Mulki

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Encl: As Above

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited

Corporate Office : Mahindra Towers, 1" Floor,'A Wing, Dr. G. M. Bhosle Marg, P. K. Kurne Chowk, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018 t: +9122 3368 4722. f: +9122 3368 4721

Registered Office: Mahindra Towers, 2"°floor, 17/18 Patullos Road, Chennai - 600 002 t +9144 3504 1000 f : +9144 3504 7778 e: memberrelations@clubmahindra.com / w: www.clubmahindra.com / CIN: 15 5101TN1996PLC036595

ClubMahindra

Sr. No.

Annexure A

Details of Events that need to be provided Information of such event(s)

  • a) Name of the entity(ies) forming part of the The following step down subsidiaries of the Company amalgamation/merger, details in brief such have been merged with Holiday Club Resorts Oy,

    as, size, turnover etc.

    Finland ("HCR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with effect from April 1, 2022:

    S. N

    Name of the Company

    1 KiinteistO Oy Rauhan 0

    Ranta 1

    • 2 KiinteistO Ranta 2

    • 3 Kiinteistb

    Oy Rauhan 0

    Kylpylantorni 1

    Oy 0

    4 Kiinteistb Oy Spa Lofts 2 0

    5 Kiinteisto Oy Spa Lofts 3 0

    • 6 Kiinteisto Tiurunniemi

    • 7 KiinteistO YkkOstii

    • 8 Kiinteisto KatinnurkkaOy 0

    Oy

    Vanha 0

    Oy 0

    9 Kiinteisto Oy Tenetinlahti 0

    10 KiinteistO Oy Himos 0 Gardens

    11 Kiinteisto Oy Kuusamon 11,628 Pulkkajarvi

    12 KiinteistO

    Oy 16,380

    Mallasniemi

  • b) Whether the transaction would fall within Not a Related Party Transaction related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length"

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited

Turnover for the year ended March 31, 2021 (amount in Euro)

Corporate Office : Mahindra Towers, 1' Floor,'A' Wing, Dr. G. M. Bhosle Marg, P. K. Kurne Chowk, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018

t: +9122 3368 4722. f: +9122 3368 4721

e: memberrelations@clubmahindra.com / w: www.clubmahindra.com / CIN: L5 5101TN1996PLC036595

,a.

&

0 ' 3

Mum 400(

ClubMahindra

c)

Area of business of the entity(ies)

Engaged in the letting and owning of real estate.

d)

Rationale for amalgamation/ merger

The merger enables a lighter and more rationalized

organization structure and results in fewer

administrative costs.

e)

In case of cash consideration - amount or

None, as the wholly owned subsidiary companies

otherwise share exchange ratio

have been merged with its parent company.

f)

Brief details of change in shareholding pattern

Not Applicable

(if any) of listed entity

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited

Corporate Office : Mahindra Towers, 1" Floor,'A Wing, Dr. G. M. Bhosle Marg, P. K. Kurne Chowk, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018

t: +9122 3368 4722. f: +9122 3368 4721

e: memberrelations@clubmahindra.com / w: www.clubmahindra.com / CIN: 15 5101TN1996PLC036595

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 7 314 M 7 314 M
Net income 2022 46 338 M 611 M 611 M
Net cash 2022 31 835 M 419 M 419 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 918 B 12 093 M 12 093 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 71,7%
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 826,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD-3.66%11 800
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.56%252 249
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.54%110 113
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.59%75 835
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-18.58%67 958
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.40%63 555