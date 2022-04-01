Mahindra and Mahindra : Amalgamation/Merger

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Sub:Intimation by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, a listed subsidiary of the Company, under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The Company has received an intimation from Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, a listed subsidiary of the Company ("MHRIL") informing that the following step-down subsidiaries of MHRIL, incorporated in Finland, have been merged with Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland ("HCR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MHRIL, with effect from April 1, 2022:

1. Kiinteistö Oy Rauhan Ranta 1,

2. Kiinteistö Oy Rauhan Ranta 2,

3. Kiinteistö Oy Kylpyläntorni 1,

4. Kiinteistö Oy Spa Lofts 2,

5. Kiinteistö Oy Spa Lofts 3,

6. Kiinteistö Oy Tiurunniemi,

7. Kiinteistö Oy Vanha Ykköstii,

8. Kiinteistö Oy Katinnurkka,

9. Kiinteistö Oy Tenetinlahti,

10. Kiinteistö Oy Himos Gardens,

11. Kiinteistö Oy Kuusamon Pulkkajärvi 1

12. Kiinteistö Oy Mällösniemi

Consequently, the the above-mentioned companies have ceased to be subsidiaries of HCR and of MHRIL and that of the Company with effect from 1st April, 2022.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 and as intimated by MHRIL are attached as to the Annexure to this letter.

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") - Merger of subsidiaries of Holiday Club Resorts 0y, Finland

We would like to inform you that the following step down subsidiaries of the Company, incorporated in Finland, have been merged with Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland ("HCR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with effect from April 1, 2022.

Accordingly, the above-mentioned companies have ceased to be the subsidiaries of HCR and consequently, that of the Company with effect from April 1, 2022.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

Sr. No.

Annexure A

Details of Events that need to be provided Information of such event(s)

a) Name of the entity(ies) forming part of the The following step down subsidiaries of the Company amalgamation/merger, details in brief such have been merged with Holiday Club Resorts Oy, as, size, turnover etc. Finland ("HCR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with effect from April 1, 2022: S. N Name of the Company 1 KiinteistO Oy Rauhan 0 Ranta 1 2 KiinteistO Ranta 2 3 Kiinteistb Oy Rauhan 0 Kylpylantorni 1 Oy 0 4 Kiinteistb Oy Spa Lofts 2 0 5 Kiinteisto Oy Spa Lofts 3 0 6 Kiinteisto Tiurunniemi 7 KiinteistO YkkOstii 8 Kiinteisto KatinnurkkaOy 0 Oy Vanha 0 Oy 0 9 Kiinteisto Oy Tenetinlahti 0 10 KiinteistO Oy Himos 0 Gardens 11 Kiinteisto Oy Kuusamon 11,628 Pulkkajarvi 12 KiinteistO Oy 16,380 Mallasniemi

b) Whether the transaction would fall within Not a Related Party Transaction related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length"

c) Area of business of the entity(ies) Engaged in the letting and owning of real estate. d) Rationale for amalgamation/ merger The merger enables a lighter and more rationalized organization structure and results in fewer administrative costs. e) In case of cash consideration - amount or None, as the wholly owned subsidiary companies otherwise share exchange ratio have been merged with its parent company. f) Brief details of change in shareholding pattern Not Applicable (if any) of listed entity

