Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mahindra and Mahindra : India open to raising duties on auto imports to boost local production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 10:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar

India is open to raising duties on auto imports in a phased manner in a bid to boost domestic production, a minister said on Friday, as the country's car industry set a target to halve imports of components within five years.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said raising duties was "not a bad idea" to discourage automakers from importing car kits, comprised of partially or completely knocked down vehicles, and using India only as an assembly base to get market share there.

"We may look at something like a phased manufacturing plan. I will be open to suggestions," he said during an event organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants companies to reduce imports, increase domestic production and play a bigger role in the global supply chain in an effort to make the country more self-reliant.

India's auto sector imports $13.7 billion worth of components annually.

Pawan Goenka, managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's biggest automakers, told the same event that SIAM and the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India had agreed to set a target reduce the total value of imported components by half in the next four to five years.

The focus will be to reduce imports of electronic auto components, which are sourced mainly from China and other Asian countries, as well as steel, Goenka said, adding these two together account for around $5 billion of total auto parts imports.

India's auto sector, which was already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Automakers want the government to defer the introduction of stricter fuel efficiency and emission norms and are seeking a temporary 10% cut in taxes on vehicles.

India's heavy industries minister Prakash Javadekar told the event that while the government may not agree immediately to a tax cut he would take up the request with other ministers. He also reiterated that a long-due vehicle scrappage policy would be out "very soon".

By Aditi Shah

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
10:58aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : India open to raising duties on auto imports to boost lo..
RE
09/02MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 23,503 Units in India during..
AQ
09/01MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : drives in BS-VI compliant Marazzo
AQ
08/31MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : REE Automotive Sign an MOU to Establish a Strategic Coll..
AQ
08/28MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : drives in BS-VI compliant Marazzo; New variant line-up e..
AQ
08/26MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : REE Automotive Sign an MOU to Establish a Strategic Coll..
AQ
08/18Nifty, Sensex close higher, Grasim jumps
RE
08/17MAHINDRA UNVEILS THE ALL-NEW THAR : The 4x4 Icon is Now a Contemporary, World-Cl..
AQ
08/10MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Hosts Dedicated Care Camp for Ambulances; Offers free cl..
AQ
08/07Mahindra seeks investors for electric vehicle business
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 419 B 5 723 M 5 723 M
Net income 2021 31 809 M 435 M 435 M
Net cash 2021 34 049 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 693 B 9 428 M 9 470 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 256 000
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 632,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kumar Goenka Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anand Gopal Mahindra Non-Executive Chairman
Anish Dilip Shah Deputy MD, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Keshub Kailash Mahindra Chairman-Emeritus
Vishakha N. Desai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD21.28%9 428
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.37%184 183
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.00%87 218
DAIMLER AG-12.21%54 826
BMW AG-16.87%46 449
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-13.00%43 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group