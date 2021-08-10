Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mahindra and Mahindra : India's Mahindra and Mahindra to replace fluid pipes for some vehicles

08/10/2021 | 02:58am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said https://archives.nseindia.com/corporate/M&M_10082021115755_CompanyStatementVehicleRecall10082021.pdf on Tuesday it was inspecting and replacing fluid pipes in some of its pickup trucks made between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.

The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles and will be carried out free of cost, Mahindra said.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 543 B 7 292 M 7 292 M
Net income 2022 45 642 M 613 M 613 M
Net cash 2022 45 879 M 617 M 617 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 860 B 11 563 M 11 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD7.54%11 563
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.64%248 547
VOLKSWAGEN AG34.73%153 606
DAIMLER AG29.05%95 683
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY29.56%79 917
BMW AG13.12%62 941