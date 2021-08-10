Mahindra and Mahindra : India's Mahindra and Mahindra to replace fluid pipes for some vehicles
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said https://archives.nseindia.com/corporate/M&M_10082021115755_CompanyStatementVehicleRecall10082021.pdf on Tuesday it was inspecting and replacing fluid pipes in some of its pickup trucks made between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.
The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles and will be carried out free of cost, Mahindra said.
