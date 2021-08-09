Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mahindra and Mahindra : Indian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat sales data

08/09/2021 | 01:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, led by auto stocks after monthly data showed an uptick in July retail sales, with Mahindra & Mahindra leading gains on the back of posting a quarterly profit last week.

By 0530 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.34% to 16,293.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% to 54,472.37.

"There is good buying from foreign institutional investors, and we can expect the market to rise further this week and the next," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Indian shares notched gains for four out of five sessions last week, scaling record peaks on Wednesday thanks to ample liquidity and strong corporate earnings momentum. Both indexes gained 3% last week.

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.48% on Monday, after data from India's Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed total vehicle retail sales for July rose 34.12% from a year ago.

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and financial services firm Bajaj Finserv were the top two gainers on the Nifty, adding 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively.

The carmaker reported a profit for its first quarter on Friday, as demand for passenger vehicles and tractors improved.

Shares of industrial machine parts maker Rolex Rings rose as much as 40.3% in their market debut.

Meanwhile, Nifty's metal and energy sub-indexes inched 0.19% and 0.18% lower, respectively.

Benchmark indexes in the United States closed at record highs on Friday following strong jobs data, while broader Asian shares inched lower early on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED 2.14% 14315.95 Delayed Quote.60.62%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 2.47% 781 Delayed Quote.7.82%
All news about MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
01:55aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Indian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat ..
RE
08/06MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : M&M Financial Results Q1 FY2022
AQ
08/06Indian automaker Mahindra reports quarterly profit on improved demand
RE
08/03MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector sells 25,769 units in India during..
AQ
08/03MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : & 's Tractor Sales Grow 7% in July
MT
08/02MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : & 's Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Surge to 21,046 Un..
MT
08/02MARKET CHATTER : Nine Domestic, Overseas Firms Bid to Acquire Ssangyong Motor
MT
08/02Indian shares end higher as energy, auto stocks gain
RE
08/02India to postpone 2022 car show due to COVID-19 uncertainty
RE
08/02Indian shares rise on boost from auto, energy stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 535 B 7 204 M 7 204 M
Net income 2022 45 397 M 612 M 612 M
Net cash 2022 47 874 M 645 M 645 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 842 B 11 348 M 11 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 758,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD5.22%11 348
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.64%248 547
VOLKSWAGEN AG35.68%153 606
DAIMLER AG31.56%95 683
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY32.20%79 917
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED36.28%73 305