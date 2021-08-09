Mahindra and Mahindra : Indian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat sales data

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday,
led by auto stocks after monthly data showed an uptick in July
retail sales, with Mahindra & Mahindra leading gains on the back
of posting a quarterly profit last week.
By 0530 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index
climbed 0.34% to 16,293.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
rose 0.36% to 54,472.37.
"There is good buying from foreign institutional investors,
and we can expect the market to rise further this week and the
next," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global
Research.
Indian shares notched gains for four out of five sessions
last week, scaling record peaks on Wednesday thanks to ample
liquidity and strong corporate earnings momentum. Both indexes
gained 3% last week.
The Nifty Auto index rose 0.48% on Monday,
after data from India's Federation of Automobile Dealers
Associations showed total vehicle retail sales for July rose
34.12% from a year ago.
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and financial
services firm Bajaj Finserv were the top two gainers
on the Nifty, adding 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively.
The carmaker reported a profit for its first quarter on
Friday, as demand for passenger vehicles and tractors improved.
Shares of industrial machine parts maker Rolex Rings
rose as much as 40.3% in their market debut.
Meanwhile, Nifty's metal and energy
sub-indexes inched 0.19% and 0.18% lower, respectively.
Benchmark indexes in the United States closed at record
highs on Friday following strong jobs data, while broader Asian
shares inched lower early on Monday amid sharp losses in gold
and oil prices.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)