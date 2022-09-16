Mahindra and Mahindra : Investor Presentation
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Mahindra Towers,
Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,
Mumbai 400 018 India
Tel: +91 22 24901441
Fax: +91 22 24975081
REF:NS:SEC:
16
th September, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Plot No.C/1, G Block
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400001.
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051.
Bourse de Luxembourg
London Stock Exchange Plc
Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg
10 Paternoster Square
Societe Anonyme/R.C.B. 6222,
London EC4M 7LS.
B.P. 165, L-2011 Luxembourg.
Sub:
SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Presentation made to the Analyst/Institutional Investor Meeting
This is further to our letter bearing REF:NS:SEC dated 9
th September, 2022 wherein we had given you an advance intimation of the Schedule of Analyst or Institutional Investor Meeting(s) with the Company in terms of Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We wish to inform you that the Company today virtually participated in CLSA Virtual Investor Conference in Mumbai with Several Funds/Investors and the Presentation(s) which was sent to the Stock Exchanges vide letter bearing REF:NS:SEC dated 5
th August, 2022 and which is available at the Weblink: https://www.mahindra.com/resources/investor- reports/FY23/Earnings%20Update/M&M-Q1FY23-Earnings-Call-Presentations-deck-5th- was shared with them.
August-2022.pdf
Please note that the Company has referred to publicly available documents for discussions at the aforesaid Investor Conference.
kindly take the same on record.
Yours faithfully,
For MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED
Digitally signed by NARAYAN SHANKAR
Date: 2022.09.16 15:56:49 +05'30'
NARAYAN SHANKAR
COMPANY SECRETARY
Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India
Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485
Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com
CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558
Disclaimer
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 10:49:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2023
753 B
9 436 M
9 436 M
Net income 2023
63 940 M
801 M
801 M
Net cash 2023
66 460 M
833 M
833 M
P/E ratio 2023
24,1x
Yield 2023
0,98%
Capitalization
1 442 B
18 072 M
18 072 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,83x
EV / Sales 2024
1,56x
Nbr of Employees
260 000
Free-Float
67,4%
