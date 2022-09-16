Advanced search
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29 2022-09-16 am EDT
1250.10 INR   -3.62%
06:53aIndian shares post weekly decline as tech, autos tumble
RE
06:50aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Investor Presentation
PU
01:37aIndian shares fall as tech, autos weigh; set for weekly losses
RE
Mahindra and Mahindra : Investor Presentation

09/16/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

REF:NS:SEC:

16th September, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051.

Bourse de Luxembourg

London Stock Exchange Plc

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

10 Paternoster Square

Societe Anonyme/R.C.B. 6222,

London EC4M 7LS.

B.P. 165, L-2011 Luxembourg.

Sub: SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Presentation made to the Analyst/Institutional Investor Meeting

This is further to our letter bearing REF:NS:SEC dated 9th September, 2022 wherein we had given you an advance intimation of the Schedule of Analyst or Institutional Investor Meeting(s) with the Company in terms of Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

We wish to inform you that the Company today virtually participated in CLSA Virtual Investor Conference in Mumbai with Several Funds/Investors and the Presentation(s) which was sent to the Stock Exchanges vide letter bearing REF:NS:SEC dated 5th August, 2022 and which is available at the Weblink:https://www.mahindra.com/resources/investor- reports/FY23/Earnings%20Update/M&M-Q1FY23-Earnings-Call-Presentations-deck-5th- August-2022.pdfwas shared with them.

Please note that the Company has referred to publicly available documents for discussions at the aforesaid Investor Conference.

kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED

NARAYAN SHANKAR

Digitally signed by NARAYAN SHANKAR

Date: 2022.09.16 15:56:49 +05'30'

NARAYAN SHANKAR

COMPANY SECRETARY

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 10:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
