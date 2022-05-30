Mahindra and Mahindra : Related Party Transaction

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31 March, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In case monies are
|
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the party entering into the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
due to either party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the counterparty
|
|
|
|
to make or give loans, inter-corporate
|
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
as a result of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of the related
|
Value of
|
deposits, advances or investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
party transaction as
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S. No
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of related party transaction
|
approved by the
|
during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of
|
|
|
Nature (loan/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
audit committee
|
reporting period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
indebtedness
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purpose for which the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
advance/
|
Interest Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rs. in crores)
|
(Rs. in crores)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship of the
|
|
Balance
|
balance
|
(loan/
|
|
|
Tenure (in
|
Secured/
|
funds will be utilised by the
|
|
Name
|
PAN
|
Name
|
PAN
|
|
Cost
|
Tenure
|
inter corporat
|
(%) per
|
|
|
|
|
|
counterparty
|
|
|
|
(Rs. in
|
(Rs. in
|
issuance of
|
months)
|
unsecured
|
ultimate recipient of funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e deposit/
|
annum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crores)
|
crores)
|
debt/ any
|
|
|
|
|
(end usage)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
2x2 Logistics Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
2.13
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
2x2 Logistics Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of Services
|
3.00
|
0.39
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Anand Mahindra
|
|
Executive Chairman
|
Managerial Remuneration and stock
|
17.00
|
14.06
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(upto 11th November 2021)
|
options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non Executive Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(w.e.f 12th November 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Anish Shah
|
|
Key Managerial Personnel
|
Managerial Remuneration and stock
|
15.00
|
5.76
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Managing Director and CEO)
|
options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Astra Solren Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Automobili Pininfarina GmbH
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
5.00
|
0.05
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Breach Candy Hospital Trust
|
|
Private company in which a
|
Other Expenses
|
1.49
|
0.36
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director is a Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Brightsolar Renewable Energy
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
0.12
|
0.02
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Bristlecone Inc.
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Bristlecone India Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of Services
|
267.87
|
29.21
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Bristlecone India Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
9.30
|
0.35
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Bristlecone India Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of Services
|
2.65
|
0.19
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Carnot Technologies Private
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Investments made/purchased
|
66.89
|
2.50
|
-
|
-
|
Not Applicable
|
Not Applicable
|
Not Applicable
|
Investment in
|
Not Applicable
|
Not Applicable
|
Unsecured
|
General corporate purpose
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity shares
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
ICD given refunded by parties
|
Not Applicable
|
100.00
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Other Income
|
34.85
|
12.91
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement to parties
|
9.00
|
2.26
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
15.88
|
4.00
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of Goods
|
1,594.39
|
481.09
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of Services
|
33.85
|
18.40
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Share Application Money Given
|
722.40
|
62.27
|
-
|
-
|
Not Applicable
|
Not Applicable
|
Not Applicable
|
Investment in
|
Not Applicable
|
Not Applicable
|
Unsecured
|
General corporate purpose
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity shares
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Deputation of Personnel to related parties
|
20.00
|
0.35
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of Goods
|
10.00
|
0.10
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Classic Legends Private Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of Services
|
12.00
|
0.03
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Comviva Technologies Limited
|
|
Associate
|
Other Income
|
1.00
|
0.12
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Erkunt Sanayi A.S.
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of Goods
|
167.08
|
5.40
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Erkunt Sanayi A.S.
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Other Expenses
|
25.00
|
0.45
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Other Income
|
32.00
|
7.53
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of Goods
|
109.04
|
0.24
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
21.01
|
0.04
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of Goods
|
1,974.75
|
14.52
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Fifth Gear Ventures Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of Services
|
2.29
|
0.09
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Fifth Gear Ventures Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
1.06
|
0.08
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Fifth Gear Ventures Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of Goods
|
130.32
|
1.96
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Gippsaero Pty. Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
1.53
|
0.02
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Gromax Agri Equipment Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Deputation of Personnel to related parties
|
12.93
|
1.74
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Gromax Agri Equipment Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Other Income
|
3.38
|
0.11
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Gromax Agri Equipment Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of Goods
|
334.14
|
0.58
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Gromax Agri Equipment Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement to parties
|
6.86
|
1.11
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Gromax Agri Equipment Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
10.11
|
0.59
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Gromax Agri Equipment Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of Goods
|
928.27
|
23.16
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Gromax Agri Equipment Limited
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of Services
|
5.32
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Haigreve Khaitan
|
|
Independent Director
|
Commission & other benefits
|
0.75
|
0.44
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Khaitan & Co.
|
|
Firm in which Director is a
|
Other Expenses
|
11.65
|
0.79
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Partner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Lords Freight (India) Private
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Other Income
|
2.51
|
0.02
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Lords Freight (India) Private
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of Property Plant & Equipment
|
0.61
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Lords Freight (India) Private
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of Services
|
56.19
|
10.09
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
Lords Freight (India) Private
|
|
Subsidiary
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
1.17
|
0.02
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
M & M EMPLOYEES WELFARE
|
|
Welfare Funds
|
Reimbursement from parties
|
71.00
|
21.45
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FUND NO.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
M.I.T.R.A Agro Equipments
|
|
Associate
|
Deputation of Personnel to related parties
|
2.00
|
0.12
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
M.I.T.R.A Agro Equipments
|
|
Associate
|
Purchase of Goods
|
47.38
|
0.59
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
M.I.T.R.A Agro Equipments
|
|
Associate
|
Purchase of Property Plant & Equipment
|
10.20
|
0.04
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|
|
M.I.T.R.A Agro Equipments
|
|
Associate
|
Purchase of Services
|
10.20
|
0.04
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|