  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  News
  Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/30 06:29:19 am EDT
998.35 INR   +4.78%
Mahindra and Mahindra : Related Party Transaction

05/30/2022 | 06:59am EDT
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

REF:NS:SEC:

28th May, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051.

Bourse de Luxembourg

London Stock Exchange Plc

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

10 Paternoster Square

Societe Anonyme/R.C.B. 6222,

London EC4M 7LS.

B.P. 165, L-2011 Luxembourg.

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015

In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose disclosure of Related Party Transactions in the format specified under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2021/662 dated 22nd November, 2021, for the half year ended on 31st March, 2022.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Yours faithfully,

For MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED

NARAYAN SHANKAR

COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl: a/a

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31 March, 2022

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party

transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given.

In case monies are

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred

Details of the party entering into the

due to either party

Details of the counterparty

to make or give loans, inter-corporate

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

transaction

as a result of the

Value of the related

Value of

deposits, advances or investments

transaction

party transaction as

transaction

S. No

Type of related party transaction

approved by the

during the

Nature of

Nature (loan/

audit committee

reporting period

Opening

Closing

indebtedness

Purpose for which the

advance/

Interest Rate

(Rs. in crores)

(Rs. in crores)

Relationship of the

Balance

balance

(loan/

Tenure (in

Secured/

funds will be utilised by the

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

Cost

Tenure

inter corporat

(%) per

counterparty

(Rs. in

(Rs. in

issuance of

months)

unsecured

ultimate recipient of funds

e deposit/

annum

crores)

crores)

debt/ any

(end usage)

investment)

other etc.)

1

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

2x2 Logistics Private Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

2.13

0.00

-

-

2

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

2x2 Logistics Private Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

3.00

0.39

-

-

3

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Anand Mahindra

Executive Chairman

Managerial Remuneration and stock

17.00

14.06

-

-

(upto 11th November 2021)

options

Non Executive Chairman

(w.e.f 12th November 2021)

4

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Anish Shah

Key Managerial Personnel

Managerial Remuneration and stock

15.00

5.76

-

-

(Managing Director and CEO)

options

5

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Astra Solren Private Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

0.05

0.02

-

-

6

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Automobili Pininfarina GmbH

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

5.00

0.05

-

-

7

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Breach Candy Hospital Trust

Private company in which a

Other Expenses

1.49

0.36

-

-

Director is a Director

8

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Brightsolar Renewable Energy

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

0.12

0.02

-

-

Private Limited

9

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Bristlecone Inc.

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

0.02

0.02

-

-

10

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Bristlecone India Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

267.87

29.21

-

-

11

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Bristlecone India Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

9.30

0.35

-

-

12

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Bristlecone India Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

2.65

0.19

-

-

13

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Carnot Technologies Private

Subsidiary

Investments made/purchased

66.89

2.50

-

-

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Investment in

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Unsecured

General corporate purpose

Limited

Equity shares

14

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

ICD given refunded by parties

Not Applicable

100.00

-

-

15

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

Other Income

34.85

12.91

-

-

16

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement to parties

9.00

2.26

-

-

17

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

15.88

4.00

-

-

18

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

1,594.39

481.09

-

-

19

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

33.85

18.40

-

-

20

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

Share Application Money Given

722.40

62.27

-

-

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Investment in

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Unsecured

General corporate purpose

Equity shares

21

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

Deputation of Personnel to related parties

20.00

0.35

-

-

22

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Goods

10.00

0.10

-

-

23

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Classic Legends Private Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

12.00

0.03

-

-

24

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Comviva Technologies Limited

Associate

Other Income

1.00

0.12

-

-

25

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Erkunt Sanayi A.S.

Subsidiary

Purchase of Goods

167.08

5.40

-

-

26

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Erkunt Sanayi A.S.

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

0.02

0.02

-

-

27

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.

Subsidiary

Other Expenses

25.00

0.45

-

-

28

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.

Subsidiary

Other Income

32.00

7.53

-

-

29

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.

Subsidiary

Purchase of Goods

109.04

0.24

-

-

30

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

21.01

0.04

-

-

31

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

1,974.75

14.52

-

-

32

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Fifth Gear Ventures Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

2.29

0.09

-

-

33

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Fifth Gear Ventures Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.06

0.08

-

-

34

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Fifth Gear Ventures Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

130.32

1.96

-

-

35

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Gippsaero Pty. Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.53

0.02

-

-

36

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Gromax Agri Equipment Limited

Subsidiary

Deputation of Personnel to related parties

12.93

1.74

-

-

37

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Gromax Agri Equipment Limited

Subsidiary

Other Income

3.38

0.11

-

-

38

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Gromax Agri Equipment Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Goods

334.14

0.58

-

-

39

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Gromax Agri Equipment Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement to parties

6.86

1.11

-

-

40

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Gromax Agri Equipment Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

10.11

0.59

-

-

41

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Gromax Agri Equipment Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

928.27

23.16

-

-

42

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Gromax Agri Equipment Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

5.32

0.00

-

-

43

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Haigreve Khaitan

Independent Director

Commission & other benefits

0.75

0.44

-

-

44

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Khaitan & Co.

Firm in which Director is a

Other Expenses

11.65

0.79

-

-

Partner

45

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Lords Freight (India) Private

Subsidiary

Other Income

2.51

0.02

-

-

Limited

46

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Lords Freight (India) Private

Subsidiary

Purchase of Property Plant & Equipment

0.61

0.01

-

-

Limited

47

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Lords Freight (India) Private

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

56.19

10.09

-

-

Limited

48

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Lords Freight (India) Private

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.17

0.02

-

-

Limited

49

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

M & M EMPLOYEES WELFARE

Welfare Funds

Reimbursement from parties

71.00

21.45

-

-

FUND NO.2

50

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

M.I.T.R.A Agro Equipments

Associate

Deputation of Personnel to related parties

2.00

0.12

-

-

Private Limited

51

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

M.I.T.R.A Agro Equipments

Associate

Purchase of Goods

47.38

0.59

-

-

Private Limited

52

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

M.I.T.R.A Agro Equipments

Associate

Purchase of Property Plant & Equipment

10.20

0.04

-

-

Private Limited

53

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

M.I.T.R.A Agro Equipments

Associate

Purchase of Services

10.20

0.04

-

-

Private Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31 March, 2022

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party

transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given.

In case monies are

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred

Details of the party entering into the

due to either party

Details of the counterparty

to make or give loans, inter-corporate

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

transaction

as a result of the

Value of the related

Value of

deposits, advances or investments

transaction

party transaction as

transaction

S. No

Type of related party transaction

approved by the

during the

Nature of

Nature (loan/

audit committee

reporting period

Opening

Closing

indebtedness

Purpose for which the

advance/

Interest Rate

(Rs. in crores)

(Rs. in crores)

Relationship of the

Balance

balance

(loan/

Tenure (in

Secured/

funds will be utilised by the

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

Cost

Tenure

inter corporat

(%) per

counterparty

(Rs. in

(Rs. in

issuance of

months)

unsecured

ultimate recipient of funds

e deposit/

annum

crores)

crores)

debt/ any

(end usage)

investment)

other etc.)

54

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

M.I.T.R.A Agro Equipments

Associate

Sale of Services

10.00

0.01

-

-

Private Limited

55

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Contech

Associate

Deputation of Personnel from related

7.00

2.34

-

-

Limited

parties

56

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Contech

Associate

Deputation of Personnel to related parties

0.08

0.06

-

-

Limited

57

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Contech

Associate

Other Expenses

2.00

0.95

-

-

Limited

58

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Contech

Associate

Other Income

2.51

0.01

-

-

Limited

59

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Contech

Associate

Purchase of Services

2.50

0.20

-

-

Limited

60

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Contech

Associate

Reimbursement from parties

0.05

0.02

-

-

Limited

61

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Aerospace Private

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.27

0.03

-

-

Limited

62

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Aerostructures Private

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

6.30

1.69

-

-

Limited

63

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Aerostructures Private

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

0.82

0.00

-

-

Limited

64

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited

Subsidiary

Other Income

19.32

0.17

-

-

65

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

11.35

0.00

-

-

66

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

72.96

3.65

-

-

67

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

100.62

0.35

-

-

68

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

17.88

0.14

-

-

69

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited

Subsidiary

ICD given / rolled over

197.52

15.00

-

-

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Inter-corporate

8.50%

18

Unsecured

General corporate purpose

deposit given

70

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Airways Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement to parties

0.14

0.05

-

-

71

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Airways Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.36

0.02

-

-

72

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Deputation of Personnel to related parties

0.48

0.16

-

-

Services Limited

73

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Interest Income

0.77

0.39

-

-

Services Limited

74

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Other Expenses

118.37

37.50

-

-

Services Limited

75

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Other Income

323.53

8.42

-

-

Services Limited

76

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

69.82

12.54

-

-

Services Limited

77

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Reimbursement to parties

1.95

0.45

-

-

Services Limited

78

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

18.47

3.63

-

-

Services Limited

79

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

555.36

104.96

-

-

Services Limited

80

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Sale of Property Plant & Equipment

3.39

0.14

-

-

Services Limited

81

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

24.58

10.60

-

-

Services Limited

82

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra And Mahindra South

Subsidiary

Purchase of Goods

77.00

0.03

-

-

Africa (Proprietary) Limited

83

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra And Mahindra South

Subsidiary

Reimbursement to parties

58.90

7.06

-

-

Africa (Proprietary) Limited

84

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra And Mahindra South

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

3.12

0.04

-

-

Africa (Proprietary) Limited

85

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra And Mahindra South

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

4,826.46

491.77

-

-

Africa (Proprietary) Limited

86

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Auto Steel Private

Subsidiary

Other Income

2.01

0.01

-

-

Limited

87

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Auto Steel Private

Subsidiary

Purchase of Goods

247.76

9.37

-

-

Limited

88

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Auto Steel Private

Subsidiary

Purchase of Property Plant & Equipment

5.00

0.00

-

-

Limited

89

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Auto Steel Private

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.23

0.13

-

-

Limited

90

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Auto Steel Private

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

77.74

0.22

-

-

Limited

91

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Auto Steel Private

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

0.14

0.04

-

-

Limited

92

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Aerospace Australia Pty.

Subsidiary

Other Expenses

18.22

0.09

-

-

Limited

93

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Aerospace Australia Pty.

Subsidiary

Reimbursement to parties

22.45

0.50

-

-

Limited

94

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Aerospace Australia Pty.

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

12.15

0.09

-

-

Limited

95

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Aerospace Australia Pty.

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

6,319.93

45.65

-

-

Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31 March, 2022

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party

transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given.

In case monies are

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred

Details of the party entering into the

due to either party

Details of the counterparty

to make or give loans, inter-corporate

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

transaction

as a result of the

Value of the related

Value of

deposits, advances or investments

transaction

party transaction as

transaction

S. No

Type of related party transaction

approved by the

during the

Nature of

Nature (loan/

audit committee

reporting period

Opening

Closing

indebtedness

Purpose for which the

advance/

Interest Rate

(Rs. in crores)

(Rs. in crores)

Relationship of the

Balance

balance

(loan/

Tenure (in

Secured/

funds will be utilised by the

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

Cost

Tenure

inter corporat

(%) per

counterparty

(Rs. in

(Rs. in

issuance of

months)

unsecured

ultimate recipient of funds

e deposit/

annum

crores)

crores)

debt/ any

(end usage)

investment)

other etc.)

96

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Automotive Mauritius

Subsidiary

Investments made/purchased

150.67

150.67

-

-

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Investment in

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Unsecured

General corporate purpose

Limited

Equity shares

97

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Automotive North

Subsidiary

Other Expenses

7.55

2.63

-

-

America Inc.

98

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Automotive North

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

15.60

0.02

-

-

America Inc.

99

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Automotive North

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

170.56

59.76

-

-

America Inc.

100

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Bloomdale Developers

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.06

0.05

-

-

Limited

101

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Bloomdale Developers

Subsidiary

Sale of Property Plant & Equipment

42.00

39.44

-

-

Limited

102

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Associate

Other Income

9.81

1.13

-

-

103

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Associate

Purchase of Goods

6,071.76

710.76

-

-

104

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Associate

Purchase of Property Plant & Equipment

128.61

0.68

-

-

105

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Associate

Purchase of Services

16.73

1.17

-

-

106

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Associate

Sale of Goods

296.52

0.00

-

-

107

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Associate

Sale of Services

12.74

0.27

-

-

108

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Consulting Engineers

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.82

0.21

-

-

Limited

109

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Consulting Engineers

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

0.82

0.24

-

-

Limited

110

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Defence Systems

Subsidiary

Deputation of Personnel to related parties

0.48

0.18

-

-

Limited

111

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Defence Systems

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

37.96

1.70

-

-

Limited

112

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Defence Systems

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

21.34

3.76

-

-

Limited

113

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Defence Systems

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

659.45

5.87

-

-

Limited

114

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Defence Systems

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

33.38

0.18

-

-

Limited

115

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra do Brasil Industrial Ltda.

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

16.50

1.31

-

-

116

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra do Brasil Industrial Ltda.

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

10.00

0.02

-

-

117

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra do Brasil Industrial Ltda.

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

2,425.20

52.42

-

-

118

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Subsidiary

Deputation of Personnel to related parties

3.23

0.12

-

-

119

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Subsidiary

Other Income

75.51

20.04

-

-

120

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Goods

97.95

19.31

-

-

121

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

100.00

1.97

-

-

122

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

28.20

4.25

-

-

123

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

218.02

0.18

-

-

124

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Property Plant & Equipment

10.00

0.00

-

-

125

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

34.31

2.85

-

-

126

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Subsidiary

ICD given / rolled over

905.00

205.00

-

-

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Inter-corporate

7.00%

12

Unsecured

General corporate purpose

deposit given

127

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Electrical Steel Private

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

0.96

0.02

-

-

Limited

128

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra eMarket Limited

Subsidiary

Other Expenses

1.15

0.12

-

-

129

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra eMarket Limited

Subsidiary

Other Income

4.51

0.15

-

-

130

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra eMarket Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

50.23

0.91

-

-

131

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra eMarket Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

30.65

0.05

-

-

132

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra eMarket Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

481.36

0.29

-

-

133

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Emirates Vehicle

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.49

0.06

-

-

Armouring FZ-LLC

134

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Engineering and

Subsidiary

Other Expenses

24.66

2.56

-

-

Chemical Products Limited

135

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Engineering and

Subsidiary

Purchase of Goods

109.65

1.14

-

-

Chemical Products Limited

136

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Engineering and

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

4.00

0.00

-

-

Chemical Products Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31 March, 2022

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party

transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given.

In case monies are

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred

Details of the party entering into the

due to either party

Details of the counterparty

to make or give loans, inter-corporate

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

transaction

as a result of the

Value of the related

Value of

deposits, advances or investments

transaction

party transaction as

transaction

S. No

Type of related party transaction

approved by the

during the

Nature of

Nature (loan/

audit committee

reporting period

Opening

Closing

indebtedness

Purpose for which the

advance/

Interest Rate

(Rs. in crores)

(Rs. in crores)

Relationship of the

Balance

balance

(loan/

Tenure (in

Secured/

funds will be utilised by the

Name

PAN

Name

PAN

Cost

Tenure

inter corporat

(%) per

counterparty

(Rs. in

(Rs. in

issuance of

months)

unsecured

ultimate recipient of funds

e deposit/

annum

crores)

crores)

debt/ any

(end usage)

investment)

other etc.)

137

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Engineering and

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

0.10

0.00

-

-

Chemical Products Limited

138

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

5.54

0.76

-

-

139

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

41.55

0.22

-

-

140

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

13.99

0.05

-

-

141

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Europe S.R.L.

Subsidiary

Reimbursement to parties

40.00

4.85

-

-

142

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Europe S.R.L.

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

10.00

0.00

-

-

143

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Europe S.R.L.

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

1,865.76

24.51

-

-

144

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Subsidiary

Other Income

10.01

0.75

-

-

Limited

145

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

7.22

2.33

-

-

Limited

146

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

16.79

2.91

-

-

Limited

147

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Subsidiary

Sale of Property Plant & Equipment

12.85

0.38

-

-

Limited

148

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

27.36

1.06

-

-

Limited

149

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Fruits Private Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.60

0.04

-

-

150

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Happinest Developers

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.45

0.14

-

-

Limited

151

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited

Subsidiary

Dividend received

-

76.13

-

-

152

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited

Subsidiary

Other Income

40.40

0.08

-

-

153

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Goods

5,925.07

674.55

-

-

154

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

20.00

6.89

-

-

155

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement to parties

170.12

2.41

-

-

156

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

25.37

7.20

-

-

157

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

455.92

0.55

-

-

158

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

62.47

0.95

-

-

159

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Holdings Limited

Subsidiary

Deputation of Personnel to related parties

0.25

0.19

-

-

160

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Holdings Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

0.10

0.03

-

-

161

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Subsidiary

Other Income

20.01

1.10

-

-

Limited

162

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Subsidiary

Purchase of Services

33.55

0.13

-

-

Limited

163

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Subsidiary

Reimbursement to parties

7.08

0.06

-

-

Limited

164

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

35.93

2.32

-

-

Limited

165

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

247.15

1.55

-

-

Limited

166

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

38.68

4.04

-

-

Limited

167

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Homes Private Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.01

0.01

-

-

168

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra HZPC Private Limited

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.51

0.12

-

-

169

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra HZPC Private Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

41.35

0.09

-

-

170

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Ideal Lanka (Private)

Associate

Interest Income

1.00

0.08

-

-

Limited

171

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Ideal Lanka (Private)

Associate

Sale of Goods

120.25

47.55

-

-

Limited

172

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

1.26

0.06

-

-

Limited

173

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

0.17

0.05

-

-

Limited

174

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Industrial Park Private

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

0.90

0.01

-

-

Limited

175

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Inframan Water Utilities

Associate

Reimbursement from parties

0.02

0.00

-

-

Private Limited

176

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Insurance Brokers

Subsidiary

Reimbursement from parties

10.81

0.27

-

-

Limited

177

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Insurance Brokers

Subsidiary

Sale of Goods

32.05

0.22

-

-

Limited

178

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Insurance Brokers

Subsidiary

Sale of Services

5.47

0.32

-

-

Limited

179

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mahindra Integrated Business

Subsidiary

Deputation of Personnel to related parties

3.07

0.44

-

-

Solutions Private Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 10:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 561 B 7 228 M 7 228 M
Net income 2022 46 431 M 599 M 599 M
Net cash 2022 22 969 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 1 058 B 13 638 M 13 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 952,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD13.82%13 638
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.02%225 206
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.22%95 945
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-2.32%75 670
BMW AG-8.72%56 786
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.21%56 244