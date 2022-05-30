Mahindra and Mahindra : Related Party Transaction 05/30/2022 | 06:59am EDT Send by mail :

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Mahindra Towers, Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli, Mumbai 400 018 India Tel: +91 22 24901441 Fax: +91 22 24975081 REF:NS:SEC: 28th May, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Plot No.C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400001. Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051. Bourse de Luxembourg London Stock Exchange Plc Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg 10 Paternoster Square Societe Anonyme/R.C.B. 6222, London EC4M 7LS. B.P. 165, L-2011 Luxembourg. Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose disclosure of Related Party Transactions in the format specified under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2021/662 dated 22nd November, 2021, for the half year ended on 31st March, 2022. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt. Yours faithfully, For MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED NARAYAN SHANKAR COMPANY SECRETARY Encl: a/a Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485 Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31 March, 2022 Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given. In case monies are In case any financial indebtedness is incurred Details of the party entering into the due to either party Details of the counterparty to make or give loans, inter-corporate Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments transaction as a result of the Value of the related Value of deposits, advances or investments transaction party transaction as transaction S. No Type of related party transaction approved by the during the Nature of Nature (loan/ audit committee reporting period Opening Closing indebtedness Purpose for which the advance/ Interest Rate (Rs. in crores) (Rs. in crores) Relationship of the Balance balance (loan/ Tenure (in Secured/ funds will be utilised by the Name PAN Name PAN Cost Tenure inter corporat (%) per counterparty (Rs. in (Rs. in issuance of months) unsecured ultimate recipient of funds e deposit/ annum crores) crores) debt/ any (end usage) investment) other etc.) 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited 2x2 Logistics Private Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 2.13 0.00 - - 2 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited 2x2 Logistics Private Limited Subsidiary Sale of Services 3.00 0.39 - - 3 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Anand Mahindra Executive Chairman Managerial Remuneration and stock 17.00 14.06 - - (upto 11th November 2021) options Non Executive Chairman (w.e.f 12th November 2021) 4 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Anish Shah Key Managerial Personnel Managerial Remuneration and stock 15.00 5.76 - - (Managing Director and CEO) options 5 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Astra Solren Private Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 0.05 0.02 - - 6 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Automobili Pininfarina GmbH Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 5.00 0.05 - - 7 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Breach Candy Hospital Trust Private company in which a Other Expenses 1.49 0.36 - - Director is a Director 8 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Brightsolar Renewable Energy Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 0.12 0.02 - - Private Limited 9 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Bristlecone Inc. Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 0.02 0.02 - - 10 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Bristlecone India Limited Subsidiary Purchase of Services 267.87 29.21 - - 11 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Bristlecone India Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 9.30 0.35 - - 12 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Bristlecone India Limited Subsidiary Sale of Services 2.65 0.19 - - 13 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Carnot Technologies Private Subsidiary Investments made/purchased 66.89 2.50 - - Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable Investment in Not Applicable Not Applicable Unsecured General corporate purpose Limited Equity shares 14 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary ICD given refunded by parties Not Applicable 100.00 - - 15 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary Other Income 34.85 12.91 - - 16 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement to parties 9.00 2.26 - - 17 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 15.88 4.00 - - 18 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary Sale of Goods 1,594.39 481.09 - - 19 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary Sale of Services 33.85 18.40 - - 20 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary Share Application Money Given 722.40 62.27 - - Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable Investment in Not Applicable Not Applicable Unsecured General corporate purpose Equity shares 21 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary Deputation of Personnel to related parties 20.00 0.35 - - 22 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary Purchase of Goods 10.00 0.10 - - 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Classic Legends Private Limited Subsidiary Purchase of Services 12.00 0.03 - - 24 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Comviva Technologies Limited Associate Other Income 1.00 0.12 - - 25 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Erkunt Sanayi A.S. Subsidiary Purchase of Goods 167.08 5.40 - - 26 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Erkunt Sanayi A.S. Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 0.02 0.02 - - 27 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S. Subsidiary Other Expenses 25.00 0.45 - - 28 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S. Subsidiary Other Income 32.00 7.53 - - 29 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S. Subsidiary Purchase of Goods 109.04 0.24 - - 30 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S. Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 21.01 0.04 - - 31 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S. Subsidiary Sale of Goods 1,974.75 14.52 - - 32 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Fifth Gear Ventures Limited Subsidiary Purchase of Services 2.29 0.09 - - 33 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Fifth Gear Ventures Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.06 0.08 - - 34 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Fifth Gear Ventures Limited Subsidiary Sale of Goods 130.32 1.96 - - 35 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Gippsaero Pty. Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.53 0.02 - - 36 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Gromax Agri Equipment Limited Subsidiary Deputation of Personnel to related parties 12.93 1.74 - - 37 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Gromax Agri Equipment Limited Subsidiary Other Income 3.38 0.11 - - 38 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Gromax Agri Equipment Limited Subsidiary Purchase of Goods 334.14 0.58 - - 39 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Gromax Agri Equipment Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement to parties 6.86 1.11 - - 40 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Gromax Agri Equipment Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 10.11 0.59 - - 41 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Gromax Agri Equipment Limited Subsidiary Sale of Goods 928.27 23.16 - - 42 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Gromax Agri Equipment Limited Subsidiary Sale of Services 5.32 0.00 - - 43 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Haigreve Khaitan Independent Director Commission & other benefits 0.75 0.44 - - 44 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Khaitan & Co. - Limited 58 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra & Mahindra Contech Associate Other Income 2.51 0.01 - - Limited 59 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra & Mahindra Contech Associate Purchase of Services 2.50 0.20 - - Limited 60 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra & Mahindra Contech Associate Reimbursement from parties 0.05 0.02 - - Limited 61 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Aerospace Private Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.27 0.03 - - Limited 62 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Aerostructures Private Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 6.30 1.69 - - Limited 63 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Aerostructures Private Subsidiary Sale of Services 0.82 0.00 - - Limited 64 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited Subsidiary Other Income 19.32 0.17 - - 65 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited Subsidiary Purchase of Services 11.35 0.00 - - 66 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 72.96 3.65 - - 67 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited Subsidiary Sale of Goods 100.62 0.35 - - 68 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited Subsidiary Sale of Services 17.88 0.14 - - 69 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Agri Solutions Limited Subsidiary ICD given / rolled over 197.52 15.00 - - Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable Inter-corporate 8.50% 18 Unsecured General corporate purpose deposit given 70 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Airways Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement to parties 0.14 0.05 - - 71 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Airways Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.36 0.02 - - 72 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Deputation of Personnel to related parties 0.48 0.16 - - Services Limited 73 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Interest Income 0.77 0.39 - - Services Limited 74 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Other Expenses 118.37 37.50 - - Services Limited 75 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Other Income 323.53 8.42 - - Services Limited 76 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Purchase of Services 69.82 12.54 - - Services Limited 77 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Reimbursement to parties 1.95 0.45 - - Services Limited 78 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 18.47 3.63 - - Services Limited 79 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Sale of Goods 555.36 104.96 - - Services Limited 80 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Sale of Property Plant & Equipment 3.39 0.14 - - Services Limited 81 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subsidiary Sale of Services 24.58 10.60 - - Services Limited 82 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra And Mahindra South Subsidiary Purchase of Goods 77.00 0.03 - - Africa (Proprietary) Limited 83 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra And Mahindra South Subsidiary Reimbursement to parties 58.90 7.06 - - Africa (Proprietary) Limited 84 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra And Mahindra South Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 3.12 0.04 - - Africa (Proprietary) Limited 85 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra And Mahindra South Subsidiary Sale of Goods 4,826.46 491.77 - - Africa (Proprietary) Limited 86 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Auto Steel Private Subsidiary Other Income 2.01 0.01 - - Limited 87 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Auto Steel Private Subsidiary Purchase of Goods 247.76 9.37 - - Limited 88 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Auto Steel Private Subsidiary Purchase of Property Plant & Equipment 5.00 0.00 - - Limited 89 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Auto Steel Private Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.23 0.13 - - Limited 90 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Auto Steel Private Subsidiary Sale of Goods 77.74 0.22 - - Limited 91 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Auto Steel Private Subsidiary Sale of Services 0.14 0.04 - - Limited 92 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Aerospace Australia Pty. Subsidiary Purchase of Services 16.50 1.31 - - 116 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra do Brasil Industrial Ltda. Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 10.00 0.02 - - 117 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra do Brasil Industrial Ltda. Subsidiary Reimbursement to parties 40.00 4.85 - - 142 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Europe S.R.L. Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 10.00 0.00 - - 143 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Europe S.R.L. Subsidiary Sale of Goods 1,865.76 24.51 - - 144 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra First Choice Wheels Subsidiary Other Income 10.01 0.75 - - Limited 145 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra First Choice Wheels Subsidiary Purchase of Services 7.22 2.33 - - Limited 146 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra First Choice Wheels Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 16.79 2.91 - - Limited 147 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra First Choice Wheels Subsidiary Sale of Property Plant & Equipment 12.85 0.38 - - Limited 148 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra First Choice Wheels Subsidiary Sale of Services 27.36 1.06 - - Limited 149 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Fruits Private Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.60 0.04 - - 150 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Happinest Developers Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.45 0.14 - - Limited 151 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited Subsidiary Dividend received - 76.13 - - 152 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited Subsidiary Other Income 40.40 0.08 - - 153 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited Subsidiary Purchase of Goods 5,925.07 674.55 - - 154 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited Subsidiary Purchase of Services 20.00 6.89 - - 155 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement to parties 170.12 2.41 - - 156 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 25.37 7.20 - - 157 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited Subsidiary Sale of Goods 455.92 0.55 - - 158 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Heavy Engines Limited Subsidiary Sale of Services 62.47 0.95 - - 159 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Holdings Limited Subsidiary Deputation of Personnel to related parties 0.25 0.19 - - 160 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Holdings Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 0.10 0.03 - - 161 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Subsidiary Other Income 20.01 1.10 - - Limited 162 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Subsidiary Purchase of Services 33.55 0.13 - - Limited 163 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Subsidiary Reimbursement to parties 7.08 0.06 - - Limited 164 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 35.93 2.32 - - Limited 165 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Subsidiary Sale of Goods 247.15 1.55 - - Limited 166 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Subsidiary Sale of Services 38.68 4.04 - - Limited 167 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Homes Private Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.01 0.01 - - 168 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra HZPC Private Limited Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.51 0.12 - - 169 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra HZPC Private Limited Subsidiary Sale of Goods 41.35 0.09 - - 170 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Ideal Lanka (Private) Associate Interest Income 1.00 0.08 - - Limited 171 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Ideal Lanka (Private) Associate Sale of Goods 120.25 47.55 - - Limited 172 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 1.26 0.06 - - Limited 173 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Subsidiary Sale of Services 0.17 0.05 - - Limited 174 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Industrial Park Private Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 0.90 0.01 - - Limited 175 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Inframan Water Utilities Associate Reimbursement from parties 0.02 0.00 - - Private Limited 176 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Insurance Brokers Subsidiary Reimbursement from parties 10.81 0.27 - - Limited 177 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Insurance Brokers Subsidiary Sale of Goods 32.05 0.22 - - Limited 178 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Insurance Brokers Subsidiary Sale of Services 5.47 0.32 - - Limited 179 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Mahindra Integrated Business Subsidiary Deputation of Personnel to related parties 3.07 0.44 - - Solutions Private Limited 