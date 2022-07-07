Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-07-07 am EDT
1133.30 INR   +2.60%
01:14pMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
07/05Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector Sells 39,825 Units in India during June 2022
AQ
07/03Ssangyong Motor's Sales Fall 5.8% in June on Semiconductor Chips
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mahindra and Mahindra : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

07/07/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

REF:NS:SEC:

7th July, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051.

Bourse de Luxembourg

London Stock Exchange Plc

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

10 Paternoster Square

Societe Anonyme/R.C.B. 6222,

London EC4M 7LS.

B.P. 165, L-2011 Luxembourg.

Sub:

Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -

  • Sale/Transfer/Hiving off of identified assets relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company to a new EV company to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ('EVCo'); and
  • Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement between the Company and British
    International Investment Plc ('BII') setting out the terms and conditions of the Proposed Investment in EVCo

Dear Sirs,

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has today inter alia approved:

  1. Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ('EVCo') to undertake the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company.
  2. Sale/Transfer/Hiving off of identified assets relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company to EVCo; and
  3. Execution of a Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement with British International
    Investment Plc ('BII'), whereby the Company and BII have agreed to invest upto Rs. 1,925 crores each in the EVCo, in two tranches subject to the terms and conditions as stipulated in the aforesaid agreement(s).

Further, pursuant to the above mentioned Board approval, the Company and BII, have today entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement.

BII (formerly CDC Group plc) is the Development Finance Institution of the UK Government and invests between £1.5 and £2 billion every year to support the UK Government's Clean Green Initiative and to create productive, sustainable and inclusive economies. Over the next five years, at least 30 per cent of BII's total new commitments by value will be in climate finance. It was founded in 1948 and is based in London, England.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given in Annexures A & B to this letter.

Please also find enclosed a Press Release issued in this regard. Yours faithfully,

For MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED

NARAYAN SHANKAR

COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl.: a/a

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

Annexure A

Sale/Transfer/ Hiving off of identified assets relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger

Electric Vehicles Business of the Company

Sr. No.

Details of Events that need to be provided

Information of such events(s)

a)

The amount and percentage of the turnover or

The identified assets of the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger

revenue or income and net worth contributed

Electric Vehicles Business of the Company are proposed

by such unit or division of the listed entity

to be transferred to a new EV company to be incorporated

during the last financial year;

as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ('EVCo');

The 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business

is an integral part of the overall business of the Company

and the Net Worth of the said Business is not separately

tracked. The total Investment of the Company in the said

Business as per the audited Financial Statements for the

year ended

31st March, 2022 is approximately Rs. 400

crores, which constitutes 1.03% of the total net worth of

the Company;

The revenue

generated by 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger

Electric Vehicles Business of the Company for the

financial year ended 31st March, 2022 is Nil.

b)

Date on which the agreement for sale has been

The Board of Directors of the Company has on 7th July, 2022

entered into;

approved the Sale/Transfer/Hiving off of identified assets

relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles

Business of the Company to the EVCo.

c)

The expected date of completion of

Not later than 30th June, 2023

sale/disposal;

d)

Consideration

received

from

such

Consideration for sale/transfer / hiving off of the identified

sale/disposal;

assets of the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles

Business of the Company will be settled by EVCo as may be

decided by the Company and EVCo on arms' length basis.

e)

Brief details of buyers and whether any of the

Buyer i.e. EVCo will be incorporated as a wholly owned

buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter

subsidiary of the Company in India, to undertake the 4

group/group companies. If yes, details thereof;

(Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the

Company.

EVCo does not belong to the promoter / promoter group

of the Company.

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

Sr. No.

Details of Events that need to be provided

Information of such events(s)

f)

Whether the transaction would fall within

The initial subscription of shares in EVCo does not fall

related party transactions? If yes, whether the

within the purview of Related Party Transaction for the

same is done at "arms length";

Company.

Post initial investment by the Company, EVCo will

become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and

as such a Related Party of the Company.

Except to the extent of shares to be held by the Company

in EVCo, the promoter / promoter group/ group

companies have no interest in EVCo.

The transaction(s) inter alia involving:-

Investment by the Company in EVCo; and

Consideration by EVCo to the Company for

acquiring identified assets relating to the 4 (Four)

Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business;

will be on arms-length basis.

g)

Additionally, in case of a slump sale, indicative

Not Applicable

disclosures

provided

for

amalgamation/merger, shall be disclosed by

the listed entity with respect to such slump sale:

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

Annexure B

Acquisition (including agreement to acquire):

Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement

entered into by the Company with British International Investment Plc ('BII')

Sr. No.

Details of Events that need to be

Information of such events(s)

provided

a)

Name of the target entity, details in

As mentioned in Annexure A above, the identified assets relating to the 4

brief such as size, turnover etc.;

(Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company is

proposed to be sold/transferred/hived off to a new EV company which

is to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

('EVCo').

The Company and British International Investment Plc ('BII') have today

entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders'

Agreement, whereby the Company and BII have agreed to invest upto Rs.

1,925 crores each in EVCo, in two tranches subject to the terms and

conditions as stipulated in the aforesaid agreement(s) as under:

First Tranche of Investment

The First Tranche of Investment by the Company and BII would

be for an amount of upto Rs.1,200 crores each.

Second Tranche of Investment

The Second Tranche of Investment by the Company and BII

which would be for an amount of upto Rs. 725 crores each will

be subject to achievement of certain milestones to be agreed

between the Company, EVCo and BII.

The details of incorporation, share capital, etc. would be disclosed by the

Company once the EVCo is incorporated.

Turnover, size: Not Applicable as EVCo is yet to be incorporated.

b)

whether the acquisition would fall

The initial subscription of shares in EVCo does not fall within the purview

within

related

party

transaction(s)

of Related Party Transaction for the Company.

and

whether

the

promoter/

Post initial investment by the Company, EVCo will become a wholly

promoter group/ group companies

owned subsidiary of the Company and as such a Related Party of the

have any interest in the entity being

Company.

acquired?

Except to the extent of shares to be held by the Company in EVCo, the

promoter / promoter group/ group companies have no interest in EVCo.

If yes, nature of interest and details

BII is not a Related Party of the Company or its promoter/promoter

thereof and whether the same is done

group/group companies.

at "arm's length";

The investment by the Company in EVCo will be on arms-length basis.

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

c)

industry to which the entity being

4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles

acquired belongs;

d)

objects and effects of acquisition

To accelerate the growth of 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles

(including but not limited to,

Business and to get Growth Capital to fund the said Business.

disclosure of reasons for acquisition

EVCo will significantly leverage the manufacturing capabilities and product

of target entity, if its business is

development of the Company as also the ecosystem of suppliers, dealers and

financiers of the Company.

outside the main line of business of

The funds infused by the Company and BII will be utilized by the EVCo

the Company);

primarily to create

and

market

a world-class

Electric

SUV portfolio with advanced technologies.

Onboarding BII as an investor will also help the Company to leverage their

focus and expertise in ESG and Climate Change.

e)

brief details of any governmental or

Not Applicable

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition;

f)

indicative time period for completion

First Tranche closing will happen on fulfilment of conditions precedent

of the acquisition;

and is expected to be completed not later than 30th June, 2023

Second Tranche closing is expected to happen post completion of certain

milestones in FY24

g)

nature of consideration - whether

The Investment by the Company and BII of an amount upto Rs. 1,925 crores

cash consideration or share swap and

each in the Securities of the EVCo will be in cash.

details of the same

h)

cost of acquisition or the price at

As mentioned above, the EVCo will be incorporated as a wholly owned

which the shares are acquired;

subsidiary of the Company in India, to undertake the 4 (Four) Wheel

Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company.

The Company has agreed with BII to invest in Equity Shares of EVCo in

two tranches upto an amount of Rs. 1,925 crores subject to the terms and

conditions as stipulated in the Securities Subscription Agreement and the

Shareholders' Agreement.

BII will also invest upto an amount of Rs. 1,925 crores in the Compulsorily

Convertible Preference Shares of EVCo which would result in BII having

a shareholding in the range of 2.75% to 4.76% of the Share Capital of EVCo,

on a fully diluted basis. The above investment by BII also envisages BII

having a nominal shareholding of 100 Equity Shares in the EVCo.

The Investment by the Company and BII would be subject to the terms

and conditions as stipulated in the Securities Subscription Agreement and

Shareholders' Agreement.

i)

percentage of shareholding / control

EVCo would be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary and as such

acquired and / or number of shares

the Company would hold 100% of the Equity Share Capital of EVCo.

acquired;

The details of incorporation, Initial infusion of Capital by the Company,

Share Capital, Consideration by EVCo to the Company for acquiring the

identified assets relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles

Business would be decided by the Company and the EVCo post its

incorporation and will be disclosed thereafter.

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485

Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com

CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
01:14pMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
07/05Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector Sells 39,825 Units in India during June 2022
AQ
07/03Ssangyong Motor's Sales Fall 5.8% in June on Semiconductor Chips
MT
07/01Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. announces its results for Q4 FY22 & FY22
AQ
07/01Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ende..
CI
06/28India's Safest Car - Mahindra XUV700; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV seg..
AQ
06/28India to increase car-crash test speed to reflect faster traffic
RE
06/28Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher; Oil & Natural Gas Jumps 6%
MT
06/27Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Launches SUV Scorpio-N
CI
06/24Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 706 B 8 927 M 8 927 M
Net income 2023 60 410 M 764 M 764 M
Net cash 2023 43 696 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 1 260 B 15 946 M 15 931 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 133,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD31.94%15 541
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.26%207 972
VOLKSWAGEN AG-32.03%76 169
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-25.11%55 131
BMW AG-19.35%47 754
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.79%45 599