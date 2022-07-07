Mahindra and Mahindra : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Mahindra Towers,
Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,
Mumbai 400 018 India
Tel: +91 22 24901441
Fax: +91 22 24975081
REF:NS:SEC:
7
th July, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
"Exchange Plaza", 5
th Floor,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Plot No.C/1, G Block
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400001.
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051.
Bourse de Luxembourg
London Stock Exchange Plc
Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg
10 Paternoster Square
Societe Anonyme/R.C.B. 6222,
London EC4M 7LS.
B.P. 165, L-2011 Luxembourg.
Sub:
Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -
Sale/Transfer/Hiving off of identified assets relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company to a new EV company to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ('EVCo'); and
Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement between the Company and British
International Investment Plc ('BII') setting out the terms and conditions of the Proposed Investment in EVCo
Dear Sirs,
With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has today
inter alia approved:
Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ('EVCo') to undertake the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company.
Sale/Transfer/Hiving off of identified assets relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company to EVCo; and
Execution of a Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement with British International
Investment Plc ('BII'), whereby the Company and BII have agreed to invest upto Rs. 1,925 crores each in the EVCo, in two tranches subject to the terms and conditions as stipulated in the aforesaid agreement(s).
Further, pursuant to the above mentioned Board approval, the Company and BII, have today entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement.
BII (formerly CDC Group plc) is the Development Finance Institution of the UK Government and invests between £1.5 and £2 billion every year to support the UK Government's Clean Green Initiative and to create productive, sustainable and inclusive economies. Over the next five years, at least 30 per cent of BII's total new commitments by value will be in climate finance. It was founded in 1948 and is based in London, England.
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9
th September, 2015 are given in Annexures A & B to this letter.
Please also find enclosed a Press Release issued in this regard. Yours faithfully,
For MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED
NARAYAN SHANKAR
COMPANY SECRETARY
Encl.: a/a
Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001, India
Tel: +91 22 22021031|Fax: +91 22 22875485
Email : group.communications@mahindra.com mahindra.com
CIN No. L65990MH1945PLC004558
Annexure A
Sale/Transfer/ Hiving off of identified assets relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger
Electric Vehicles Business of the Company
Sr. No.
Details of Events that need to be provided
Information of such events(s)
a)
The amount and percentage of the turnover or
➢ The identified assets of the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger
revenue or income and net worth contributed
Electric Vehicles Business of the Company are proposed
by such unit or division of the listed entity
to be transferred to a new EV company to be incorporated
during the last financial year;
as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ('EVCo');
➢ The 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business
is an integral part of the overall business of the Company
and the Net Worth of the said Business is not separately
tracked. The total Investment of the Company in the said
Business as per the audited Financial Statements for the
year ended
31
st March, 2022 is approximately Rs. 400
crores, which constitutes 1.03% of the total net worth of
the Company;
➢ The revenue
generated by 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger
Electric Vehicles Business of the Company for the
financial year ended 31
st March, 2022 is Nil.
b)
Date on which the agreement for sale has been
The Board of Directors of the Company has on 7
th July, 2022
entered into;
approved the Sale/Transfer/Hiving off of identified assets
relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles
Business of the Company to the EVCo.
c)
The expected date of completion of
Not later than 30
th June, 2023
sale/disposal;
d)
Consideration
received
from
such
Consideration for sale/transfer / hiving off of the identified
sale/disposal;
assets of the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles
Business of the Company will be settled by EVCo as may be
decided by the Company and EVCo on arms' length basis.
e)
Brief details of buyers and whether any of the
➢ Buyer i.e. EVCo will be incorporated as a wholly owned
buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter
subsidiary of the Company in India, to undertake the 4
group/group companies. If yes, details thereof;
(Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the
Company.
➢ EVCo does not belong to the promoter / promoter group
of the Company.
Sr. No.
Details of Events that need to be provided
Information of such events(s)
f)
Whether the transaction would fall within
➢ The initial subscription of shares in EVCo does not fall
related party transactions? If yes, whether the
within the purview of Related Party Transaction for the
same is done at "arms length";
Company.
➢ Post initial investment by the Company, EVCo will
become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and
as such a Related Party of the Company.
➢ Except to the extent of shares to be held by the Company
in EVCo, the promoter / promoter group/ group
companies have no interest in EVCo.
➢ The transaction(s) inter alia involving:-
✓ Investment by the Company in EVCo; and
✓ Consideration by EVCo to the Company for
acquiring identified assets relating to the 4 (Four)
Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business;
will be on arms-length basis.
g)
Additionally, in case of a slump sale, indicative
Not Applicable
disclosures
provided
for
amalgamation/merger, shall be disclosed by
the listed entity with respect to such slump sale:
Annexure B
Acquisition (including agreement to acquire):
Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement
entered into by the Company with British International Investment Plc ('BII')
Sr. No.
Details of Events that need to be
Information of such events(s)
provided
a)
Name of the target entity, details in
➢ As mentioned in Annexure A above, the identified assets relating to the 4
brief such as size, turnover etc.;
(Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company is
proposed to be sold/transferred/hived off to a new EV company which
is to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company
('EVCo').
➢ The Company and British International Investment Plc ('BII') have today
entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders'
Agreement, whereby the Company and BII have agreed to invest upto Rs.
1,925 crores each in EVCo, in two tranches subject to the terms and
conditions as stipulated in the aforesaid agreement(s) as under:
✓ First Tranche of Investment
The First Tranche of Investment by the Company and BII would
be for an amount of upto Rs.1,200 crores each.
✓ Second Tranche of Investment
The Second Tranche of Investment by the Company and BII
which would be for an amount of upto Rs. 725 crores each will
be subject to achievement of certain milestones to be agreed
between the Company, EVCo and BII.
➢ The details of incorporation, share capital, etc. would be disclosed by the
Company once the EVCo is incorporated.
➢ Turnover, size: Not Applicable as EVCo is yet to be incorporated.
b)
whether the acquisition would fall
➢ The initial subscription of shares in EVCo does not fall within the purview
within
related
party
transaction(s)
of Related Party Transaction for the Company.
and
whether
the
promoter/
➢ Post initial investment by the Company, EVCo will become a wholly
promoter group/ group companies
owned subsidiary of the Company and as such a Related Party of the
have any interest in the entity being
Company.
acquired?
➢ Except to the extent of shares to be held by the Company in EVCo, the
promoter / promoter group/ group companies have no interest in EVCo.
If yes, nature of interest and details
➢
BII is not a Related Party of the Company or its promoter/promoter
thereof and whether the same is done
group/group companies.
at "arm's length";
➢ The investment by the Company in EVCo will be on arms-length basis.
c)
industry to which the entity being
4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles
acquired belongs;
d)
objects and effects of acquisition
➢ To accelerate the growth of 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles
(including but not limited to,
Business and to get Growth Capital to fund the said Business.
disclosure of reasons for acquisition
➢ EVCo will significantly leverage the manufacturing capabilities and product
of target entity, if its business is
development of the Company as also the ecosystem of suppliers, dealers and
financiers of the Company.
outside the main line of business of
➢ The funds infused by the Company and BII will be utilized by the EVCo
the Company);
primarily to create
and
market
a world-class
Electric
SUV portfolio with advanced technologies.
➢ Onboarding BII as an investor will also help the Company to leverage their
focus and expertise in ESG and Climate Change.
e)
brief details of any governmental or
Not Applicable
regulatory approvals required for the
acquisition;
f)
indicative time period for completion
➢ First Tranche closing will happen on fulfilment of conditions precedent
of the acquisition;
and is expected to be completed not later than 30
th June, 2023
➢ Second Tranche closing is expected to happen post completion of certain
milestones in FY24
g)
nature of consideration - whether
The Investment by the Company and BII of an amount upto Rs. 1,925 crores
cash consideration or share swap and
each in the Securities of the EVCo will be in cash.
details of the same
h)
cost of acquisition or the price at
➢ As mentioned above, the EVCo will be incorporated as a wholly owned
which the shares are acquired;
subsidiary of the Company in India, to undertake the 4 (Four) Wheel
Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company.
➢ The Company has agreed with BII to invest in Equity Shares of EVCo in
two tranches upto an amount of Rs. 1,925 crores subject to the terms and
conditions as stipulated in the Securities Subscription Agreement and the
Shareholders' Agreement.
➢ BII will also invest upto an amount of Rs. 1,925 crores in the Compulsorily
Convertible Preference Shares of EVCo which would result in BII having
a shareholding in the range of 2.75% to 4.76% of the Share Capital of EVCo,
on a fully diluted basis. The above investment by BII also envisages BII
having a nominal shareholding of 100 Equity Shares in the EVCo.
➢ The Investment by the Company and BII would be subject to the terms
and conditions as stipulated in the Securities Subscription Agreement and
Shareholders' Agreement.
i)
percentage of shareholding / control
➢ EVCo would be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary and as such
acquired and / or number of shares
the Company would hold 100% of the Equity Share Capital of EVCo.
acquired;
➢
The details of incorporation, Initial infusion of Capital by the Company,
Share Capital, Consideration by EVCo to the Company for acquiring the
identified assets relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles
Business would be decided by the Company and the EVCo post its
incorporation and will be disclosed thereafter.
