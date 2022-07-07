Mahindra and Mahindra : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra Towers,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 24901441

Fax: +91 22 24975081

c) industry to which the entity being 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles

acquired belongs;

d) objects and effects of acquisition ➢ To accelerate the growth of 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles

(including but not limited to, Business and to get Growth Capital to fund the said Business.

disclosure of reasons for acquisition ➢ EVCo will significantly leverage the manufacturing capabilities and product

of target entity, if its business is development of the Company as also the ecosystem of suppliers, dealers and

financiers of the Company.

outside the main line of business of

➢ The funds infused by the Company and BII will be utilized by the EVCo

the Company); primarily to create and market a world-class Electric

SUV portfolio with advanced technologies.

➢ Onboarding BII as an investor will also help the Company to leverage their

focus and expertise in ESG and Climate Change.

e) brief details of any governmental or Not Applicable

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition;

f) indicative time period for completion ➢ First Tranche closing will happen on fulfilment of conditions precedent

of the acquisition; and is expected to be completed not later than 30th June, 2023

➢ Second Tranche closing is expected to happen post completion of certain

milestones in FY24

g) nature of consideration - whether The Investment by the Company and BII of an amount upto Rs. 1,925 crores

cash consideration or share swap and each in the Securities of the EVCo will be in cash.

details of the same

h) cost of acquisition or the price at ➢ As mentioned above, the EVCo will be incorporated as a wholly owned

which the shares are acquired; subsidiary of the Company in India, to undertake the 4 (Four) Wheel

Passenger Electric Vehicles Business of the Company.

➢ The Company has agreed with BII to invest in Equity Shares of EVCo in

two tranches upto an amount of Rs. 1,925 crores subject to the terms and

conditions as stipulated in the Securities Subscription Agreement and the

Shareholders' Agreement.

➢ BII will also invest upto an amount of Rs. 1,925 crores in the Compulsorily

Convertible Preference Shares of EVCo which would result in BII having

a shareholding in the range of 2.75% to 4.76% of the Share Capital of EVCo,

on a fully diluted basis. The above investment by BII also envisages BII

having a nominal shareholding of 100 Equity Shares in the EVCo.

➢ The Investment by the Company and BII would be subject to the terms

and conditions as stipulated in the Securities Subscription Agreement and

Shareholders' Agreement.

i) percentage of shareholding / control ➢ EVCo would be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary and as such

acquired and / or number of shares the Company would hold 100% of the Equity Share Capital of EVCo.

acquired; ➢ The details of incorporation, Initial infusion of Capital by the Company,

Share Capital, Consideration by EVCo to the Company for acquiring the

identified assets relating to the 4 (Four) Wheel Passenger Electric Vehicles

Business would be decided by the Company and the EVCo post its