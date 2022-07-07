Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD

(M&M)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-07-07 am EDT
1133.30 INR   +2.60%
03:20pUK's BII to invest in new Mahindra EV unit at $9.1 billion valuation
RE
01:14pMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
07/05Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector Sells 39,825 Units in India during June 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's BII to invest in new Mahindra EV unit at $9.1 billion valuation

07/07/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Mahindra e2o electric car radial is seen in London

(Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Thursday that the automaker and British International Investment (BII) would each invest up to $250 million in a new electric vehicle subsidiary at a valuation of $9.1 billion.

BII will have a 4.8% ownership in the business, which will focus on four-wheel passenger electric vehicles. The unit will be wholly owned by Mahindra.

"We would expect between 20% to 30% of Mahindra SUVs being electric by 2027," said M&M executive director Rajesh Jejurikar.

The total capital infusion for the new unit is expected to be about 80 billion rupees ($1.01 billion) spread out between 2024 and 2027, Mahindra said.

Mahindra said it would work jointly with the British development finance institution to bring other investors in the EV company to match the funding requirement in a phased manner.

($1 = 79.1500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
03:20pUK's BII to invest in new Mahindra EV unit at $9.1 billion valuation
RE
01:14pMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
07/05Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector Sells 39,825 Units in India during June 2022
AQ
07/03Ssangyong Motor's Sales Fall 5.8% in June on Semiconductor Chips
MT
07/01Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. announces its results for Q4 FY22 & FY22
AQ
07/01Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ende..
CI
06/28India's Safest Car - Mahindra XUV700; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV seg..
AQ
06/28India to increase car-crash test speed to reflect faster traffic
RE
06/28Indian Indices Close Marginally Higher; Oil & Natural Gas Jumps 6%
MT
06/27Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Launches SUV Scorpio-N
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 706 B 8 927 M 8 927 M
Net income 2023 60 410 M 764 M 764 M
Net cash 2023 43 696 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 1 260 B 15 946 M 15 931 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 133,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anish Dilip Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Manoj Bhat President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Group Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Narayan Shankar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD31.94%15 541
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.26%207 972
VOLKSWAGEN AG-32.03%76 169
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-25.11%55 131
BMW AG-19.35%47 754
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.79%45 599