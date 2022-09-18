Advanced search
    532756   INE536H01010

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

(532756)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
281.40 INR   -2.73%
Canadian pension fund OTPP to buy 30% stake in India's Mahindra renewables assets

09/18/2022 | 08:47am EDT
People walk past a screen displaying Mahindra and Mahindra logo before the start of a news conference in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has agreed to buy a 30% stake for 23.71 billion rupees ($297.5 million) in Indian automaker Mahindra's renewable power assets, an exchange filing showed.

"This will enable the Mahindra Group to unlock value in the Renewable Energy Sector and it will continue to invest along with Ontario Teachers' to help realise its twin objectives of accelerated growth and global leadership in ESG," Mahindra said in the exchange filing on Saturday.

Pension and infrastructure funds often buy stakes in renewable energy generation projects, tempted by the predictable long-term returns.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that OTTP had agreed to invest up to $1 billion in a new offshore wind business launched by Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd, to develop projects around the world.

($1 = 79.6860 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -2.19% 172.67 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -3.62% 1250.1 Delayed Quote.49.33%
MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED -2.73% 281.4 End-of-day quote.19.74%
Analyst Recommendations on MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 99 192 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net income 2022 6 234 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net Debt 2022 5 381 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 107 B 1 340 M 1 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 665
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 281,40 INR
Average target price 299,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ander Arenaza Alvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kiyath Jayaprakash Nair Chief Financial Officer
Shriprakash Shukla Chairman
Pankaj V. Goyal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dhananjay Narendra Mungale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED19.74%1 340
DENSO CORPORATION-23.39%38 973
APTIV PLC-41.35%25 273
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.85%15 851
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.52%13 980
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.49%13 815