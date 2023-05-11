Mahindra CIE Automotive : Annual Report Jan-Dec 2022

Annual Report 2022

Dear Shareholders,

The year gone by was a difficult year for the global economy, inflation and the war in Ukraine taking their toll. While these headwinds remain, the economic scenario could be changing for the better in the current year. IMF in its latest report says that 2023 could represent a turning point, with pressure on growth bottoming out and inflation declining. India remains a bright spot. IMF estimates that together with China, it will account for half of global growth in 2023, versus just a tenth for the US and euro area combined.

The company operates in two principal markets - India and Europe. They experienced contrasting fortunes in 2022. In India, the light vehicles segment recorded highest production levels since 2018, though two wheelers and tractors were a bit sluggish. Light vehicles production in Europe fell for the third straight year. The war in Ukraine resulted in electricity prices in Europe rising to unprecedented levels. Battery Electric Vehicles (EVs) continued to become more mainstream in both markets, with Europe experiencing a rapid increase in penetration levels.

Looking ahead, the demand situation in the Indian automotive market continues to be optimistic. The company is well prepared to capitalize on these prospects. In Europe the company will aim to reengineer products and processes to meet the twin challenges of rising costs in a stagnating market as well as a rapid transition to EVs.

The company's board also made two major decisions last year. The name of the company has been agreed to be changed to CIE Automotive India Ltd. and the regulatory process to do so is underway. It has also been decided to divest the German truck forgings operations. These changes strengthens the company's focus on the India market and helps it navigate the transition to electric mobility better, especially in Europe.

The company is in a good position to take advantage of the coming opportunities while being ready to face up to the challenges thrown up by the volatile, uncertain, complex & ambiguous (VUCA) business environment we operate in.

Thank you for the trust reposed in us and we assure you that we will strive harder to meet your expectations.

Yours Sincerely,

SP. Shukla

Chairman - Mahindra CIE

2