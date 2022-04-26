Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited
  News
  Summary
    532756   INE536H01010

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

(532756)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-24
199.05 INR   +6.05%
12:10aMAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE : MCIE Q1 CY 2022 Results
PU
04/26MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE : Investor Presentation Q1 CY 2022
PU
04/21MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE : Schedule of Q1 CY 2022 Results Conference Call
PU
Summary 
Summary

Mahindra CIE Automotive : Investor Presentation Q1 CY 2022

04/26/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Q1 CY2022 Results

25 April 2022 I MUMBAI

1

OVERVIEW

OVERVIEW

LEGAL STRUCTURE

M&M 11.43%

CIE through it's subsidiaries 60.75%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

99.96%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

* - Dormant Companies

2

Q1 CY2022 RESULTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 03:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 94 282 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net income 2022 5 357 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
Net Debt 2022 3 669 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 75 464 M 983 M 983 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 665
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 199,05 INR
Average target price 248,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ander Arenaza Alvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kiyath Jayaprakash Nair Chief Financial Officer
Shriprakash Shukla Chairman
Pankaj V. Goyal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dhananjay Narendra Mungale Independent Non-Executive Director
