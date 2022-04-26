Mahindra CIE Automotive : Investor Presentation Q1 CY 2022

Q1 CY2022 Results
25 April 2022 I MUMBAI
1
OVERVIEW
LEGAL STRUCTURE
M&M 11.43%
CIE through it's subsidiaries 60.75%
100%
99.96%
* - Dormant Companies
2
Q1 CY2022 RESULTS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 03:59:04 UTC.