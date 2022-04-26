Mahindra CIE Automotive : MCIE Q1 CY 2022 Results

rnahlndra C / E

SEC/2022/047

25th April, 2022

BSE Limited

Corporate Relationship Department, P. J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

BSE Scrip Code: 532756

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Suite F9D, Grand Hyatt Plaza (Lobby Level), Off Western, Express Highway, Santacruz (E),

Mumbai- 400 055, India

Tel: +912262411031 Fax: +91 22 62411030 www.mahindracie.com mcle.investors@cle-india .com

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

NSE Scrip Code: MAHINDCIESubject: Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2022, along-with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March, 2022, duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 25th April, 2022, along- with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors.

The meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:20 p.m.

The same is also being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e., www.mahindracie.com.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on records.

Thanking you.

faithfully,

· dra CIE Automotive Limited

kaj Goyal

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Membership No: A29614

Encl: as enclosed

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

( '_I CIN: L27100MH1999PLC121285

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Regd . Office: Suite F9D, Grand Hyatt Plaza (Lobby Level),Off Western, Express Highway, Santacruz (E),Mumbai- 400 055, India CIN : L27100MH1999PLC121285

Tel: +91 22 62411031 Fax: +91 22 62411030

Website : www.mahindracie.comE-mail : mcie.investors@mahindracie.com

STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2022

Rs. in Million Year Ended 31 March, 2022 31 December, 2021 31 March, 2021 31 December, 2021 Un Audited (Refer Note 8) Un Audited Audited 9,924.90 8,407.63 8,529 . 15 32,906 . 23 937.57 56.47 26.92 175.10 10,862.47 8,464-10 8,556.07 33,081.33 5,289.04 4,383.27 4,385.35 17,411.53 149.17 168 . 18 (182.49) (780.10) 1,158. 30 1,076. 15 1,117.26 4,435.25 35 .05 38 .26 32.31 122 . 16 309 .54 299 .44 290.89 1,193 . 37 1,945. 70 1,789.05 2,018 . 16 7,553 .22 8,886.80 7,754.35 7,661.48 29,935.43 1,975.67 709.75 894.59 3,145.90 - 127.50 127. 50 1,975.67 582.25 894.59 3,018.40 259 .89 208 . 00 358.60 960.77 - (292.57) 28.87 (56.63) 1,297.22 1,246.83 288.76 151.37 1,655.82 1,915.03 1,686.91 430.88 (761.23) 1,103.37 (64.34) (64 . 34) 16 . 19 16. 19 (48.15) - (48.15) 1,686.91 382.73 (761.23) 1,055.22 Paid-up equity share capital (face value INR 10 each) 3,791.22 3,790.76 3,790.11 3,790.76 Other Equity 36,712.44 Earnings per equity share face value INR 10 each 1) Basic EPS 4.45 1.14 (2 . 01) 2.91 2) Diluted EPS 4 .45 1.14 (2.01) 2. 91 • (Not annualised) Particulars

Standalone

Quarter Ended

Revenue from operations Other Income (Refer Note 10)

Total Income (1+11)

Expenses

Cost of materials consumed

Changes in stock of finished goods, work-in-progress Employee benefi t expense

Finance costs

Depreciation and amortisation expenses Other expenses

Total Expenses (IV)

Profit before exceptional items and tax (Ill-IV)

Exceptional Iterns (Refer Note 5)

Profit before tax from continuing operations (V-VI)

Tax expense ( Refer Note 4)

Current tax

Reversal of earlier year provision Deferred tax

Total tax expense (VIII)

Profit/ (Loss) after tax (VII-VIII)

Other Comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Total Other Comprehensive Income

Total comprehensive income for the period (IX+X)

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Regd . OHice : Suite F9D , Grand Hya t t Plaza (Lobby Level ). Off Western, Express Hi ghway, Santacruz (E),Mumbai· 400 OSS, India CIN : L271OOMH1999PLC121285

Tel: +91 22 62411031 Fax : •912262411030

Website: www.mahindracie .com E-mail : mcie .investor..@mahindracie . com

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH , 2022

Rs. in Million

Consolidated

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Particulars

I

II

Revenue from operations Other income

Ill

Total income (1 • 11)

31 March, 2022 31 March, 2021 31 December, 2021 Unaudited (Refer Note 8) Unaudited Audited 25,883 . 61 20,641.48 21,894 . 00 83,867 . 12 107. 44 172.45 193 . 58 555 . 71 84,422 .83 31 December, 2021

25 ,991 .05

20,813.93

22,087 . 58

IV

Expenses

a) b) c) d) e)f)

Cost of materials consumed

12,321 . 54

10, 068 . 36

10 ,718 . 56

42 , 126.94

Changes in stock of finished goods, work-in-progress Employee benefit expense

(224. 94)

509.69

(534. 69)

(2,047 .98)

3,690 .27

3,015 .44

3,624.42

13,477.66

Finance costs

84. 66

126.81

141.89

532.53

Depreciation and amortisation expenses Other expenses

866 . 19

827.17

882 . 87

3,430.76

7,127.45

5,025.96

5,217 .24

20,137.09

Total Expenses (IV)

23,865 . 16

19 , 573.43

20,050.29

77 , 657. 00

V

Profit before exceptional items, share of profit of associates and tax (Ill-IV)

2,125 .89

1,240.50

2,037. 29

6 ,765 .8)

VI

Share of profits of Associate companies

3. 88

12.00

12.00

VII

Profit before exceptional items and tax [V • VI]

2,129.77

1,252.50

2,037 . 29

6,m.83

Viii

Exceptional Items [Refer Note 5]

(128.00)

(128.00)

IX

Profit before tax from continuing operations(VII - VIII)

2,129 . 77

1,124.50

2,037.29

6,649.83

X 1) 2) 3)

Tax expense (Refer Note 4)

Current tax

529 . 42

295.S9

633 .26

Reversal of earlier year provision Deferred tax

(13 .94)

27 .56

1,303.09

1,723 . 53 (292 . 57) 1, 290 .44

Total tax expense (X)

515.48

323 .15

1,936. 35

2,721.40

XI

Profft after tax from continuing operations (IX - X)

1,614.29

801.35

100.94

), 928.43

XII

Discontinued operations ( Refer Note 2)

Profit before tax from discontinued operation Tax expenses on discontinued operation

0.92

XIII

Profit for the period (XI • XII)

1,614 . 29

802.26

100.94

3, 928.43

XIV

Other Comprehensive income/(loss)

A

i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

102. 55

102. 55

ii)

Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

8

i)

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified toprofit or loss

(40 . 68)

14. 90 (453. 93)

(680. 34)

14. 90 (1,168.45 )Total Other Comprehensive lncome/(loss) (XIII• XIV)

(40.68)

(336.48)

(680 . 34)

(1,051.00 )

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (Xlll+XIV)

1,573 .61

465.78

(579.40)

2,877.43

Paid -up equity share capital (face value INR 10 each) Other Equity

3, 791.22

3,790 .75

3,790 . 11

3,790 . 75 48 , 175. 12

Earnings per equity share face value INR 10 each

1) Basic EPS Continuing Operation Discontinued Operation 4. 26 2. 11 0.27 10.36 -

2) Diluted EPS Continuing Operation Discontinued Operations 4.26 2. 11 0.27 10.36 - • (Not annualised)



MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Regd. Office: Suite F9D, Grand Hyatt Plaza (Lobby Level),Off Western, Express Highway, Santacruz (E),Mumbai- 400 055, India CIN: L27100MH1999PLC121285

Tel: +91 22 62411031 Fax: +91 22 62411030

Website:www.mahindracie.comE-mail: mcie.investors@mahindra.com

All Companies within the Mahindra CIE Group belong to the same business segment (Automotive) and two geographical segments, India and Europe as presented below:

Rs. in Million

CONSOLIDATED

Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 March, 2022 31 December, 2021 31 March, 2021 31 December, 2021 Particulars Unaudited (Refer Note 8) Unaudited Audited 1 2 3 4 Segment Revenue a) India

b) Europe Total Less: Inter Segment Revenue Net Sales / Income from Operations Segment Results Profit 6efore tax and interest a) India

b) Europe Total Less i) Interest Total Profit before Tax Segment Assets a) India b) Europe Total Segment Liabilities a) India

b) Europe Total 12,993.80 13,072.55 11,559.06 9,247.36 11,320.04 10,749.94 43,944.98 40,589.91 26,066.35 182. 74 20,806.42 164.95 22,069.98 175.98 84,534.89 667.78 25,883.61 20,641.48 21,894.00 83,867.12 1,342.70 871.73 820.19 431.12 1,170.62 1,008.56 3,917.66 3,264.70 2,214.43 84.66 1,251.31 126.81 2,179.18 141.89 7,182.36 532.53 2,129.77 1,124.50 2,037.29 6,649.83 56,364.10 47,641.74 54,785.82 44,717.87 51,680.25 44,367.11 54,785.82 44,717.87 104,005.84 99,503.69 96,047.36 99,503.69 21,545.68 28,923.47 20,933.43 26,605.59 20,003.63 27,478.02 20,933.43 26,605.59 50,469.15 47,539.02 47,481.65 47,539.02

44,717.87

26,605.59 47,539.02

Note:

1. Segment information is exclusive of Discontinued operations.

2. India includes Mexico operations.

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Regd. Office : Mahindra Towers, P.K. Kurne Chowk, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018. CIN: L27100MH1999PLC121285

Tel: +91 2135 663300 Fax: +91 2135 663407

Website:www.mahindracie.comE-mail: mcie.investors@mahindracie.com

STATEMENT OF STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, 2022

Notes:

The statement has been prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other recognized accounting practices and policies to the extent applicable.

2 In September 2018, the Board of Directors of Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited decided to dispose off the forging business in the United Kingdom, corresponding to the company Stokes Group Limited. Due to that decision, the Company has discontinued the operations of Stokes Group Limited, classifying them as a disposal group, and reclassifying the profit and loss account of the Company to results from discontinued operations in its consolidated result.

3 The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetings held on April 25, 2022. The results are subjected to Limited Review by the auditors of the Company in terms of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR).

4 The Finance Act, 2021 has introduced an amendment to section 32 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, whereby Goodwill of a business will not be considered as a depreciable asset and depreciation on goodwill will not be allowed as deductible expenditure effective April 1, 2020. In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 12 - Income Taxes, the Company has recognised tax expense amounting to"° 1,425 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as the outcome on the difference between Goodwill as per the books of account and its updated tax base of NIL resulting from the aforementioned amendment, in addition to the current tax expense debited to the statement of profit and loss. This deferred tax liability is not expected to be a cash outflow in the future and its reversal is deemed unlikely as the value of its associated goodwill is expected by value in use.

5 Exceptional Items pertains to onetime payment made to employees opting for early retirement under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme declared in December 2021 in Stampings Division.

6 The Company has considered the possible effects that may result from the COVID 19 pandemic and has also considered external and internal information for assessing the possible impact of COVID 19 in the preparation of the financial information including the recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets. However, the impact assessment of COVID-19, is subject to estimation uncertainties and the actual impacts in future may be different from those estimated as at the date of approval of these financial results. The Company will continue to monitor any material changes to future economic conditions and consequential impact on its financial results.

7 The subsidiaries and associate companies forming part of consolidated financial results of Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited (MCIE) are listed in "Annexure A'" annexed herewith the statement.

8 The Consolidated and Standalone results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 are the derived figures between the audited figures for the year ended December 31, 2021 and figures for the period upto September 30, 2021. These figures have been approved by the Board of Directors but have not been subjected to review/ audit by the previous auditors.

9 The Board of Directors of Company at their meeting held on February 22, 2022 recommended final dividend of"°2.50 per Equity Share of"°10 each fully paid up for finacial year ending December 31, 2021.

10 Other income in the standalone results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 includes dividend received from subsidiary of"°859 million.

