    532756   INE536H01010

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

(532756)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
300.00 INR   -0.60%
08:41aMahindra Cie Automotive : Recording of Investor Meeting 09 Nov 2022
PU
11/04Mahindra Cie Automotive : Schedule of Investor Relation interactions 04 November 2022
PU
10/22Mahindra Cie Automotive : Transcript of Q3 9M CY 2022 Reults Conference Call
PU
Mahindra CIE Automotive : Recording of Investor Meeting 09 Nov 2022

11/09/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Suite F9D, Grand Hyatt Plaza (Lobby Level),

Off Western, Express Highway, Santacruz (E),

Mumbai - 400 055, India

Tel: +91 22 62411031

Fax: +91 22 62411030 www.mahindracie.com mcie.investors@cie-india.com

SEC/2022/143

9th November 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department,

Corporate Relationship Department,

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532756

NSE Scrip Code: MAHINDCIE

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Recording of Investor Meet

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III and Regulation 46(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our letter dated 4th November, 2022 in respect of the advance intimation of upcoming Investor Relation Interactions, please find enclosed herewith recording of the investor meeting held on 9th November, 2022.

The same is also being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e., www.mahindracie.com.

Kindly acknowledge receipt and take the same on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

PANKAJ VIJAY GOYAL

Digitally signed by PANKAJ VIJAY GOYAL

Date: 2022.11.09 18:39:09 +05'30'

Pankaj Goyal

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No.: A 29614

Encl: as above

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

CIN: L27100MH1999PLC121285

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Recording of Investor Meetings

Date of meet

9 November 2022

Type of

Investor meetings organised by Kotak Securities in Mumbai

meeting

Investor/ Fund /

Tata Asset Management, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund and Kotak

Firm

Securitites

Company

Jayaprakash K, CFO - Mahindra CIE

Representatives

Vikas Sinha, Sr. Vice President, Strategy, M&A & IR - Mahindra CIE

Swapnil Soudagar, DGM - Strategy, M&A & IR - Mahindra CIE

Did discussions

No

involve UPSI

Gist of

The discussions revolved around clarifications & questions with regards to the

discussions

following documents on the company website:

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-Presentation-

Q3-and-Nine-Months-CY-2022-Results.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-Presentation-

Q2-and-Half-year-CY-2022-Results.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-Presentation-

Q1-CY-2022.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-Presentation-

Q4-and-Full-Year-CY-2021.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Q3-9M-CY-2022-Reults-

Conference-Call.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Results-Conference-Call-Q2-H1-

CY22.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Results-Conference-Call-Q1-CY-

22.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Earnings-Conference-Call-Q4-CY-

21-CY-21.pdf

Disclaimer

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 13:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
