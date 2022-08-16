Log in
    532756   INE536H01010

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

(532756)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
292.05 INR   +5.36%
08/10MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE : Recording of Investor Meeting 08 June 2022
PU
08/10MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE : Schedule of Investor Relation interactions 09 August 2022
PU
08/08MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE : Schedule of Investor Relation interactions 06 August 2022
PU
Mahindra CIE Automotive : Recording of Investor Meeting 12 Aug 2022

08/16/2022
Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Recording of Investor Meetings

Date of meet

12 Aug 2022

Type of

Investor meetings organised by Emkay Global Financial Services in Mumbai

meeting

Investor/ Fund

Bharti Axa Insurance, JM Financial AMC, Mahindra ManulifevAMC, Quest

/ Firm

Investment Advisors, Moneybee Investment Advisors, Fractal Capital, Electrum

Portfolio Managers, Emkay PMS, Tata AMC, Sage One Advisors, Emkay FPI,

Equitree Capital Advisors, AlfAccurate, Sohum Asset Managers, Renaissance

Investments and Emkay Global Financial Services

Company

Mr. Vikas Sinha, Sr. Vice President, Strategy, M&A & IR - Mahindra CIE

Representatives

Mr. Swapnil Soudagar, DGM - Strategy, M&A & IR - Mahindra CIE

Did discussions

No

involve UPSI

Gist of

The discussions revolved around clarifications & questions with regards to the

discussions

following documents on the company website:

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-

Presentation-Q2-and-Half-year-CY-2022-Results.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-

Presentation-Q1-CY-2022.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-

Presentation-Q4-and-Full-Year-CY-2021.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Results-

Conference-Call-Q2-H1-CY22.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Results-

Conference-Call-Q1-CY-22.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Earnings-

Conference-Call-Q4-CY-21-CY-21.pdf

Disclaimer

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
