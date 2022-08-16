Mahindra CIE Automotive : Recording of Investor Meeting 12 Aug 2022
Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited
Recording of Investor Meetings
Date of meet
12 Aug 2022
Type of
Investor meetings organised by Emkay Global Financial Services in Mumbai
meeting
Investor/ Fund
Bharti Axa Insurance, JM Financial AMC, Mahindra ManulifevAMC, Quest
/ Firm
Investment Advisors, Moneybee Investment Advisors, Fractal Capital, Electrum
Portfolio Managers, Emkay PMS, Tata AMC, Sage One Advisors, Emkay FPI,
Equitree Capital Advisors, AlfAccurate, Sohum Asset Managers, Renaissance
Investments and Emkay Global Financial Services
Company
Mr. Vikas Sinha, Sr. Vice President, Strategy, M&A & IR - Mahindra CIE
Representatives
Mr. Swapnil Soudagar, DGM - Strategy, M&A & IR - Mahindra CIE
Did discussions
No
involve UPSI
Gist of
The discussions revolved around clarifications & questions with regards to the
discussions
following documents on the company website:
https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-
Presentation-Q2-and-Half-year-CY-2022-Results.pdf
https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-
Presentation-Q1-CY-2022.pdf
https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-
Presentation-Q4-and-Full-Year-CY-2021.pdf
https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Results-
Conference-Call-Q2-H1-CY22.pdf
https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Results-
Conference-Call-Q1-CY-22.pdf
https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Earnings-
Conference-Call-Q4-CY-21-CY-21.pdf
Disclaimer
