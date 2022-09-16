Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532756   INE536H01010

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

(532756)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
289.30 INR   +3.27%
08:30aMAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE : Recording of Investor Meeting 16 Sep 2022
PU
09/15MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE : Schedule of Investor Relation interactions 15 September 2022
PU
09/07MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE : Schedule of Investor Relation interactions 06 September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mahindra CIE Automotive : Recording of Investor Meeting 16 Sep 2022

09/16/2022 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

Recording of Investor Meetings

Date of meet

16 Sep 2022

Type of

Investor meetings organised by Asian Market Securities in Mumbai

meeting

Investor/ Fund /

Motilal Oswal AMC, ITI Mutual Fund, Star Union Dai Ichi insurance and Asian

Firm

Market Securities

Company

Vikas Sinha, Sr. Vice President, Strategy, M&A & IR - Mahindra CIE

Representatives

Swapnil Soudagar, DGM - Strategy, M&A & IR - Mahindra CIE

Did discussions

No

involve UPSI

Gist of

The discussions revolved around clarifications & questions with regards to the

discussions

following documents on the company website:

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-Presentation-

Q2-and-Half-year-CY-2022-Results.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-Presentation-

Q1-CY-2022.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/resources/presentation/Investor-Presentation-

Q4-and-Full-Year-CY-2021.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Results-Conference-Call-Q2-H1-

CY22.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Results-Conference-Call-Q1-CY-

22.pdf

https://www.mahindracie.com/images/pdf/Transcript-of-Earnings-Conference-Call-Q4-CY-

21-CY-21.pdf

Disclaimer

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 12:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 99 192 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net income 2022 6 234 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
Net Debt 2022 5 381 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 110 B 1 375 M 1 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 665
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 289,30 INR
Average target price 299,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ander Arenaza Alvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kiyath Jayaprakash Nair Chief Financial Officer
Shriprakash Shukla Chairman
Pankaj V. Goyal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dhananjay Narendra Mungale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED23.11%1 375
DENSO CORPORATION-23.13%38 987
APTIV PLC-40.81%26 213
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.21%16 083
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-16.23%14 173
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.88%13 605