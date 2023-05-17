Mahindra CIE Automotive : Subsidiaries Annual Report – 2022

This version of our report is a free translation of the original, which was prepared in Spanish. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation

Independent auditor´s report on the annual accounts

To the sole shareholder of CIE Galfor, S.A. (Unipersonal Company):

Opinion

We have audited the annual accounts of CIE Galfor, S.A. (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 December 2022, and the income statement, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying annual accounts present fairly, in all material respects, the equity and financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2022, as well as its financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework (as identified in note 2.a) of the notes to the annual accounts), and in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria included therein.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual accounts section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those relating to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the annual accounts in Spain, in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice. In this regard, we have not rendered services other than those relating to the audit of the accounts, and situations or circumstances have not arisen that, in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned legislation, have affected our necessary independence such that it has been compromised.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Most relevant aspects of the audit

The most relevant aspects of the audit are those that, in our professional judgment, were considered to be the most significant risks of material misstatement in our audit of the annual accounts of the current period. These risks were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these risks.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L., Calle Urzaiz, 30, 36201 Vigo, España

Tel.: +34 986 441 096 / +34 902 021 111, Fax: +34 915 685 400, www.pwc.es

1

R. M. Madrid, hoja 87.250-1, folio 75, tomo 9.267, libro 8.054, sección 3ª

Inscrita en el R.O.A.C. con el número S0242 - CIF: B-79 031290

2