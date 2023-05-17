Advanced search
    532756   INE536H01010

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

(532756)
2023-05-16
448.85 INR   -0.03%
Mahindra Cie Automotive : Subsidiaries Annual Report – 2022
PU
05/15Mahindra CIE Automotive Makes Additional Investment in Green Energy Plant
MT
05/15Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited has Changed its Name to CIE Automotive India Limited
CI
Mahindra CIE Automotive : Subsidiaries Annual Report – 2022

05/17/2023
Subsidiary Annual Report 2022

FORGINGS • CASTINGS • STAMPINGS • GEARS • COMPOSITES • MAGNETICS • ALUMINIUM

LIST OF SUBSIDIARIES AS ON 31ST DECEMBER 2022

Sr.

Name of subsidiary

Page No.

No

1

CIE Galfor S.A.U.

1

2

CIE Legazpi S.A.

56

3

UAB CIE LT Forge

108

4

Metalcastello S.p.A.

143

5

Aurangabad Electricals Limited

193

6

BF Precision Private Limited

289

7

Bill Forge de Mexico, S DE RL DE CV

338

8

CIE Hosur Limited

368

Discontinued Operations

9

CIE Forging Germany GmbH

429

10

Jeco Jellinghaus GmbH

512

11

Gesenkschmiede Schneider GmbH

514

12

Falkenroth Umformtechnik GmbH

516

13

Schoneweiss & Co. GmbH

518

14

Stokes Group Limited

520

CIE Galfor, S.A. (Sole-Shareholder company)

Independent auditor´s report

Annual accounts at 31 December 2022 Director´s report

1

This version of our report is a free translation of the original, which was prepared in Spanish. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation

Independent auditor´s report on the annual accounts

To the sole shareholder of CIE Galfor, S.A. (Unipersonal Company):

Opinion

We have audited the annual accounts of CIE Galfor, S.A. (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 December 2022, and the income statement, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying annual accounts present fairly, in all material respects, the equity and financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2022, as well as its financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework (as identified in note 2.a) of the notes to the annual accounts), and in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria included therein.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual accounts section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those relating to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the annual accounts in Spain, in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice. In this regard, we have not rendered services other than those relating to the audit of the accounts, and situations or circumstances have not arisen that, in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned legislation, have affected our necessary independence such that it has been compromised.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Most relevant aspects of the audit

The most relevant aspects of the audit are those that, in our professional judgment, were considered to be the most significant risks of material misstatement in our audit of the annual accounts of the current period. These risks were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these risks.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L., Calle Urzaiz, 30, 36201 Vigo, España

Tel.: +34 986 441 096 / +34 902 021 111, Fax: +34 915 685 400, www.pwc.es

1

R. M. Madrid, hoja 87.250-1, folio 75, tomo 9.267, libro 8.054, sección 3ª

Inscrita en el R.O.A.C. con el número S0242 - CIF: B-79 031290

2

CIE Galfor, S.A.

Most relevant aspects of the audit

How our audit addressed the most relevant

aspects of the audit

Recovery of long-term investments in Group companies and associates

Long-term investments in group companies and associates, equity instruments, represent a significant percentage of the Company's assets (note 8 to the accompanying annual accounts), amounting to EUR 91 million at year end. As indicated in note 2 b), management assesses annually whether there is any decline in value and determines the recoverable amount of these investment.

The calculation of the recoverable amount is mainly based on estimates of the value of the future cash flows from each investment. These future flow estimations are based on the Company's estimated share of the cash flows expected to be generated by the investee on its activities and, if appropriate, those generated on their disposal and therefore require judgement on the part of Management concerning certain assumptions and hypotheses, particularly those affecting cash flows and the discount rate employed.

This, together with the materiality of this area, means that this is considered a key audit matter.

Our audit procedures included the following, among others:

  • We assessed that the methodology used by management in performing this analysis is consistent with commonly accepted practice and accounting regulations in effect.
  • We gained an understanding of the process through which impairment tests were prepared by management.
  • We reviewed the cash flow projections through various verifications and analyses of the key assumptions that serve as a basis for their preparation.
  • We reviewed the different sensitivity exercises performed by management.
  • Similarly, we assessed the reasonableness of the discount rate used by management.

As a result of our tests, we have no relevant observations to make in this regard.

Non-current assets held for sale

Non-current assets held for sale account for approximately 17% of the Company's total assets at 31 December 2022.

As indicated in note 8 to the accompanying annual accounts, at 31 December 2022 the Company carries its financial investment in CIE Forging Germany GmbH under non-current assets held for sale in the amount of €29 million.

In our audit response relating to the analysis of non-current assets held for sale, we applied the following procedures, among others:

  • Obtaining, reading and analysing the minutes, preliminary agreements/ purchase offers received as well as management's analysis of the accounting impact
  • We tested management's assessment of the impairment provision recognised.

2

3

Disclaimer

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 16:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
