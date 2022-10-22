Advanced search
    532756   INE536H01010

MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

(532756)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
306.00 INR   -1.94%
09:00aMahindra Cie Automotive : Transcript of Q3 9M CY 2022 Reults Conference Call
PU
10/18Mahindra Cie Automotive : Investor Presentation Q3 and Nine Months CY 2022 Results
PU
10/18Transcript : Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 18, 2022
CI
Mahindra CIE Automotive : Transcript of Q3 9M CY 2022 Reults Conference Call

10/22/2022 | 09:00am EDT
"Mahindra CIE Limited

Q3 CY 2022 Post Results Conference Call"

October 18, 2022

MANAGEMENT: MR. ANDER ALVAREZ, CEO, MAHINDRA CIE

MR. K. JAYAPRAKASH, CFO

MR. VIKAS SINHA, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT,

STRATEGY

MR. OROITZ LAFUENTE, BUSINESS CONTROLLER

MR. SWAPNIL SOUDAGAR, DGM STRATEGY

MODERATOR: MR. BASUDEB BANERJEE - ICICI SECURITIES

Page 1 of 18

Mahindra CIE Limited

October 18, 2022

Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mahindra CIE Limited Q3 CY 2022 Post Results Conference Call, hosted by ICICI Securities. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen only mode. And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call please signal an operator by pressing '*' then '0' on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Basudeb Banerjee from ICICI

Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Basudeb Banerjee:Thanks to Mahindra CIE management for giving us the opportunity to host the call. We have with us Mr. Ander Alvarez, CEO of Mahindra CIE; Mr. K. Jayaprakash, CFO; Mr. Vikas Sinha, Senior Vice President, Strategy; Mr. Oroitz Lafuente, Business Controller; and Swapnil Soudagar, DGM Strategy. So over to you, Vikas, for your initial comments, and we'll take the call ahead accordingly.

Vikas Sinha:Yes. Thanks, Basudeb. Good evening, everyone, and good afternoon to those who are joining from Europe. I welcome you all on this call as also our CEO, Ander. Thank you for attending the call despite a relatively late starting time, especially for Asian investors. Sorry for the quick turnaround between results and call. We won't make this a practice.

We start with an overview of the legal structure of MCIE. We would like to point out that during this quarter, CIE has bought out some of M&M stake in MCIE. And consequently, CIE's stake has gone up from 63.44% to 65.71% while that of M&M has come down to 9.25% as against 11.43% earlier. This move, again, reiterates CIE management's strong belief in the growth opportunities available in the Indian market and the fact that they look towards MCIE to continue outpacing the market.

Let us now move on to Q3 C22 results for MCIE, which is on Page 7 of our investor presentation. Q3 C 2022 sales for India were at INR14,294 million, which represents a 34% growth compared to Q3 C'21 and a 12% growth sequentially versus Q2 C'22.Like the last few quarters, the revenue growth rates are higher than the underlying market growth rates. MCIE India EBITDA margin in Q3 C'22 is 15% despite the adverse impact of commodity prices, RM prices, as also an increase in the cost of energy in Maharashtra, where many of our plants are located.

EBIT was at 11.4%, which is better than both year-on-year 10.8% and sequentially 11.1%. In India, the month of September has seen good sales across all segments, especially 4-wheelers, and we largely expect this trend to continue. The festival sales are also going well. However, historically, due to the cyclicality in the tractor demand, we could see a slight slowdown after the festive period in this segment.

Page 2 of 18

Mahindra CIE Limited

October 18, 2022

On Page 8, we have the Q3 C'22 results for MCIE Europe. Sales were at INR11,632 million, plus 28% versus Q3 C'21 and a little lower versus Q2 C'22. But we have to remember that roughly 3/4 of August is closed in Europe. So about 20 days is not there in this quarter. And of course, in this quarter, there were headwinds on RM prices and unprecedented energy cost rise and of course, the effect of the usual August holidays that we talked about. And also, we would like to mention that in this quarter, there was a negative exchange rate translation impact of about 11%. So on a EUR basis, we have grown by 39% year-on-year.

The sales drop compared to Q2 C'22 was 9%, which is explained by all the factors that I talked about. The EBITDA margin in MCIE Europe in Q3 C'22 was 10%. This margin is lower sequentially than Q2 C'22. Of course, some of it is attributable to the seasonal drop in sales explained above and also the energy price increase.

We are confident that just like the energy impact in Q1 C'22, we will be partially able to get some of these increases through our customers in the coming quarters. On the demand side, even though the customer schedules have not decreased, it is very uncertain as to what impact energy prices will have in Q4 C'22 due to the Ukraine war situation. And now if we go to Page 9, we will see the consolidated Q3 C'22 results, which are a combination of the India and Europe results.

Q3 C'22 consolidated sales were INR25,927 million, plus 31% versus Q3 C'21 and plus 1% versus Q2 C'22. This quarter represents one of the highest ever quarterly sales that we have had. And the other aspect that we would like to point out that now India is much higher than the 50% mark that we are talking about in the total consolidated sales in this quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA margin in Q3 C'22 was 12.8%. Consolidated EBIT margin was 9.4%, and this consolidated EBIT margin is almost close to the 9.7% that we achieved in Q3 C'21 and 9.8% in Q2 C'22, in spite of all that is happening in Europe.

Consolidated EBT in Q3 C'22 was INR2,272 million at 8.8%, which is higher in absolute terms than the INR1,790 million at 9% that we achieved in Q3 C'21. In fact, if you see, profits in absolute terms are increasing, Q3, C'22 consolidated EBT is 27% higher than the corresponding quarter last year, in spite of the margin changes. On Page 11, we have the 9-month C'22 results for MCIE India. Sales were INR39,109 million; EBITDA, 15%; EBIT 11.2%.Page 12, we have 9-month C'22 MCIE Europe results. Sales were INR36,871 million. Again, India is much higher than Europe. EBITDA at 10.6% and EBIT at 7.5%. Consolidated 9-month sales was almost INR76 billion. EBITDA at 12.9% and EBIT at 9.4% EBT.

So we have a solid company performance, despite the complicated scenario in Europe. We believe geographical diversification and an empowered management at local levels is helping us deliver these results. These two factors are some of the key features of CIE's strategic philosophy, and we'll continue to work along these lines. So with that, I'll close my remarks. We wish everyone on the call a very happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year in advance. May the festival spirit uplift our industry. And let's now proceed to Q&A.

Page 3 of 18

Mahindra CIE Limited

October 18, 2022

Moderator:

Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-and-answer

session. We have our first question from the line of Jinesh Gandhi

from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Please go ahead.

Jinesh Gandhi:

Firstly, can you talk about the impact of energy prices in Europe in

this quarter and what we expect in the coming quarter?

Vikas SInha:

Okay. Ander?

Ander Alvarez:

Good afternoon, everybody. This is Ander Arenaza speaking. Okay.

The energy prices during the third quarter this year were the highest

energy prices we have ever seen, okay, even higher than the worst

moment when the war in Ukraine started in end of February,

beginning of March, okay.

At that time, the energy, electricity price, for example, went up to

something like EUR300 per megawatt in March 2022. And in July,

August, we have been hitting EUR400 per megawatt, okay. That has

been the huge peak that we have been suffering in all the European

countries. Different in each country, but average would be like that,

okay. Even in Germany, we were touching EUR700 per megawatt in

certain days.

This situation, of course, is not sustainable. And hopefully, the trend

has been going down, and we have seen a pull-off of the energy

prices during September and October, up to this EUR250, EUR300

per megawatt, where we are now, okay. We have been dealing with

all the customers to pass through. I mean, we have reached

agreements with all of them to pass through partially this impact, and

that's how we are trying to manage this situation.

Of course, there is a delay in the application of these agreements. So

you saw a certain impact on the Q3 margins, and we expect to

recuperate, at least partially, in the next quarters. But that is the

impact of the energy prices in Europe in all the industry. And I would

say, in all economy, has been really, really terrible.

Jinesh Gandhi:

Okay. But can you quantify impact in 3Q for the European

operations? How much margins were impacted just because of the

energy cost inflation?

Ander Alvarez:

Okay, depending on each of the technologies, we have a different

impact. But generally, you can consider that the energy impact in

certain products where we have the heat treatments, plus the heating

of the forging operation could go up to more than 10% on the prices.

This is the peak that we can have in certain products. But the real

impact in our P&L after negotiating and after passing through can be

approximately 1% to 2% on the results, on the markets.

Jinesh Gandhi:

Okay. Got it. And do you also foresee a risk on continuity of

operations because of availability of power or energy in fourth

quarter? Or that is definitely not a concern cost is the only concern?

Ander Alvarez:

Okay. In this moment, we don't see that risk or let's say that we are

producing normally, we have availability of electricity and gas in all

our operations in this moment. There's no signal of shortage of

energy in our businesses. But it is true that there are some rumors

and some comments in Europe, especially in the Northern Europe, I

Page 4 of 18

Mahindra CIE Limited

October 18, 2022

mean Germany and Romania, let's say, all the Central Europe,

where it could happen that there is a lack of gas available, so that the

industry could be affected, okay. But in this moment, we don't see

that.

From the order point of view and I think from the demand point of

view from our customers, we are now quite satisfied because the

demand is still strong. They keep fulfilling our order book. And the

order book is really strong in this moment. So let's see what's going

on with the gas situation and with the negotiations with the gas

suppliers, mainly from Russia or from the States and also from the

Middle East. And we are waiting for the outcome of those

agreements, okay. My view is that probably there will be a certain

slowdown on the economy until the final solution is reached. But in

this moment, as I mentioned, all our operations are running smoothly

with no problems. But, okay, the risk and the uncertainty is there.

Jinesh Gandhi:

Got it. And you talked about the agreements have been reached for

passing on this cost inflation. So would it be to a similar magnitude

like in the recent past, where between 60% to 70% of cost inflation

was passed through and balance was absorbed by us? Is the

magnitude of past similar at this time as well?

Ander Alvarez:

Yes. The magnitude is similar to those you mentioned, yes. In that

range, that is the average in the market. Yes.

Jinesh Gandhi:

Got it. And last question before I fall back in queue, is on the

European demand side. So on one side, your OEM customers are

indicating very strong demand. And on the other side of the outlook

for light vehicle production, which we have given from IHS that talks

of decline in CY'22 as well as a sub-3% CAGR over the next 3, 4

years. So clearly, there is a dichotomy between these two. What is

your sense with respect to what kind of a group can we expect in

Europe, going forward? I mean I presume the chip related issues are

largely behind us, at least from 3Q onwards. So how do you see

growth, going forward?

Ander Alvarez:

Okay. The reality is that okay, for me, it's a very complex question to

answer because the word that I used more frequently in the Board

that we finished some hours ago, is that the uncertainty, okay. The

real uncertainty that we have. On one hand, we see our customers.

They are continuing pushing us to produce and to, let's say, to launch

the raw material orders because they will need the products, they will

need the parts in the next months. And our order books, our EBIs are

full and the demand is really strong.

On the other hand, we also see that there is a market signs that,

okay, there could be an energy shortage, so that could affect the

industry. So there is a risk of that could happen. So that's where we

are now trying to navigate, okay, in this uncertainty. My personal view

is that the automotive industry in Europe in the last 3 years has been

completely depressed, I mean, especially the European after the

COVID when we were at approximately 15 million cars in Europe in

the COVID year, in 2020.

The following year due to the semiconductors, we were also at 15

million cars. In this year, 2022, because of the war, because of the

energy, whatever, we are again at 15 million cars. So we are in a

depressed mode in this moment, okay. So I think we can only go up

Page 5 of 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 12:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
