Mahindra CIE Automotive : Transcript of Q3 9M CY 2022 Reults Conference Call

Mahindra CIE Limited

October 18, 2022

As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen only mode. And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call please signal an operator by pressing '*' then '0' on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Basudeb Banerjee from ICICI

Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Basudeb Banerjee:Thanks to Mahindra CIE management for giving us the opportunity to host the call. We have with us Mr. Ander Alvarez, CEO of Mahindra CIE; Mr. K. Jayaprakash, CFO; Mr. Vikas Sinha, Senior Vice President, Strategy; Mr. Oroitz Lafuente, Business Controller; and Swapnil Soudagar, DGM Strategy. So over to you, Vikas, for your initial comments, and we'll take the call ahead accordingly.

Vikas Sinha:Yes. Thanks, Basudeb. Good evening, everyone, and good afternoon to those who are joining from Europe. I welcome you all on this call as also our CEO, Ander. Thank you for attending the call despite a relatively late starting time, especially for Asian investors. Sorry for the quick turnaround between results and call. We won't make this a practice.

We start with an overview of the legal structure of MCIE. We would like to point out that during this quarter, CIE has bought out some of M&M stake in MCIE. And consequently, CIE's stake has gone up from 63.44% to 65.71% while that of M&M has come down to 9.25% as against 11.43% earlier. This move, again, reiterates CIE management's strong belief in the growth opportunities available in the Indian market and the fact that they look towards MCIE to continue outpacing the market.

Let us now move on to Q3 C22 results for MCIE, which is on Page 7 of our investor presentation. Q3 C 2022 sales for India were at INR14,294 million, which represents a 34% growth compared to Q3 C'21 and a 12% growth sequentially versus Q2 C'22.Like the last few quarters, the revenue growth rates are higher than the underlying market growth rates. MCIE India EBITDA margin in Q3 C'22 is 15% despite the adverse impact of commodity prices, RM prices, as also an increase in the cost of energy in Maharashtra, where many of our plants are located.

EBIT was at 11.4%, which is better than both year-on-year 10.8% and sequentially 11.1%. In India, the month of September has seen good sales across all segments, especially 4-wheelers, and we largely expect this trend to continue. The festival sales are also going well. However, historically, due to the cyclicality in the tractor demand, we could see a slight slowdown after the festive period in this segment.

