Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing micro irrigation systems. The Company's product portfolio includes drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products, among others. Its drip irrigation products include online drip irrigation products, such as drippers and plain lateral products; inline drip irrigation products comprising non-PC cylindrical, PC cylindrical, flat, PC flat, and thin wall flat inline products; and drip irrigation components consisting of hydrocylone, sand, screen, and disc filters, as well as header assemblies. Its sprinkler irrigation products comprise nozzle, QPC sprinkler fittings, and rain gun. The Company also offers HDPE pipes and pipe coils; and landscape and turf irrigation products comprising valves, nozzles, rotors, and spray bodies. Its subsidiaries include Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Mahindra HZPC Pvt Ltd, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, among others.