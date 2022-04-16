Log in
    540768   INE766P01016

MAHINDRA LOGISTICS LIMITED

(540768)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
512.20 INR   +0.28%
04/10Mahindra Logistics Acquires 36% Stake in Intra-City Distribution Network Operator
MT
02/28Mahindra Logistics to Acquire Up to 60% in Intra-City Distribution Network Operator for Nearly $10 Million
MT
02/28Mahindra Logistics Limited agreed to acquire a 60% stake in Zipzap Logistics Private Limited for approximately INR 720 million.
CI
Mahindra Logistics : Closure of trading window

04/16/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Our Ref: MLLSEC/50/2022

Date: 16 April 2022

To,

BSE Limited, (Security Code: 540768)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., (Symbol: MAHLOG)

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, "G" Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Mahindra Logistics Limited

Unit No. 3 & 4, 7th Floor, Techniplex 2, Techniplex Complex, Veer Savarkar Marg, Goregaon (West), Mumbai - 400 062

Tel: + 91 22 4513 2600

Toll Free: 1800 258 6787www.mahindralogistics.com

Regd Office

Mahindra Towers,

P. K. Kurne Chowk, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018

CIN: L63000MH2007PLC173466

E-mail Id:cs.mll@mahindra.com

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting of Mahindra Logistics Limited and closure of Trading Window

In compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Mahindra Logistics Limited ("the Company") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 to inter alia:

  • 1. Consider and approve the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2022;

  • 2. Consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022; and

  • 3. Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

In terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra

Logistics Limited, the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from Friday, 1 April 2022 to Thursday, 28 April 2022 (both days inclusive).

This intimation is also being uploaded https://www.mahindralogistics.com

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

For Mahindra Logistics Limited

Ruchie Khanna Company Secretary

ontheCompany'swebsiteat

Disclaimer

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 18:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
