Mahindra Logistics : Closure of trading window

Our Ref: MLLSEC/50/2022
Date: 16 April 2022
To,
BSE Limited, (Security Code: 540768)
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Mumbai - 400 001
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., (Symbol: MAHLOG)
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, "G" Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051
Mahindra Logistics Limited
Unit No. 3 & 4, 7th Floor, Techniplex 2, Techniplex Complex, Veer Savarkar Marg, Goregaon (West), Mumbai - 400 062
Tel: + 91 22 4513 2600
Toll Free: 1800 258 6787www.mahindralogistics.com
Regd Office
Mahindra Towers,
P. K. Kurne Chowk, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018
CIN: L63000MH2007PLC173466
E-mail Id:cs.mll@mahindra.com
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting of Mahindra Logistics Limited and closure of Trading Window
In compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Mahindra Logistics Limited ("the Company") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 to inter alia:
-
1. Consider and approve the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2022;
-
2. Consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022; and
-
3. Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
In terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra
Logistics Limited, the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from Friday, 1 April 2022 to Thursday, 28 April 2022 (both days inclusive).
This intimation is also being uploaded https://www.mahindralogistics.com
Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.
Thanking you,
For Mahindra Logistics Limited
Ruchie Khanna Company Secretary
ontheCompany'swebsiteat